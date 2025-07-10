Action in Tahoe: Shakespeare, Justin Rupple, Reno Philharmonic and more!

Friday, July 11

Youth Backcountry Camp

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Along the Tahoe Rim Trail starting at Big Meadow Trailhead, 128 Market Street, Stateline. Make new friends. Disconnect from technology. Observe local wildlife. Bag a new peak. Leave No Trace like Bigfoot. Turn lake water into Gatorade. Discover Tahoe’s formation. Create flavorful meals over tiny backpacking stoves. Surround yourself with wildflowers. Swim in pristine alpine lakes. Fall asleep while watching shooting stars. All this and more jammed into your Youth Backcountry Camp (YBCC) experience. Follow the footsteps of knowledgeable guides on a four-day backpacking expedition along the Tahoe Rim Trail to challenge yourself, connect with the natural world, and most important – have fun! Pre-registration required. Sliding Scale! Pay what you can afford. The TRTA offers this program on a sliding scale of $225, $445, or $665 For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Grand Opening: Keep Tahoe Blue Spurlock/Evers Environment & Education Center

4 p.m., Keep Tahoe Blue, 2877 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. Celebrate the next chapter in protecting Lake Tahoe. The League to Save Lake Tahoe has a new home, and you’re invited to help us open the doors! Join us for the grand opening of the Keep Tahoe Blue Spurlock/Evers Environment & Education Center, a purpose-built hub for science, stewardship, and community action. This space transforms learning into doing, with interactive exhibits and hands-on resources that empower everyone to help Keep Tahoe Blue. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to the League, this is your chance to connect, learn, and leave inspired. Ticket purchase/pre-registration not required. For more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org or call 530-541-5388.

Twelfth Night

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival returns to the shores of Sand Harbor with a fresh and spirited production of Twelfth Night. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, this tale of mistaken identity, romantic entanglements, and clever twists promises an evening full of laughter and charm. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Independent Day Square Dance Party

6 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe. This is a one night party to introduce Modern Western Square Dancing. No experience needed; no partner needed. We dance to all genres of music. Ages 12 and up. Suggested Donation $8.00. Info: Beth Symons, 530-577-6934 $8.00 Suggested Donation For more information, visit cityofslt.us/282/Senior-Center or call 530-542-6094.

Wonder of the World | Summer Play at Valhalla Boathouse Theatre

7:30 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. This July, things get delightfully off-kilter as Valhalla Tahoe presents Wonder of the World, a sharp, screwball comedy by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (the playwright behind Rabbit Hole, Good People).The story follows Cass, who, after uncovering a shocking secret about her husband, heads for Niagara Falls in search of a fresh start—and stumbles into a whirlwind of eccentric characters, including a hard-drinking loner and a clown with a license to counsel. Hilarious, heartfelt, and just the right amount of absurd, this play dives deep into life, love, and the unexpected detours along the way.Don’t miss out! Grab your ticket for an unforgettable night! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Justin Rupple

8 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. Just as celebrities descend on South Lake Tahoe for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, golf’s favorite comic, Justin Rupple, swings into town with his side-splitting, golf-fueled comedy set. A nationally touring comedian and celebrity impressionist, Justin channels over 300 characters in rapid-fire succession and riffs off the crowd with razor-sharp wit. His performances are a masterclass in comedic agility and vocal precision. Whether you’re a golfer, know a golfer, or hate golf, you’re guaranteed to laugh ’til you cry with Justin Rupple at Reno Tahoe Comedy. This is one tee time you won’t want to miss! Ticket purchase required. $19 – $34 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

80S Live

8-9:30 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. Relive the Raddest Decade with 80s LIVE at Bally’s Lake Tahoe! Join us Friday and Saturday nights starting June 20 as 80s LIVE takes over Bally’s Showroom with a high-energy tribute to the iconic hits of Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson, and more. Produced by Allen Valentine, this electrifying residency features powerhouse vocals, dazzling choreography, and throwback style that brings the ultimate 80s vibe to life. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a good party, this is your chance to experience the sights and sounds of the decade that defined a generation. Don’t forget your leg warmers—costumes encouraged, good times guaranteed! Ticket purchase required. $20 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Saturday, July 12

Music at Emerald Bay: West Shore Jazz Ensemble

4:45 to 7 p.m., Eagle Point Campground, 11001 California 89. From smooth ballads to upbeat swing and Latin rhythms, the West Shore Jazz quintet delivers a rich and diverse repertoire that appeals to jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. Our musicians share a deep camaraderie and a dedication to connecting with audiences through the power of live music. Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or just discovering the genre, we invite you to join us and experience the joy and spontaneity of live jazz with West Shore Jazz quintet.

Wild Lotus Yoga Festival

Roll out your yoga mats and rise to the mountain. The Second Annual Wild Lotus Yoga Festival returns July 11–13, 2025, at Palisades Tahoe for a weekend of yoga, music, movement, and soul connection. This community sponsored event celebrates the thriving Reno-Tahoe-Truckee wellness community and invites seekers from near and far to reconnect with nature, spirit, and each other. This year’s theme, “Reclaiming Your Wild Self”, invites you to rediscover the untamed wisdom within through yoga, meditation, music, and earth-honoring rituals. Enjoy local artisans, vendors and Palisades Village restaurants & businesses. Experience three days of transformational offerings from nationally featured artists. Follow along and learn more at: https://www.wildlotusyogafestival.com .

