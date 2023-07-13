Action in Tahoe: Meet the Artist Show at Ashley Marcus Gallery; Sammy Hagar and the Circle at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena; Drag Brunch at Hard Rock

Meet the Artist Show at Ashely Marcus Gallery

Artist Maya Eventov will be at Ashely Marcus Gallery for a Meet the Artist event from 12-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15.

Join for this free event to see Eventov’s newest collection of Ladies – Nudes, Figuratives & Dancers.

To register for this event, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artist-maya-eventov-july-14th-15th-tickets-617863876487 .

Sammy Hagar and the Circle. Provided/Ticketmaster.com

Sammy Hagar and the Circle at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Sammy Hagar and the Circle will be performing at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14.

Tickets are starting at $79.50 on Ticketmaster.com , with prices subject to change. This is an all ages venue, and everyone must have a ticket to be admitted. Infants are discouraged from attending.

Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music’s most dynamic and prolific artists for the last four decades. He has amassed 25 platinum albums with sales surpassing 50 million worldwide.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Drag Brunch at Bloom Bar and Lounge

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe’s Bloom Bar and Lounge will be hosting drag brunch shows with Dreu Murin Productions.

Dreu’s Haus of Drag: Drag Brunch will feature powerhouse entertainers from Reno, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and More.

Shows will feature a brunch meal with bottomless mimosas along with a fantastic show for just $85 a person.

Shows will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through August 26, with the next show Saturday, July 15.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/drag-brunch-3 .

Sunday FUNDay at Flatstick Pub

Flatstick Pub and Live Violence Free are teaming up to give back to the South Lake Tahoe community throughout the month of July.

Each Sunday of the month of July, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased.

Flatstick Pub’s one-of-a-kind mini golf course encourages camaraderie and a chance to bond with others over the needs of the community. Guests can also learn from Live Violence Free representatives on how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

To learn more visit tipsyputt.com/tahoe-events .

Tahoe iMPRoV Comedy Players at Valhalla Tahoe

The Tahoe iMPRoV Comedy Players will be performing at the Boathouse Theater at Valhalla Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

The players are celebrating their 30th anniversary by returning to they roots, with each show starting with a comedy sportz matchup, which will make a portion of the show to be structured as it was in 1993.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $12 for children when purchased in advanced.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=414&a=7&utm_campaign=ltva%20improv%202&utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=external .

Tahoe Outdoor Yoga at Kiva Beach

There will be outdoor yoga hosted at Kiva Beach at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays, with the next session Wednesday, July 19.

Start your mornings connecting with nature, mediation, community, and yoga on the beach.

All levels are welcome. Bring a towel, blanket, and yoga mat. After class there is an option jump into the lake along with a clean up.

No reservations are necessary for this free event.

To learn more contact Erica Hartnick at erica@yogatrade.com .

Marty O’Reilly Trio at Valhalla Tahoe

The Marty O’Reilly Trio will be performing at the Boathouse Theatre at Valhalla Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person.

Marty O’Reilly’s music holds a variety of genres ranging from blues to folk to soul to electric, with a vast array of sounds that blend together for a perfect melody.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=437&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .

The Disco Biscuits at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

The Disco Biscuits will be playing live at the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

The Disco Biscuits are an American jam band known for their fusion of rock, electronic, and trance music. Their unique sound and improvisational style has amassed them dedicated followers all over the country.

This 21-plus show is general admission and standing room only. Tickets are $54.58 per person on Ticketmaster.com .

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Moonshine Bandits at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Moonshine Bandits will be in the BLU Nightclub at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

This 21-plus show is $25 in advanced and $30 the day off, plus taxes and fees.

The duo just dropped their new album. Their show will feature special guests like Dusty Leigh and Good Ol’ Boyz.

To learn more visit http://www.ticketweb.com/event/moonshine-bandits-who-tf-is-blu-nightclub-ballys-lake-tickets/13259748 .

Gambler’s Run Music Festival

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting their first annual Gambler’s Run Music Festival from 12 p.m. Friday, July 14 though Sunday, July 16.

This event will feature three days of music, mountains, gambling, and more.

With two stages and over twenty artists, this show will bring together some of the best nationally touring acts with the adventurous spirit of the Sierras.

Headliners include Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Shovels & Ropes, Sunsquabi, big Sam’s Funky Nation, and more.

Tickets for general admission one day is $75, $200 for three day passes, and $50 for a VIP upgrade.

There will also be multiple after parties that will be happening, including with Tauk and Magic Beans, Yonder Mountain String Band with The Lil Smokies, and Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown with Maggie Rose.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com .

Tam’s Record Sale & Swap at Alibi Ale Works

Tam’s Record Sale & Swap is back at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

You can swap or purchase epic records from Tam’s massive vinyl collection.

Disco Cat will be their spinning records and bringing the grooviest vibes. There will be great tunes, great food, including pizza from the new pizza oven available for purchase, and great beer.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .