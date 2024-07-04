Action in Tahoe: Mini Kiss, Micro Mania, Red White and Brew Festival

Friday July 5

Mini Kiss at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

The World Famous MINIKISS is a high-energy rock band that’s taking the world by storm! This group of talented little people is known for their electrifying KISS-inspired performances that have rocked audiences at some of the biggest events and venues worldwide. MINIKISS has made a name for themselves with unforgettable appearances on hit shows like Lip Sync Battle, Mall Cop 2, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, The George Lopez Show, HBO Live Sessions, and more.

Mini Kiss has shared the stage with artists including Snoop Dogg, Jackyl, Blue Öyster Cult, Perfect Circle, Air Supply, Peter Frampton and many others. The band’s star power reached new heights appearing on the KISS Dr. Pepper Super Bowl Commercial in 2010. In 2023 the band broke a Guinness World Record on Lo Show Dei Record TV Show in Milan, Italy, and currently holds the Record for “World’s Shortest Band.”

MINIKISS performs at some of the most prestigious arenas, casinos, theme parks, cruises, and private events globally, captivating audiences with their explosive energy and incredible musical talents. They truly are the smallest band in the world, and they’re bringing their unparalleled energy and showmanship to a city near you. Don’t miss your chance to experience MINIKISS in person!

Saturday July 6

Micro Mania Midget Wrestling

MicroMania Tour is a high powered, explosive, athletic Pro Wrestling show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in to make for an unforgettable BIG event not necessarily BIG people!! These micro athletes may be short in stature but are giants in the world of entertainment where they will keep you on your feet screaming from the opening bell through the Main Event! Midgets jump off bars, hit each other with props and they also take it out of the ring and wrestle in the crowd. There is nothing these extreme midgets won’t do to defend their titles! Hey, these guys can do a push-up with one hand, can you?! Ticket purchase required. $20+ For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Red, White & Brew Festival at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Red, White & Brew Festival will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy all-you-can-drink tickets to sample local brews, open bars for non-beer lovers, delicious summer bites, live entertainment, and a dazzling drone show after sunset.

Free admission for a fun family-friendly evening.

Upgrade your evening with one of our bonus packages. The $60 ticket grants all-you-can-responsibly drink access while the $100 VIP package offered early entry, upgraded restrooms, and a reserved viewing space for the drone show in addition to all-you-can-responsibly drink access.