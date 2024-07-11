Action in Tahoe: Palm Tree Music Festival, Howie Mandel, Colin Jost, and more

Colin Jost

Friday, July 12

Palm Tree Music Festival With Gryffin

Musician, DJ, and producer, the triple-threat Gryffin comes to Tahoe for a night of pulse pounding EDM at Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Following a nonstop tour of international installments and the brand’s recent announcement of the return for its summer kick-off event in The Hamptons, Palm Tree Music Festival is bringing the party to Lake Tahoe for the first time ever! This July, Palm Tree Crew is bringing the party to Lake Tahoe for a festival experience at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys! Curated by Kygo and his Manager Myles Shear, the most sought-after destination of the season will be fully reimagined to fuse together an unmatched feeling of summer in paradise with majestic lakeside vibes and unparalleled performances from global music icons.

On Friday, July 12, Palm Tree Music Festival will bring fans from around the globe together for one night only to share their love of carefree never-ending summer nights and world-class musical talent while enjoying signature craft cocktails by Tequila Don Julio. Also, melin, the most premium headwear in the world, will showcase their HYDRO Collection at PTMF Lake Tahoe. Come experience melin at their Mobile Customer Experience Lab (MCEL) all festival weekend. The festival will be headlined by Gryffin and will feature additional performances by Disco Lines, DRAMA (Club Set) and Vandelux (DJ Set).

Founded in 2016 by Kygo and Shear, Palm Tree Crew first came to life when the pair began gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community. Today, Palm Tree Crew is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem that embodies the care-free vibe of an endless summer.

For more information on all ticketing, please visit https://www.palmtreemusicfestival.com/ .

Howie Mandel Live

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He can currently be seen on NBC’s flagship series America’s Got Talent where he has served as a judge for eleven seasons. He recently finished production on his new documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me. Other recent projects include judging NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions, CNBC’s Deal or No Deal where he served as executive producer and host and Nat Geo Wild’s Animals Doing Things where he co-hosted with his son Alex. He also executive produced the Quibi series Kirby Jenner. In 2019, he released his first solo special in 20 years Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club.

In 2020 Howie teamed up with ePlay Digital Inc. and launched the charity, Breakout the Masks, and mobile game campaign to give back to those involved in the fight against COVID-19. Via Howies’ Games the first challenge is Outbreak where players’ points translate to donations of N95 face masks, portable ventilators, gloves and other Personal Protective Equipment to doctors, nurses and more front-line workers. The second game SwishAR has users looking for America’s Got Talent’s, Howie Mandel, to join in a backyard basketball game to shoot hoops. Both games are available on the Apple App store and Google Play.

Ticket purchase required. $40+ For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Saturday, July 13

Heritage Day

Join the Great Basin Institute on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for their Heritage Day Event.

With great activities they have planned all day, come enjoy lawn games, bingo, dance lessons, and even living history demonstrations from a blacksmith shop to making bathtub gin. We will have a food truck vendor and popcorn vendor for you to enjoy while enjoying the living history and listening to live music.

Free For more information, visit http://www.thegreatbasininstitute.org/tallac-historic-site or call 530-544-7383.

Colin Jost

Colin Jost is a writer, performer and author best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” Jost starting writing for “SNL” in 2005 and has been the co-anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” since 2014. Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 14 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.”

Jost and Michael Che have hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017. In 2018, they co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Ticket purchase required. $54+ For more information, visit http://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com or call 775-589-2056.

Sunday, July 14

Summer Craft Market

Shop for handmade crafts, art, and goods from a variety of local vendors outside in the Beer Garden at South Lake Brewing Company! The Summer Craft Markets will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Different vendors and food trucks will be present for each date. Visit southlakebeer.com for details.

Tuesday, July 16

Linocut Printmaking 101

In this class, you will learn the art of relief printmaking to make a linocut stamp. Using this stamp you will make art prints and a card in class. You can reuse this stamp to make many more cards and prints from home! During this workshop, you will receive step-by-step guidance on how to cut the perfect design for printing. The versatile art of lino printing can be utilized to produce stunning pieces of art, intricate patterns, personalized stamps, and more!

Ticket purchase required. $60 For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Thursday, July 18

Herbal and medicinal plant walk

On July 18, we’ll be led by Gina Woods for an evening of native plant knowledge. Gina will guide participants on a gentle nature walk as we learn about the edible and medicinal plants native to the Sierra Nevada. Gina is a master clinical herbalist, nutritionist, botanist/ecologist, holistic health practitioner, and proprietor of Woods Apothecary Academy of Healing Arts .

Join Sierra Nevada Alliance in South Lake Tahoe, where participants will learn how to use, identify, and care for the region’s native species. Gina will also provide books and guides, as well as share best practices for eating and using native plants as medicine.

Learn more at https://sierranevadaalliance.org/event/snaplantwalkjuly .