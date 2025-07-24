Action in Tahoe: Piff The Magic Dragon, Gamblers Run, and more!

Friday, July 25

Gamblers Run Music Festival

11 a.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. GRMF 25′ is back for it’s 3rd annual event! Make room in your calendar for the July 24th “GRMF Kick-Off Party” & July 25th-26th Festival! For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Ash Relics

5 p.m. – 9 p.m., AleWorX at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Chris Seal began using the name Ash Relics for his solo work in 2019, releasing his self-titled debut album under that moniker on streaming services the following year. The name was originally intended to brand a new style Chris was working on, blending hip-hop, blues, jazz and rock by playing extended improvisations over instrumental hip-hop beats, and writing blues-rock songs in a classic retro style to complement these jams. Don’t miss this show! For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Beethoven Unbound

7 p.m., Ricardi Pavilion, Incline Village. Classical Tahoe brings the sounds of Beethoven to the Ricardi Pavilion where principal guest conductor, Eric Jacobsen and pianist, Orli Shaham, present a program featuring Beethoven’s mastery. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org.

Piff The Magic Dragon – The Clone Tours

7:30 p.m., Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline, NV. Piff The Magic Dragon brings comedy to Tahoe, seen on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe.

Peter and the Starcatcher

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. Adventure takes flight at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival with Peter and the Starcatcher—the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit that reimagines the origins of Peter Pan. This wildly theatrical and inventive production is a must-see for audiences of all ages. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

80S Live

8-9:30 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. Relive the Raddest Decade with 80s LIVE at Bally’s Lake Tahoe! Join us Friday and Saturday nights starting June 20 as 80s LIVE takes over Bally’s Showroom with a high-energy tribute to the iconic hits of Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson, and more. Produced by Allen Valentine, this electrifying residency features powerhouse vocals, dazzling choreography, and throwback style that brings the ultimate 80s vibe to life. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a good party, this is your chance to experience the sights and sounds of the decade that defined a generation. Don’t forget your leg warmers—costumes encouraged, good times guaranteed! Ticket purchase required. $20 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Saturday, July 26

Lego Block Party

10:00 a.m-11:00 a.m., South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Young builders can join for a Lego Block Party! Your creations will be put on display. Duplo blocks will be available for little builders.

Music at Emerald Bay: Betsy & Paul, Night Two

4:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Eagle Point Campground, 11001 S. Highway 89, Tahoma. Tickets are $120 ($110 for SSPF Park Donors) and include parking, a twilight reception with live music and heavy apps, and wine bar sponsored by Highway 12 Winery. A reservation is required. Musician’s Bio Artists Paul DaSilva and Betsy Bennet Smith will entertain with original compositions, Lisztian piano bravura, vocal selections, classical favorites, and unique and seldom-heard instruments such as the cross-strung harp and pedal steel guitar. And even a few musical surprises! For more information, visit, sierrastateparks.org/events/.

Matt Axton

6:00 p.m., Marie Sluchak Community Park, Pine St & Wilson Ave, Tahoma. Join Matt Axton and Badmoon at Marie Sluchak Park!

Tahoe Club Crawl

7:45 – 11 p.m., Golden Nugget Casino, 50 U.S. 50, Stateline. Tahoe Club Crawl is the perfect way to celebrate your bachelor party, bachelorette party, birthday party, corporate buyout and more. We hit all the best bars and nightclubs South Lake Tahoe has to offer. Ticket purchase required. $50

Lakeside Laughs

9:30 p.m., Harveys Cabaret, 18 U.S. HWY 50, Stateline. Every Friday through Sunday get ready to relax, laugh, and enjoy a new side of Lake Tahoe’s entertainment scene at Lakeside Laughs. Expect a diverse mix of talented comedians with an ever-changing roster for a fresh, unforgettable experience. For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Sunday, July 27

Wolf Jett – Free Lawn Concert

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Grand Hall Lawn, 1 Valhalla Drive, South Lake Tahoe. After a soul-stirring performance in the Boathouse Theatre last summer, Wolf Jett returns to Valhalla. Known for their joyful sound, emotional depth, and irresistible energy, Wolf Jett brings together folk, soul, blues, and Southern Americana in an all-original set designed to make you dance, sing, and maybe even howl. With Chris Jones’ southern-fried vocals, Jon Payne’s groove-driven drums, and a rotating “wolf pack” of powerhouse musicians, this band delivers a heartfelt, foot-stomping experience every time they take the stage. For more information, visit, valhallatahoe.com/event.

Off Piste

5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., AleWorX at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. Come out for a night of classic rock and more with Off Piste. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Twelfth Night

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival returns to the shores of Sand Harbor with a fresh and spirited production of Twelfth Night. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, this tale of mistaken identity, romantic entanglements, and clever twists promises an evening full of laughter and charm. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

DJ Delo

9 p.m., Aleworx Stateline, 31 US-50 #105, Stateline. Dance the night away with DJ Delo live at our Stateline location! For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Monday, July 28

Pierre LaRage

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., AleWorx at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Bahena

5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., AleWorx at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Twelfth Night: A Noir Ballet (Sand Harbor)

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. Shakespeare meets the golden age of film noir in a dazzling new ballet! Sierra Nevada Ballet reimagines Shakespeare’s beloved comedy Twelfth Night with a 1940s film noir twist that blends contemporary ballet, sultry Tango, and hilarious mime in a bold new work by acclaimed choreographer Ananda Bena-Weber. Set to a rich collage of 1940s music, this extraordinary production features a cast of 40 dancers, including international ballet stars, bringing to life the tale’s comic love triangle. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Tuesday, July 29

Jeff Connor

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., AleWorx at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Wes & Liz Duo

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., AleWorx at the Y 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

McAvoy Lane Presents Twain Tuesdays

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Outdoor Amphitheater, 341 Village Blvd, Incline Village, Nev. Get started on a summer of storytelling with ‘Twain Tuesdays’ — a captivating series where the legendary McAvoy Layne brings Mark Twain to life under the stars in Incline Village. Grab tickets early and maybe catch them all! Learn more about McAvoy Layne’s Ghost of Twain: ghostoftwain.com

Wednesday, July 30

Jeff Connor

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., AleWorx at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, For more information, visit laketahoealeworx.com or call 775-580-6163.

Trail Talk: Earth Underfoot – Exploring the Geology of the Tahoe Rim Trail

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., South of North Brewing Co., 932 Stateline Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Ever wonder what ancient stories lie beneath your boots? From fiery volcanoes to icy glaciers and shifting fault lines —Tahoe’s geology has it all. Come learn how these forces shaped the iconic Tahoe Rim Trail and how they continue to transform the landscape we love! Sign up at tahoerimtrail.org/event/trail-talk-earth-underfoot-exploring-the-geology-of-the-tahoe-rim-trail.