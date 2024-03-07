Action in Tahoe: Oakley Community Days; 3 Queens of Motown; Luniz

Oakley Community Days

Oakley Community Days is taking over Heavenly March 7-10 with 15+ Oakley athletes and events for everyone. Join them for a Night Jam on World Cup, a Community Ride in Groove Terrain Park, après parties, and more.

Don’t miss your chance to ride with the pros and explore the latest in the world of Oakley. Team Oakley athletes such as Nora, Louie Lopez, Harry Woodring, Colby Stevenson and more will be in attendance throughout the weekend,

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

For more information, visit http://www.skiheavenly.com or call 775-586-7000.

The 3 Queens of Motown Tribute

The 3 Queens of Motown Tribute Show pays honor to 3 Queens of the music business: Tina, Diana, & Aretha.

The show is Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

Pre-registration required. $29+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Luniz I Got 5 On Tour Show

Late-Nite Productions presents Cannabis Hip-Hop Heavyweights, THE LUNIZ with special guests Black Rock City Allstars, Daniel Blacktin and Sasquatch Josh.

Luniz is a Hip-Hop duo from Oakland, California, formed by Yukmouth and Numskull. The group is best known for the internationally successful hit in 1995 titled “I Got 5 on It”. The two friends have known each other since junior high.

Luniz is performing Saturday, March 9. Provided

The duo gained fame after six years together when they appeared on Dru Down’s Explicit Game album. Their debut album, Operation Stackola, was released in 1995 and knocked Michael Jackson’s HIStory off the top of Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart on the strength of the Club Nouveau-sampling platinum hit single “I Got 5 on It,” which featured guest vocals by Michael Marshall of Timex Social Club.

The event is going down on Saturday March 9 at 8 p.m. at Whiskey Dicks Saloon in South Lake Tahoe. Tickets are $25 and can be found on Ticketweb.com or by visiting Whiskey Dicks in person. Ticket purchase required. $25+ For more information, call 530-544-3425.