Classical Tahoe Gala: Celebrating Jazz, Classical & Community

5 p.m., Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. A crown jewel of the season, the Classical Tahoe Gala is a fun evening of live entertainment, exquisite libations, gourmet dining, catching up with friends and an exclusive live auction and paddle raise to support the mission of Classical Tahoe in our community. Ticket purchase required. $3,500 Table of 10 / $400 Individual Tickets For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Sunday, July 13

Bjs ’25 Kickoff Concert Brubeck Legacy Trio: Chris Brubeck, Dan Brubeck & Joe Gilman With Special Guests Roxy Coss & Lucas Pino

7 p.m., Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. The Brubeck Jazz Summit is generously supported by a multi-year gift from Carol and Douglas Koelemay, and by Peter and Kim Garcia, Robert Pollock, Elaine Cardinale and Jonathan Knowles, and Whittier Trust. Ticket purchase required. $35-200 For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Peter and the Starcatcher

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. Adventure takes flight at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival with Peter and the Starcatcher—the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit that reimagines the origins of Peter Pan. This wildly theatrical and inventive production is a must-see for audiences of all ages. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Dirty Cello at Paradise Park

3:30-6:30 p.m., 1011 E San Bernardino Ave, South Lake Tahoe. The band Dirty Cello is a globe trotting band that performs blues, rock and Americana, all fronted by virtuoso cellist Rebecca Roudman. A classically trained symphony player, Roudman dropped the straight- jacket of classical music years ago and hasn’t looked back since.

“We travel all over the place,” says Roudman, “and everywhere we go, the idea is to put on a high energy show. We’re a rock band, but with a cello instead of a lead guitar.” More info: https://www.sunsnowevents.org

Dirty Cello

Monday, July 14

Reno Philharmonic Orchestra: Icons – Voices That Changed America

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. The Reno Philharmonic returns to Sand Harbor for Icons—a high-energy tribute to the legendary voices of pop, soul, and rock. Featuring powerhouse vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw, and led by Music Director Laura Jackson, this unforgettable concert brings the music of Michael Jackson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and more to life under the stars. Don’t miss this one-night-only summer celebration! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Tuesday, July 15

Full Moon Kayak

6:30 PM Sugar Pine Point State Park (at the Day Use parking area restrooms, lakeside). As the sun sets, the surrounding Sierra Nevada peaks come alive with a warm reddish-pink hue—a dazzling effect known as alpenglow, created by the interplay of sunlight and atmosphere. These kayak tours offer one of the best vantage points to experience the spectacle, all while learning about the cultural and ecological history of the area from California State Parks interpretive staff. Reserve your spot today at http://www.sierrastateparks.org .

Jackie Venson

7:30-10 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. Heralded as one of “Austin’s rising stars” by Rolling Stone and “an Austin legend in the making” by Forbes, Jackie Venson has established herself as one of the most commanding performers to come out of Texas. An Austin native, Venson has shared the stage with icons like Gary Clark Jr and Melissa Etheridge and even performed with Alanis Morissette and Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Awards and in 2024 Venson was selected to perform as part of Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase.. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Women in Jazz: Excluded, Erased, and Enigmatic

7 p.m., Classical Tahoe, 948 Incline Way, Incline Village. Join us for a special event with Grammy award-winning Saxophonist, Composer, Educator and Activist Roxy Coss. She is the Founder and President of Women In Jazz Organization (WIJO), Director of Jazz Studies at Stony Brook University, and just completed a year-long position as Visiting Fellow at Wesleyan University as a Distinguished Scholar in the Bailey College of the Environment’s Think Tank on “Agency”, where she designed and taught a course entitled “A Celebration of Women in Jazz”. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Wednesday, July 16

Tahoe Meadows Boardwalk Project

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tahoe Meadows Trailhead, Hwy 431, New Washoe City. Join the TRTA’s and Humboldt Toyabe’s efforts building a new boardwalk at Tahoe Meadows! Pre-registration required. free For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.

Thursday, July 17

2025 Annual State of the Lake Report

5:30-7:30 p.m., UC Davis Environmental Research Center, 201 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. The Tahoe State of the Lake report informs nonscientists about important factors affecting the health of Lake Tahoe. It provides the scientific underpinnings for restoration and management decisions within the Lake Tahoe Basin. Ticket purchase required. 10 For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Tunes on Tap | Incline Village

7 p.m., Alibi Amphitheater, 10069 Bridge St., Truckee. Tunes on Tap is our new Thursday night outdoor concert series in our “Alibi Amphitheater” in Incline Village. This FREE community concert series runs from July 10th through September 18th and is made possible by our partnership with Travel North Tahoe Nevada. Free For more information, visit alibialeworks.com or call 530-536-5029.

Bjs ’25 Inspirations Contemporary Masters Sextet With Special Guests Chris & Dan Brubeck

7 p.m., Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. The Brubeck Jazz Summit is generously supported by a multi-year gift from Carol and Douglas Koelemay, and by Peter and Kim Garcia, Robert Pollock, Elaine Cardinale and Jonathan Knowles, and Whittier Trust. Ticket purchase required. $35-200 For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

