Action in Tahoe: Music of ABBA, Grand Slam of Curling, Food and Wine Pop-Up and more!

Friday, November 7

Casual Sports Night! – Everyone is invited – 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3460 Spruce Ave. A group of people come to hang out and have a great time playing a “ball” game; Basketball, Volleyball or Pickleball. all skill levels are welcome to participate Come meet and mingle with other people interested in building relationships. We look forward to seeing you there

DJ DELO in the Mix – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-delo-in-the-mix/2025-11-07/ .

DJ DIVERSITY at HQ – 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. Music. For more information visit lateniteproductions.com Additional dates: 11/7, 11/8. For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=11/7/20 25&display=event&eventid=2460339.

Grand Slam of Curling – Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50. The Grand Slam of Curling is an elite series of men’s and women’s curling events, featuring the best teams from around the world. Lake Tahoe will host the first-ever Grand Slam of Curling event in the United States, the GSOC Tahoe, November 4-9, 2025, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. The top 16 men’s and 16 women’s curling teams – including Olympic medalists, world champions, and fan favorites – will battle it out on this ice at this must-see six-day event, which will include live music, fan activations, and interactive experiences set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Tahoe. Additional dates: 11/7, 11/8, 11/9. For more information, visit https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/grand-slam-of-curling .

Non Alcoholic Drink Tasting with Ritual – 6-8 p.m., bff tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd. bff tahoe Presents: Freedom Friday with Moment – A Non-Alcoholic Drink Tasting Experience. On Friday, November 7 come together for a vibrant evening of connection, flavor, and freedom! bff tahoe is proud to feature Ritual for our monthly Freedom Friday. Join us for an exclusive non-alcoholic drink tasting that proves alcohol-free doesn’t mean pleasure-free. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/non-alcoholic-drink-tasting-with-ritual-tickets-1533885626199?aff=oddtdtcreator or call (530) 725-9296.

Peace Love and Vino – 6-9 p.m., Golden Nugget, 50 US-50. Description Join us for an unforgettable Evening of Food, Wine, and Beer Tasting at The Golden Nugget on November 7, 2025. For over 50 years, we’ve brought together local vendors offering delicious food samples, award-winning wines, fresh brews, and unique spirits. The evening will also feature a silent auction, wine grab, and much more! All proceeds benefit our mission to empower women and youth worldwide with equal access to resources in finance, health, and education, helping them reach their fullest potential. The event is 21+ and encourages guests to dress in their best Flower Power outfits for a chance to win in our costume contest. For more information, visit https://business.tahoechamber.org/events/details/peace-love-and-vino-24335 .

Fall Classic Food & Wine Pop Up Event – 5-8 p.m., Diamond Peak Ski Resort, 1210 Ski Way. Uncork the flavors of California at the Fall Classic Food & Wine Pop Up at The Chateau at Incline Village on Friday, November 7, 2025.Mix, mingle, and enjoy delicious tapas paired with five wines, all while taking in breathtaking views of the mountains and lake. Make your reservations today! Date: Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Location: The Chateau at Incline Village (955 Fairway Blvd.) Tickets: IVGID Picture Pass holders: $90 Public: $100 Reservations Advance purchase only. Make reservations by November 3, 2025. No ticket sales at the door. Please fill out the reservation form, and our Events team at The Chateau will reach out with confirmation and to collect payment before the event. Reservations The Chateau at Incline Village | 955 Fairway Blvd. | 775-832-1240 For more information, visit https://www.diamondpeak.com/event/fall-classic-food-wine-pop-up-event/ or call (775) 832-1177.

Saturday, November 8

Direct From Sweden – The Music of ABBA – 7:30 p.m., Harrahs South Shore Showroom, 15 US-50. With hits like Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Fernando and Dancing Queen, ABBA, Sweden’s biggest music export group ever, made their way into the hearts of people all around the world. We will give you the closest ABBA experience you’ll ever going to get with some of the most experienced and talented musicians and singers from Sweden in a tribute that will bring you down memory lane trough stunning, mirroring images of their stage costumes, hairstyles, and voices. You will be dancing in the aisles, singing along to your favorite ABBA song and we assure you, this will be a night you’ll never forget. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1456976568651955/ or call (800) 427-7247.

GRIEVES & WHITNEY PEYTON live in SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA! – 8 p.m., Whiskey Dicks, 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd.. GRIEVES & WHITNEY PEYETON with guest GLASS TUNG. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/650490801152012/ or call (530) 544-3425.

Tahoe Club Crawl Fall/Winter 25/26 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-fall-winter-25-35?aff=cityspark .

Thrift Stores Christmas Open House – 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Village Christian Thrift Shop, 799 Southwood Blvd. Description Christmas comes to Incline – All Thrift Stores Open House For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/thrift-stores-christmas-open-house-1528100?sourceTypeId=Hub or call (775) 831-3902.

Sunday, November 9

Faces of Homelessness – 4-7 p.m., Galilee Episcopal Camp and Retreat Center, 1776 Highway 50. Please join us at our Faces of Homelessness event on Nov 9th, 2025, at the Galilee Episcopal Camp and Retreat in Glenbrook. For a $75 or more donation, we will provide you with a ticket to this event. Catrina experienced literal homelessness for 9 years. She received help from local organizations in Las Vegas and started to change her life for the better in 2009. For more information, visit https://www.mightycause.com/event/FacesofHomelessness .

