Action in Tahoe: Music of Abba, Backcountry Film Festival, Beer Pairing Dinner and more

Music of Abba

Experience a fun colorful family show, all the way from Sweden on Friday, April 5 at Harrah’s Tahoe. With hits like Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Fernando and Dancing Queen, ABBA, Sweden’s biggest music export group ever, made their way into the hearts of people all around the world.

This will give you the closest ABBA experience you’ll ever going to get with some of the most experienced and talented musicians and singers from Sweden in a tribute that will bring you down memory lane trough stunning, mirroring images of their stage costumes, hairstyles, and voices.

You will be dancing in the aisles, singing along to your favorite ABBA song and we assure you, this will be a night you’ll never forget.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Pre-registration required. $44+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611

Pond Skim 2024

On Sunday, April 7, join Heavenly Mountain Resort for its annual Pond Skim. Contestants attempt to ski or board across a pond of water on the mountain top!

Come celebrate spring and see if you can make it across the pond or cheer on others as they skim or sink, funky costumes are encouraged. The free event will occur at the base of the World Cup/Base of Tram area from 1-4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.skiheavenly.com or call 775-586-7000.

Backcountry Film Festival

The Backcountry Film Festival is a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the snowsports community. Funds raised at each screening stay in the local community to support winter recreation and conservation efforts education and avalanche/safety programs and to raise awareness of winter management issues. This screening is a fundraiser for the Winter Wildlands Alliance.

Join South Lake Brewing Company to celebrate the winter season and raise funds for our work to protect local and national snowscapes. Ticket purchase/pre-registration not required. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For more information, visit winterwildlands.org.

Keep Tahoe Blue North Shore Volunteer Kick Off Open House

Learn more about the League to Save Lake Tahoe and 2024 volunteer opportunities in an open house setting while grabbing a bite to eat, sipping on a drink, and enjoying trivia.

Those interested will be able to create their own volunteer profile and register for upcoming events. Keep Tahoe Blue will also have program booths hosted by the League to Save Lake Tahoe and partners.

The event will be held on Wednesday April 10, at Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd.

Interested in starting your own Tahoe Blue Crew ? There will be a Tahoe Blue Crew Leader Training from 5 – 5:30 p.m. during the event that is open for all to attend.

Trivia will begin following the training at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required. Free! For more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org or call 530-541-5388.

Rural Roundup

Rural Roundup is Travel Nevada’s premier rural tourism conference attended by over 250 Nevada tourism professionals. Beginning Wednesday, April 10, this three-day event features educational sessions and networking opportunities with a goal of providing Nevada’s tourism partners resources to develop and market themselves as destinations.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

Beer Pairing Dinner

Back by popular demand, South of North Brewing Company is doing another Beer Pairing Dinner.

Indulge in a delectable journey of flavors with our French-inspired beer pairing dinner at South of North Brewery. Savor each course expertly crafted by the chef, meticulously paired with our finest brews, carefully chosen to complement and enhance the flavors of every dish.

Throughout the evening, their knowledgeable staff will guide you through a beer training session, offering insights into the unique characteristics of each brew and how they harmonize with the various elements of the menu.

Discover the art of pairing beer with food and elevate your dining experience to new heights, right at South of North Brewery.

Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.southofnorthbeer.com or call 530-494-9805.