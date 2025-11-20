Action in Tahoe: Prince Tribute Show, Mannheim Steamroller and more

Friday, November 21

Ales for ALS Beer Release – 5-8 p.m., South Lake Brewing Company, 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Brewing Company will be releasing our Ales for ALS beer with a portion of proceeds going to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. The event will be held at our Brewery location at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For more information, visit https://www.southlakebeer.com/brewery-events or call (530) 578-0087.

Design & Wine- Decorate Your Own Wreath – 3-5 p.m., Talie Jane Interiors, 255 Kingsbury Grade, Suite C. Get into the holiday spirit with us at Talie Jane Interiors! Join our Decorate Your Own Wreath event on Friday, November 21st from 3–5 PM — a festive afternoon of creativity, laughter, and beautiful holiday décor. 255 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, NV Spots are limited and filling up fast — RSVP today @ admin@taliejaneinteriors.com $30 per person. For more information, visit http://www.taliejaneinteriors.com or call 8558254352.

DJ DELO in the Mix – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-delo-in-the-mix/2025-11-21/ .

DJ DIVERSITY at HQ – 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. For more informati on visit lateniteproductions.com Additional dates: 11/21, 11/22. For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=11/21/2 025&display=event&eventid=2460343.

Igloos on the Terrace – Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe, 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd,. Holiday/Festive, Winter/Ski. Experience cozy luxury in a heated igloo. Enjoy drinks, appetizers, and sweet treats in a private winter retreat. Starting on 11/21/2025 and ending on 04/30/2026 For more information, visit https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-lake-tahoe/things-to-do-in-lake-tahoe/events/igloos-on-the-terrace .

Jose “Manny Maze” DJ Meza – 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Noel’s Coffee and Apothecary. For more information, visit https://tahoemusic.live/?page=2 .

Knight Monsters vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates – 7 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50. Knights Monsters vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates – Regular Season Home Game For more information, visit https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/knight-monsters-vs-savannah-ghost-pirates-251121 .

Thanksgiving in Tahoe – Intro to Modern Western Square Dance Party – 6-8:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.. Carson Valley Squares is hosting another Introduction to Modern Western Square Dancing. This is a great family friendly event! (Ages 12 and up. Younger kids are possible if parents think they can dance.) Come join caller Scott Olson as he introduces you to Modern Western Square Dancing! For more information, visit http://CarsonValleySquares.com or call 916-761-0894.

Sky Tavern Ski swap – 5 p.m., 21130 Mt Rose Hwy. Your favorite ski swap returns on Nov. 21 & 22, and this year it’s AT the mountain! Join us on Friday, Nov. 21, 5 pm – 9 pm, and Saturday, Nov. 22, 9 am – 3 pm. Shop from a huge selection of new items and local used gear like skis, boards, boots, apparel, and accessories. Clean out the garage and drop your used gear at Sky Tavern, and support community-funded programs. Drop your gear off on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday before the event. Questions? Email info@skytavern.com . For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1374515664233536/ .

Saturday, November 22

DJ Montague – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. Additional dates: 11/22, 11/27. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-montague-5/2025-11-22/ .

Knights Monsters vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates – 4:16 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50. Knight Monsters vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates Regular Season Home Game For more information, visit https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/knights-monsters-vs-savannah-ghost-pirates-251122 .

Tahoe Club Crawl Fall/Winter 25/26 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-fall-winter-25-37?aff=cityspark .

Melvin Seals & JGB – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Keeper’s of the Flame ~ Melvin Seals & JGB Return to the Crystal Bay Casino’s Crown Room on Sat. Nov. 22nd! Doors: 7pm Show: 8pm Tickets: $35 ADV/DOS Tickets: https://tixr.com/e/153386 For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1373790237650347/ .

When Doves Cry – The Prince Tribute Show – 8 p.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Highway 50. When Doves Cry, the Prince Tribute Show, is a dynamic and multi-talented 9-piece band that puts the integrity of the music Prince left us above all else. Formed in late 2015 in California, the band taps into the heart of Prince’s music like no other. We leave it all on the stage, every time we perform as audiences demand of his music. When Doves Cry – the Prince Tribute Show performs the iconic “Purple Rain” and 1999 Albums in its entirety & in order. Also performing all of his greatest hits as well as many songs other tributes won’t touch. With a songlist of over 80 Prince songs (and growing), we can guarantee there’s something in our show for both the casual and the die hard fans of Prince. We’re proud to bring a live Prince tribute show that will take you through the illustrious career of one of the most prolific songwriters and performers that we will ever know. If you love Prince’s music, this is a must-see show. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1310396197091535/ .

Tuesday, November 25

Mannheim Steamroller – 7 p.m.-10 a.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50. The holiday tradition continues! MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for 40 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. For more information, visit https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/mannheim-steamroller .

Wednesday, November 26

Kids Karaoke Takeover at the Lobby Bar – Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe, 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd,. Holiday/Festive, Family Friendly. Let the little stars shine! From 5-7 PM, the lobby bar transforms into a mini concert hall for kids. Starting on 11/26/2025 and ending on 01/04/2026 For more information, visit https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-lake-tahoe/things-to-do-in-lake-tahoe/events/kids-karaoke-takeover-at-the-lobby-bar .

Thursday, November 27

Thanksgiving Dinner – 12-8 p.m., Riva Grille, 900 Ski Run Blvd, Ste 3. Celebrate Thanksgiving in style with an unforgettable lakeside dining experience. Savor a Traditional Feast Menu, thoughtfully crafted as a three-course culinary journey, paired with breathtaking Lake views. Reserve your table today — limited seating available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1547870753237214/ .

Lake Tahoe School Turkey Trot – 9-11 a.m., Description Lake Tahoe School Turkey Trot 2025 Strut your Stuffin’ – 5K course (stroller-friendly) – $25 per person (age 5+), under 5 run free!* This is a beautiful course that takes you around the heart of Incline Village. Start and Finish are both at Lake Tahoe School. Thanksgiving-themed costumes are encouraged! Run, walk, or help volunteer along the course! The beautiful Incline Lodge is offering discounted room rates for this event! That&’s right, a discounted hotel room in Tahoe for the week of Thanksgiving! Use the coupon code FALL20 when booking! *Fee is nonrefundable in the event of cancellation due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. All proceeds go to the Lake Tahoe School Tuition Assistance Program. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/lake-tahoe-school-turkey-trot-1539398?sourceTypeId=Hub .

Thanksgiving Dinner at Cutthroat’s Saloon – 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will serve a hearty, traditional Thanksgiving plate featuring roasted and brined turkey breast with dark meat and mushroom ragout, mashed potatoes, green bean cassoulet, sage and apple stuffing, turkey gravy, and orange cranberry sauce. The Thanksgiving plate will be available throughout the day, offering guests a relaxed and welcoming way to celebrate the holiday in Incline Village.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Osteria Sierra – 5-9 p.m., Osteria Sierra at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Osteria Sierra at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will offer a festive Thanksgiving dining experience blending Italian traditions with classic holiday flavors. The special holiday menu will be served alongside the restaurant’s regular offerings and features dishes such as risotto de zucca con pancetta corcante with crisp pork belly and roasted butternut squash, tacchino arrosto with roasted turkey and focaccia and sausage stuffing, and a pumpkin spiced cheesecake with amaretti cookie crust. Reservations are required and can be made at opentable.com/Osteria Sierra/booking For more information, visit https://www.opentable.com/booking/restref/availability?lang=en-US&correlationId=8bcfdcf3-1283-4265-9058-1a56e5a78daf&restRef=1055665&otSource=Restaurant%20website or call (775) 832-1234.