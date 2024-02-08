Action in Tahoe: Places to watch the Big Game on the big screen

Enjoy the Big Game at The Loft one of multiple big screens.

Superbowl LVIII is keyed up to kick off on February 11, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers. There’s more than one way to eat a chicken wing and there’s more than one place to watch the big game while eating chicken wings, or any other number of delicious stadium inspired fan fare. The next best thing to being in Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada with upwards of 450,000 other people is being in the stadium seating of The Loft Theatre.

The Loft Theatre Stadium Style Superb Super Bowl

The stadium style seating offers camaraderie people love, Paul Reeder of PR Entertainment told the Tribune, with several large TVs in the lounge, overstuffed chairs and couches and ottomans there’s multiple places to relax while enjoying “The Ultimate Big Game Party” at 1001 Heavenly Village Way #50.

The Loft Theatre invitation includes the live CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on the HD big screen in a 107-seat stadium style theater.

For a change of scenery mid game or to take a walk for a leg stretch there will be multiple HD screens in the lounge and at the bar with hi def audio.

Tickets are limited and on sale for $69 dollars plus tax/fees. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for the Pre-game broadcast and open seating will be offered in the theater, lounge and bar. Come early and grab a seat before the game starts, approximately 3:30 p.m.

Event attendees will enjoy an extensive high-end buffet featuring a tri tip carving station, pasta station, fajita station, including assorted appetizers and entrees.

“The Chefs go all out with three separate stations,” Reeder said this is the seventh year The Loft will host the Big Game.

For the Ultimate Big Game tickets visit https://thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024

Bally’s Big Game Party

Bally’s Lake Tahoe Big Game Party tickets include a tailgate buffet, two draft beers, and one entry into the drawings. The game kicks off an hour before kick off, 2:30 p.m. Must be 21+.

Limited availability, tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or at the door: $75 dollars per person.

For more information visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/the-big-game-at-ballys-lake-tahoe/

SB58, Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe multi-screening

Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe hosts the big game on three screens throughout the Lake Tahoe Blvd., location: Get ready to rock and watch the game at Park Prime, Center Bar and Revolution Ballrooms while enjoying stadium inspired cuisine and enter raffles for Big Game merch.

Tickets are $99 dollars per person and include a raffle ticket, the buffet and a single drink ticket, must be 21+.

For tickets and more information visit http://www.goldennugetlt.com

The Ultimate LVIII Super Bowl Experience

Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe, official sponsors of Super Bowl LVIII, will host the ultimate experience and “Lake Tahoe’s Official Party” on epic big screens with all the game day essentials.

Cheer on the Chiefs or niner’s or really have some fun and cheer for both teams while making memories to last forever at El Jefe’s Cantina, Caesars Race & Sportsbook, Harrah’s Center Stage. Overachievers are invited to participate in all three.

At El Jefe’s Cantina for $75 dollars per person admission affords one individual a trip to the buffet, one drink special, viewing on multiple screens, and tailgate specials. $500 Premium Seats available. 350 guest capacity.

Go “all-you-can-eat-and-responsibly-drink” at Caesars Race & Sportsbook for $145 per person admission includes: all-you-can-eat “Game Day” buffet & all-you-can-responsibly-drink with cocktail service and the game on three large built-in screens.

For $30 per person admission Harrah’s Center Stage goes on sale the day of the big game at the Backstage Bar. Includes two drinks and a dedicated seating area. Large Center Stage Screen. Tailgate menu available via the Caesars Eats App.

https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/things-to-do/football

Bang Bang $49 Bottomless Eat:Play:Drink Super Bowl Game Day Party

Bang Bang $49 Bottomless Eat:Play:Drink Super Bowl Game Day Party at Flatstick Pub.

All-you-can eat Private Chef Taco Bar. Flatstick Pub, 4101 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

Cheer on and watch the Super Bowl at Flatstick Pub with specials from 3 p.m. until the end of the game, all for only $49 dollars:

+ All you can Drink Cocktails, Beers, Wines & Non-Alcoholic Sodas.

+ All you can Game Duffleboard.

+ All you can Play Mini-Golf.

+ First 100 tickets Sold gets square on Super Bowl Pool with Prizes Awarded Every Quarter

+ Discounted 49ers Tipsy Merch

+ Private Viewing Area with host and prizes, live sound and epic energy.

For more information and tickets visit https://allevents.in/south%20lake%20tahoe/bang-bang-$49-bottomless-eat-play-drink-super-bowl-game-day-party-tahoe/10000822072991447