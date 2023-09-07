Action in Tahoe: Magic Fusion at The Loft Theatre; Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Magic Fusion at The Loft Theatre

Magic Fusion at The Loft Theatre and Lounge will be happening nightly at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m, with an additional kids free matinee at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.

Magic fusion is a mix of magic and comedy theater, with options to dine, drink, and enjoy an incredible show seven days a week.

Taste At The Loft, their award-winning restaurant, offers American tapas and small plates, perfect for sharing and trying just a taste. From hot and cold plates to imported cheese and charcuterie boards, there is something for everyone.

Ticket prices vary on seating and the night you’re visiting, but at the 4:30 p.m. Sunday shows, there is a special buy one adult ticket, get one child ticket for free promotion.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit thelofttahoe.com .

Jeff Crosby will be at the CBC Saturday, Sept. 9. Provided/Crystal Bay Club Casino

Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Jeff Crosby will be performing at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Crown Room.

This seated, 21-plus show will see doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17, plus taxes and fees. It is general admission seating. Tickets will be available the day of the show.

Jeff Crosby has been sharing his unique take of Americana throughout the US and Europe for over a decade. Currently, Crosby and his band have been touring his 6th studio album, Waitin’ on a Miracle, which was released in August 2022.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Doug Klotz will be performing at Glasses Wine Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. An absolute favorite in the community, this performance will feature jazz and 80’s covers, with Klotz’s passion for music coming through in every song.

It is free to view this performance, but make sure to purchase a glass of wine and enjoy the ambiance from the bar.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Open Mic Night at Valhalla Tahoe

Head over to the Boathouse Theatre at Valhalla Tahoe for you chance to perform on stage at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Gates to the theatre will open at 5:30 p.m., with doors to the Boathouse opening at 6:30 p.m.

Sign-ups will be outside the Boathouse from 6 p.m on, and depending on the number of participants, there is a chance to do two to three songs. It is free to participate.

Make sure to have your instruments/amp ready to bring into the Boathouse.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=177&utm_campaign=ltvaopenmic&utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=external .

Hyatt Lakeside Yoga series to benefit Incline Elementary School

The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino will be hosting a lakeside yoga series to benefit Incline Elementary School, with the next event happening at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The event is open to resort guests and local residents based on a $10 donation to benefit Incline Elementary School’s “Step up for Stem” program.

Guests will be able to enjoy uplifting beats and positive mantras from DJ JOOLZ along side the instruction of Alexandra Farrar for an evening on integrative wellness.

Registration for this event will begin at 5 p.m., with the class starting at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are encourages to bring their own mat. Following the class, the resort will provide a healthy snack, mocktails, and infused water attendees can enjoy.

Correction – The Ski Run Farmer’s Market & Street Fair is finished for the season.