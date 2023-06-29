Action in Tahoe: Piff the Magic Dragon at Bally’s Lake Tahoe; Old Dominion at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena; Marcus Ashely Gallery Meet the Artist show

Piff the Magic Dragon

Puff the Magic Dragon at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

The America’s Got Talent star Piff the Magic Dragon will be at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30.

This show is for ages 6 and up and minors must be accompanied by an adult 21-plus.

Tickets are on sale for $25 per person on Ticketmaster.com , with prices subject to change.

Piff has headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel and Casino for the past five years, with over 250 shows in a year. He won America’s heart, and now he’s ready to win Lake Tahoes.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx? .

Old Dominion at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Old Dominion, the reigning CMA and ACM vocal group of the year, is brining their ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour to the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1.

Tickets are starting at $59.50 on ticketmaster.com , with prices subject to change.

The show will include starters Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton. This is an all ages show. There will be a clear-bag policy.

Old Dominion is known for their incredible country music, and just released their fourth studio album “Time, Tequila, and Therapy.”

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Marcus Ashley Gallery Meet the Artist Show

Steve Barton will be at the Marcus Ashley Art Gallery for a Meet the Artist show from 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2.

Join the gallery to celebrate Barton’s ode to red, white, and blue, with a live painting and bbq meal perfect for all.

This free show will be hosted at the gallery and requires an RSVP beforehand.

To RSVP visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artist-steve-barton-july-1st-2nd-tickets-617849102297 .

Summer at Series at Emanate Gallery

Join Emanate Gallery for their first event in their Summer Art Series, entitled ‘Water, Peaks, & Clay,’ at 5 p.m. Friday, June 30, and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

This event will showcase the new collections of Debbie Priest, Nanette Oleson, and Lynn Woodward.

This event is open to friends, family, and the community. There will be free refreshments, and it is free to attend the showings.

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Join Zoso for the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

This tribute band pays homage to the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin, recreating the music, energy, and essence of the band’s live performances. The cover band strives to stay faithful to the original music, performing hit classics such as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kashmir,” and “Whole Lotta Love,” among many others.

Doors to the show will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $25 each on Ticketmaster.com , with prices subject to change.

To learn more visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx? .

Lindsay and the Cheeks on the Lawn at Valhalla

At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Lindsay and the Cheeks will be performing a free concert on the Grand Lawn at Valhalla Tahoe.

Gates to the show will open at 3:30 p.m. Lawn seating beyond the reserved table area is free, so make sure to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. This event is sponsored by South of North Brewing Co.

Lindsay and the Cheeks is a five piece band from South Lake Tahoe, and were formed in the cover song world of music as Bread and Butter. The group is finally ready to reveal their own sound, and will combine blues, rock, and soul with a pinch of southern gothic tones.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com .

Men on Boats at Valhalla Tahoe

See the show Men on Boats at Valhalla Tahoe in the Boathouse Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, July 6-9, as well as Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15.

The show follows ten explores on four boats as they travel through the Grand Canyon. This show is based on a true-ish story of a 1869 expedition, and is open to the entire family to see.

Tickets to the show are $25 per person.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com .

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival is coming to Sand Harbor Nevada State Park from Friday, June 30-Monday, August 21.

This season, the show is headlined by the production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, a musical-comedy.

In addition, there will be multiple showcase events, ranging from acts like Pablo Cruise and Pink Martini, to other acts like the Sierra Nevada Ballet performance of ‘The Last Unicorn’ and Reno Jazz Orchestra’s ‘Hot House: One Night at the Savoy Ballroom.’

Ticket prices are based on the show you’re planning on seeing, so make sure to check out the website to see the differing prices for each show.

To learn more visit laketahoeshakespeare.com .

NLTCHCA Lobster Feed

The North Lake Tahoe Community Health Care Auxiliary group is hosting a lobster feed at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Chateau in Incline Village, with all proceeds going to medical related scholarships, Incline Hospital equipment, and medical needs of the community.

Tickets are $150 per person, and include wine, beer, and sodas, one and a half pounds of live Maine lobster, as well as prawns, sausage links, and more.

Registration for this event will end on July 6, so make sure to sign up soon.

To learn more visit http://www.tfhd.com/ivch/giving/north-lake-tahoe-community-health-care-auxiliary .

Live entertainment at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino is back with live performances for the summer, stating with Zepparella at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in the Crown Room.

Tickets to the show are $20 in advanced, and $25 the day of the show, plus taxes and fees.

Zepparella is able to explore their own improvised magic within the framework of Led Zeppelin’s iconic music, and will be bringing the energy and the heat to this chilly summer in Tahoe.

The fun will continue with Steve Hytner’s comedy show presented by Reno Tahoe Comedy at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advanced and $25 the day of the show. VIP tickets are available for $25 in advanced and $30 the day of the show.

Hytner is an actor best known for his role as Kenny Bane on Seinfeld. He is known for his many movies in the 90’s, but will be presenting a night full of comedy for his guests.

To learn more about both shows visit devildogshows.com .

Matt Axton & Badmoon at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting Matt Axton & Badmoon at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

This free, live show will feature the passionate act perfuming their own work written as a singer/songwriter, and his the son of the well-known Donna Axton.

To learn more about this event visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Doug Klotz will be perfuming at Glasses Wine Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Klotz is known for his piano skills and jazz/80’s music, so make sure not to miss him.

Reservations are recommended to shows at Glasses Wine Bar.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .