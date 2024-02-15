Action in Tahoe: Music on tap all week

The official Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival after party.

Whatever grooves get feet moving will be available all week in South Lake Tahoe. Choosing good vibes and safety over all else, enjoy presidents weekend with music from all genres. Free and inexpensive tickets are available online and at the box office for most of the shows. One and two day passes are still available for the Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival. Pre-parties are all free. With Late Nite Productions help Bally’s will host Protoje & Camp Habitat for the afterparty, limited tickets available.

For more information visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/protoje-camp-habitat-stateline-nevada-02-17-2024/event/1700602A666F0B3E

Rise Up Rail Jam Competition

Saturday and Sunday at the Bijou Shopping Center located at 3445 Lake Tahoe Blvd. from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., snowboarders will showcase their skills and compete for cash and prizes, while enjoying the soothing sounds of reggae throughout the event. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

For more information visit https://thevillageboardshop.com/rail-jam

Petty Theft a SF Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Petty Theft, a SF Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, show up on stage Saturday February 17. This 21 and up show starts at 8 p.m. and taking the audience away for “A Higher Place” tour at the Crystal Bay Casino.

This band has been rocking since 2003 based out of the San Francisco Bay area.

The Bohemian voted “Best of the North Bay” three years running and the Pacific Sun awarded them “Best of Marin 2023” for the Tribute band category in each.

Join the audience to find out why they’re making headlines.

For more information visit: https://www.pettytheftrocks.com/bio/

Keller Williams takes the Crown Room

Elizabeth Pitcairn in concert with Tahoe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

St. Theresa Catholic Church 1041 Lyons Ave, South Lake Tahoe, Calif., February 18, Elizabeth Pitcairn in concert with Tahoe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 3 p.m.

EPIC Elizabeth Pitcairn in Concert Program & Notes/Bios

Further information: e-mail us at ToccataTahoe@gmail.com ; or visit us at http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/ .

Eli Young Band at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

On Sunday February 18 the Eli Young band takes the stage at the South Shore Showroom at 15 HWY 50 in Stateline, Nev. Known for hits like “Love Ain’t” and “Crazy Girl” the country music talent will get boots tapping and folks dancing in their seats.

Standing room only, general admission tickets “beat the line GA” for $50.75 plus fees.

Tickets are available at the Harrah’s Lake Tahoe box office or online at https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows

Harlem Globetrotters take over Tahoe Blue Event Center

The Harlem Globetrotters wow the audiences of all ages at 75 HWY 50 Stateline on Wednesday from 7 – 9 p.m. See the globetrotter stars live as they dribble, spin, slam, and dunk their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals!

Over the years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been cultural ambassadors, spreading goodwill and promoting the sport of basketball around the world. They have performed in over 120 countries, entertaining millions of fans with their unique brand of basketball.

For more information visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/events/tahoe-blue-event-center/