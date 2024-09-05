Action in Tahoe: Pretty Lights, Steve Trevino, 9/11 Memorial Concert and more

Friday, September 6

Pretty Lights

Pretty Lights is a musical project known for a unique fusion of electronic beats, poetic samples, and modular synthesizers. Intricate sonic tapestries combined with dynamic breathing light shows transport listeners to cosmic planes, seamlessly blending the past and future into a rich present moment. For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Saturday, September 7

Steve Treviño

Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” He can “speak wife fluently,” he never calls “the guys” for help on a home project, and he knows better than to “make his own decisions” since decision-making is a privilege reserved solely for his wife, Renae.

His relatable approach affirms his status as one of the country’s premiere stand-up comedians. He has been viewed over 300 million times, sold out shows across the nation, and amassed over 3.4 million total social media followers.

He has released four stand-up specials, the first of which was filmed for Showtime, the second released on Netflix, and the third is now available on Amazon Prime Video, the fourth released on Netflix. You don’t want to miss this comedy show! Ticket purchase required. $20+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Sunday, September 8

“Remembrance” 9/11 Memorial Concert

Join us for an inspiring evening of classical music with the Tahoe Symphony Chorus as they present Fauré’s Requiem, a choral masterpiece renowned for its serene and ethereal beauty. The concert will also feature David Brock performing Rheinberger’s Organ Concerto No. 1 in F, showcasing the majestic sounds of the organ in a captivating performance. Experience the power and grace of these timeless works, performed by talented musicians in an unforgettable night with the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus (TOCCATA). Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-298-6989.

Tuesday September 10

Intermediate Hike Series: Big Meadow to Dardanelles Lake

Join the Tahoe Rim Trail Association (TRTA) and their trained guides on our Intermediate Fall hike series!

The hike to Dardanelles Lake features a short, steady climb to Big Meadow, then a gradual ascent to a ridge with beautiful views of the peaks surrounding Dardanelles Lake. After the ridge, the trail descends through the beautiful forest and crosses several shallow creeks before arriving at the lovely, granite-rimmed Dardanelles Lake. This out-and-back trail is considered moderately challenging and is 7.5 miles long roundtrip with 1300′ elevation gain. Bring your own lunch, snacks, and water, and enjoy a lovely day on the trail with fellow hiking enthusiasts!

Big Meadow Provided

What to Expect

TRTA outings are group outings; we do our best to keep the group together. Trip leaders dedicate much of their time throughout the year to sharing their passion for the outdoors. They are well-trained and experienced. Please respect the decisions made on the trail.

The hike will start at Big Meadow Trailhead at 9 a.m.

For more information about the trek, contact angeliquec@tahoerimtrail.org .

Wild & Free Benefit Gala & Fundraising Dinner for Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, September 10th, 2024, as Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care hosts our biggest annual fundraiser, “Wild and Free”, at the Landing Tahoe Resort & Spa. All proceeds support our mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing wildlife and providing nature education to our community.

Enjoy appetizers, a delectable dinner from Tahoe’s #1 voted chef, an open bar, desserts, the chance to meet our animal ambassadors, plus an exciting live auction. This evening offers a unique opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to wildlife conservation while enjoying a night of entertainment and purpose.

Space is limited, so reserve your tickets today! Let’s celebrate our successes and work together for a thriving future for wildlife. Thank you for your ongoing support. We can’t wait to welcome you on September 10th!

Reserve your tickets today

All proceeds from this year’s festivities, as well as the donations from their online auction, will go directly to feeding, care, and medical needs of the hundreds of wild animals and birds that pass through the doors of Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care every year.

For more information on Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, visit https://ltwc.org/ , email Aaron@ltwc.org or call (530) 577-2273

Thursday September 12

UC Davis Tahoe Science Lecture Series

Join for a unique Science Speaks event featuring a joint lecture and sustainable oyster tasting! Learn how climate change is impacting marine ecosystems with Dr. Tessa Hill, UC Davis professor and author of the new book At Every Depth: Our Growing Knowledge of the Changing Oceans.

The talk will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge, 1850 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145

Learn more at https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/sustainable-oyster-tasting-appreciate-efforts-mitigate-impacts-climate-change-marine .