Kimmi Bitter Returns – Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road. Kimmi Bitter Returns! Live at the Boathouse Theatre Sunday, November 9 at 7:00 PM (Doors at 6:30 PM) Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe Back by popular demand, Kimmi Bitter returns to the Boathouse with her signature vintage-inflected country soul and magnetic stage warmth. Her retro-modern stylings have earned her multiple awards, chart success, and growing acclaim-making her one of California’s rising Americana voices. Notable Achievements Winner of Song of the Year and Best Country/Americana Artist at the 2025 San Diego Music Awards Nominated in four major categories at the 2025 SDMAs: Artist of the Year; Album of the Year; Song of the Year (“Cowboy Kind of Girl”); and Best Country/Americana Album Times of San Diego Debut album Old School ruled the Alt-Country Specialty Charts (#1 for 4 weeks) Charted in the Top 10 on Roots Music Radio and placed in the Top 25 Americana Album Radio Chart Expect an evening of shimmering guitars, nostalgic storytelling, and a voice that bridges golden-era country with modern authenticity. Tickets: $25 | Members: $20 Doors: 6:30 PM | Show: 7:00 PM All ages welcome | Concessions a For more information, visit https://valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=250 or call 530-541-4975.

Margo Price ” Wild at Heart Tour” w/ Dillon Warnek – 8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 Highway 28. For more information, visit https://devildogshows.com/event/margo-price-wild-at-heart-tour-w-dillon-warnek/ or call (775) 833-6333. Nearly a decade ago, Margo Price turned Nashville on its head with her breakthrough, beloved debut solo album, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter. Released in the throes of bro-country and before pop stars were crossing over into the genre left and right, it showcased an artist completely unafraid to double down not only on herself, but what she’d always loved: classic country songs written from the intellect and the gut, hell-bent on truth-telling and both timeless and urgent all at once. Respected by her peers, praised by critics and beloved by her fans, Price created a lane where independent-minded, insurgent country music can exist and thrive alongside the mainstream, and became an ardent fighter for her beliefs in a genre where the norm is to shut up and sing. A trailblazer and a champion for the craft, Price redefined what it meant to be a modern country artist. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1120171926620081/ .

Monday, November 10

Southern Culture on the Skids – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Southern Culture on the Skids. SCOTS has been consistently recording and touring around the world since 1983. The band (Rick Miller – guitar and vocals, Mary Huff – bass and vocals, Dave Hartman – drums) has been playing together for over 30 years. Their musical journey has taken them from all-night North Carolina house parties to late night TV talk shows (Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show), from performing at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan to rockin’ out for the inmates at North Carolina correctional facilities. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1252648312962984/ .

Tuesday, November 11

Tessa’s Trivia Turn up with Tacos, Tequila & Taps – 7-9 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. Description We’ve got a new Trivia host in the house, Tessa! And we’re sextupling our T’s for Trivia night with specials on tacos, taps, and tequila! Expect more specials to come like: a weekly specialty taco buy a beer and get a margarita jello shot for $5 and $2 off margaritas and drafts. Additional dates: 11/11, 11/12. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/tessa-s-trivia-turn-up-with-tacos-tequila-taps-1531798?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Wednesday, November 12

Astrology Birth Chart & Tarot Readings – 6-7:30 p.m., bff tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Boulevard #suite 2. Join us with Sarah at bff tahoe for astrology birth chart and tarot readings designed to inspire reconnection, empowerment, and insight. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/astrology-birth-chart-tarot-readings-tickets-1730769942489 .

Tahoe Line Dancing at Cascade Kitchens – 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cascade Kitchens, 1030 Tata Ln. Description Dust off your boots, it’s time to dance! Starting 10/8, we’re hosting Line Dancing every Wednesday, 7:30-9:30 PM. No cover, all ages welcome, and beginner-friendly! We’ll sprinkle in a few lessons so everyone can join the fun. Come kick up your heels with us! For more information, visit https://business.tahoechamber.org/events/details/line-dancing-11-12-2025-24740 .

Thursday, November 13

DJ Montague – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-montague-4/2025-11-13/ .

The Search for Truth and the Persistence of Love Across Time with Novelist Amanda Peters – 4-5 p.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue. Join us in an online conversation with acclaimed writer Amanda Peters as we discuss her instant bestselling novel, The Berry Pickers, as well as her tender short fiction collection, Waiting for the Long Night Moon: Stories. Register here: Influenced by Peters’ own Mi’kmaq heritage, The Berry Pickers is a riveting exploration of family, grief, and the bonds we share. July 1962. A Mi’kmaq family from Nova Scotia arrives in Maine to pick blueberries for the summer. Weeks later, four-year-old Ruthie, the family’s youngest child, vanishes. She is last seen by her six-year-old brother, Joe, sitting on a favorite rock at the edge of a berry field. Joe will remain distraught by his sister’s disappearance for years to come. In Maine, a young girl named Norma grows up as the only child of an affluent family. Her father is emotionally distant, her mother frustratingly overprotective. Norma is often troubled by recurring dreams and visions that seem more like memories than imagination. As she grows older, Norma slowly comes to realize there is something her parents aren’t telling her. Unwilling to abandon her intuition, she will spend decades trying to uncover this family secret. The Berry Pickers is an intimate portrait of race, love, and loneliness-and the power of forgiveness. Register now to take part in the discussion! About the Author: Amanda Peters is a mixed-race woman of Mi’kmaq and European ancestry, born and raised in the Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia. Her short fiction and non-fiction have been published in The Antigonish Review, Grain Magazine, The Alaska Quarterly Review, The Dalhousie Review, and Filling Station Magazine. Amanda’s first novel, The Berry Pickers , was a finalist for the Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize in Canada, and won the Barnes and Noble Discover Prize and the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in the US. The Berry Pickers won the Dartmouth Book Award and the Crime Writers of Canada First Crime Novel Award, and has been translated into sixteen languages around the world. Her most recent book of short fiction, Waiting for the Long Night Moon , was published August, 2024, to critical acclaim. For more information, visit https://events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/15398675 or call 775-832-4130.