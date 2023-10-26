Action in Tahoe: Nevada Day Parade; Harvest Fest; Haunted House of Horrors

Harvest Fest South Lake Tahoe Library

Fall is in the air! Join Community Hub 5 and their local resource partners for the annual Fall Harvest Fest on the grounds of the South Lake Tahoe Library. There will be crafts, games, and a pie drawing. There will also be trick-or-treating for children ages 12 and under. Costumes are welcome! Learn about the different resource agencies in the South Lake Tahoe community that support you and your neighbors. All ages are welcome, and organizers hope to see you there! For more info, call the South Lake Tahoe Library at 530-573-3185. Sponsored by Friends of the Library and First 5.

The Harvest Fest will be on Friday, Oct. 27 from 12-3 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Library located at 1,000 Rufus Allen Blvd.

Night Ranger

Night Ranger will be playing live in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. The band has earned widespread recognition that includes both multi-platinum and gold album status all while leaving their indelible mark on the music industry with an impressive number of instantly recognizable hit singles, including “Sister Christian”, “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”, “When You Close Your Eyes”, “(You Can Still) Rock In America”, “Sentimental Street”, “Goodbye”, “Sing Me Away” and more!

Night Ranger will be performing on Friday, Oct. 27 from 8-10 p.m. at Harrah’s South Lake Tahoe Shore Room. Go to Ticketmaster.com for tickets.

Nevada Day Parade and Celebration

The Nevada Day Parade and Celebration is a vibrant and exciting event that celebrates the state of Nevada and its rich history. Held annually on the last Friday in October in Carson City, Nevada, this parade and celebration attract thousands of spectators from near and far. The highlight of the event is the Nevada Day Parade, featuring colorful floats, marching bands, equestrian groups, and community organizations that showcase the diversity and spirit of Nevada. Spectators line the streets, cheering and waving as the procession passes by, creating a festive and lively atmosphere. In addition to the parade, the Nevada Day Celebration offers a wide range of activities and entertainment for all ages. From live music performances to historical reenactments, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and interactive exhibits, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can immerse themselves in Nevada’s unique culture and heritage through educational displays and demonstrations.

The Nevada Day Parade will be all day on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29. in Carson City, NV.

Howl-O-Ween

Come hear some live music, enjoy seasonal cocktails and beer, a silent auction, and a raffle. Dress up your dog contest for prizes, kissing and photo booth and more!

Howl-O-Ween will be on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 12-2 p.m. at Tunnel Creek Cafe.

LP – Love Lines Tour

Skyrocketing to global fame with 2017’s “Lost On You,” hit No. 1 in 18 countries, the Los Angeles-based artist has earned over 3B streams. LP (Laura Pergolizzi) is an American singer and songwriter known for her powerful vocals and unique musical style. With a career spanning over a decade, LP has released several albums and singles that have garnered critical acclaim and commercial success. Her music often blends elements of pop, rock, and indie genres, with introspective lyrics and catchy melodies that have resonated with audiences around the world. LP’s signature vocal style, characterized by her impressive range and use of falsetto, has earned her comparisons to artists like Janis Joplin and Jeff Buckley. With a loyal fanbase and a string of hits under her belt, LP continues to be a major force in the music industry today.

LP will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8-10 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room. Go to Ticketmaster.com for tickets.

Boo Bash

Come to the South Lake Tahoe Boo Bash! There will be trick or treating, a Boogie Woogie dance party, horseless carriage rides from Borges Carriages, a live dance performance by The Studio, a fun hair booth, and more, including meeting the characters of Ever After Productions. The free hair booth with Sessions will have Halloween clips, hair scrunchies, fake tattoos, braids in hair colors, and glitter.

The Boosh Bash will be on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center. Tickets are $15 per child, ages 0-17, and $8 per adult, ages 18 and up. They are on sale at Sessions Hair Salon and The Studio. A portion of ticket sales go to the nonprofit, Lake Tahoe Shining Stars.

Haunted House of Horrors

The Hyatt Haunted Hotel is returning this Halloween!

The Haunted House of Horrors will be on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort. 4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m.: Family-friendly scares (last walk through 5:45pm). 6-9 p.m.: Full Haunted Hotel experience recommended for ages 14+ (last ticket sold at 9:00pm)> MINIMUM $10 DONATION FOR NON-RESORT GUESTS MINIMUM $5 DONATION FOR RESORT GUESTS. Beverages available for purchase. Complimentary self-parking available for non-resort guests. All donations for this event benefit the Incline Village Elementary School’s STEM program. For questions, email TahoeAdventures@hyatt.com .

Spooktacular Halloween

Support Zephyr Point’s Youth Campus! There will be a haunted house, trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, bounce house, face painting, costume contests, hay rides, and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Spooktacular Halloween will be on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at 660 Hwy 50, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448. The cost is $5 per person with a $20 parking fee. All activities are free once in. Limited parking. Carpooling is encouraged.

The Shops at Heavenly Village Trick or Treat

Loads of candy from village business and local organizations, bounces houses, slides, $1,000 costume contest, witches walk, zombie DJs, and live music performances.

Heavenly Village Trick or Treat will be on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3-7 p.m. at 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Admission is free!

7th Annual Halloween Bash

The Loft transforms into the Village’s only Ultra Lounge, and on Halloween Night, all the freaks will be out. The “Haunted Loft” will have decorations, party favors, and DJ spinning dance music from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. In addition to the party, The Loft will be giving away over $1,000 in prizes for the top three costumes that night, including dinners, drinks, bottle service, show tickets and more! The restaurant/bar opens at 5 p.m. for dinner and cocktails, drink specials all night and music for the party will start at 9 p.m.

The 7th Annual Halloween Bash will be on Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Loft Theatre and Lounge at Heavenly Village. Cover charge is just $10.00 online at Thelofttahoe.com or at the door. Reserved VIP tables/bottle service available at our fire-pit tables. Email frank@thelofttahoe.com to reserve yours for the party! Bar/Lounge guests must be 21+.

Trick or Treat Street

Trick or Treat in a safe area for kids that is well lit and fun!

Trick or Treat Street will be on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at Austin’s Restaurant and Bar in Incline Village.

Lil Smokies

If you’re an adult looking for something to do on Halloween night, then the Crystal Bay Club has you covered. The Lil Smokies and Town Mountain will be playing in the Crown Room along with Two Runner.

Lil Smokies will be playing on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Casino. Tickets start at $20. Buy tickets at Tixr.com.