Action in Tahoe: Pray for Snow Party; Incline Village Film Festival

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – From Crystal Bay to Emerald Bay there is something anytime of day with entertainment into the evening hours there’s plenty to chose from to curate the perfect agenda for the week ahead.

Annual Pray For Snow Party & Film Premier

It’s that time of the year. Join Alibi for a night of fun at Alibi Incline Public House to prepare for the impending “super el nino” winter.

The night will include a frozen t-shirt relay, Pray for Snow trivia, “lifty” relay, among other activities in support of Diamond Peak ski team!

During the evening of fun, 21 and up guests can watch the world premier of Teton Gravity Research’s new movie “Legend Has It”. About Legend Has It Ski lore is riddled with stories, sometimes of unknown origin, describing plausible but extraordinary past events.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Watch the trailer for Legend Has It here https://www.tetongravity.com/films/legend-has-it

Incline Village Film Festival

November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m at the Incline Village Cinema, 901 Tahoe Blvd Incline Village, NV 89451, professional snowboarder Curtis Woodman is set to release his latest film, Rebirth on the silver screens during the Higher Elevation Film Festival

Official Genius will be hosting a Burger and Beer pre-party at Inclined Burgers to kick the winter season off right!

Rebirth will be available for streaming on Slush the magazine’s website following the premier and on various video streaming platforms at a later date.

For more information visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/higher-elevation-film-festival-rebirth-994698?sourceTypeId=Website

Mediterranean-style music at Glasses Wine Bar

Martin & Vargas are back this Saturday November 18, starting at 7:30 p.m.at Glasses Wine Bar, located at 760 Mays Blvd Suite 8 Incline Village, NV 89451

Martin & Vargas return to wow the audience with Gorgeous Mediterranean-style music that transports mind, body, and spirit away to beautiful places far away.

Reservations recommended, contact Kathleen via email kathleen@glasseswinebar.com

The fun doesn’t stop with the end of the weekend, Sunday Funday rolls straight on through to Monday of the Thanksgiving week.

Country dance lessons and fun on Monday

Monday, November 20, 2023 7 – 10 p,m Alibi Ale Works Brewery and Barrel House hosts Casey Turak, a line dance instructor at 204 East Enterprise St. Incline Village, NV 89451

Join in on an evening of country fun, line dance lessons, and the potential for a short Country Two Step lesson. Casey Turak, a line dance instructor from Northern Indiana, will be in the house get ahead of the calories the holidays are threatening to pack on.

$5 to participate, cash preferred. Bring a partner, a friend, or just yourself.

Visit https://alibialeworks.com/brewery-and-barrel-house/ for more information.