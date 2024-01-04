Action in Tahoe: Snowbunny Winter Ball, After-school activities, Rail Jam session and Yoga

Tahoe is moving on from the holiday tinsel and lights while continuing to pray for snow. Whether you want to get dressed up or keep it casual there’s places to go out and about. For one event, enjoyment for the ticket holder simultaneously means supporting a local cheer squad.

Snowbunny Winter Ball hosted by Tahoe Elite Cheer Team

A winter wonderland awaits, Saturday January 6, the Tahoe Blue Event center doors open at 4 p.m. for the Snowbunny Winter Ball which will last until 8pm at the event center at 75 US HWY 50 in Stateline, Nevada.

Tahoe Elite Cheer, the Snowbunnies, need help getting their team to nationals in Las Vegas and are asking for help in a super fun way. By supporting the team, ticket holders will enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family.

Tickets are available for $60. Food, drinks, music, dancing, professional photography and chances to win gifts and prizes from local vendors.

To purchase tickets visit email TahoeEliteCheer@gmail.com

Celebrate 6 years of great beer with South of North Brewing Co.

South of North Brewing Co. celebrates their 6th birthday this Saturday from 6 – 10 p.m. at the brewery, located at 932 Stateline Ave., South Lake Tahoe.

Cowboys vs. Aliens Birthday Party, it’s a showdown of epic proportions, filled with live music, themed games, and craft beer.

Test your skills in wild west showdowns and intergalactic challenges – only the bravest will emerge victorious!

Sierra Knights – Rail Jam Series

Sierra-at-Tahoe presents the first 3-part after-hours Rail Jam Series January 5, 2024 from 4 – 7 p.m, tickets are available for $25.

Battle of the Steel will take place in a special Terrain Park on Broadway.

3-4 p.m. – Course open for practice* *Course open to pass holders + day ticket holders only while lifts are spinning. For any non pass holders / non day ticket holders, a walking ticket will be available at no charge for the hike park after 4pm, no lift access allowed.

4 p.m. – Rider’s meeting / Course inspection* *This is a HIKE COURSE ONLY. No lift access after 4 p.m.

4:15 p.m. – Heat One Women’s Open – Both Ski + SB

5 p.m. – Heat Two Snowskate Open – Men + Women

5:30 p.m. – Heat Three Men’s Open – Both Ski + SB

6:15 p.m. – Awards

Lap the course as much or as little as you like. Contestants will be judged not only on skill, but also participation and stoke levels!

The first + second event will act as qualifiers for the third event. Winners will earn an automatic spot in the third event.

In the Plaza find live music, a vibrant vendor village + local artists creating high vibes and community collaborations!

Walk-up registration will be available on a first come, first served basis based on available slots.

Please note: Registration for the second event will open on Jan. 7, 2024.

Register online at https://www.sierraattahoe.com/event/sierra-knights-01-05-24/

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival wraps up

The Tahoe Adventure Film Festival takes over the showroom at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Saturday with seating starting at Saturday Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets available online or at the box office at 55 Highway 50 Stateline NV

“The next best thing to doin’ it,” according to the website ticket holders will attend a showcase of adventure in one of the most scenic places in the world. Lake Tahoe is home to year-round opportunities for adventure so it is only fitting that it would play host to the celebration of adventure of all kinds

Purchase tickets online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005F74C45A345B

Insomnia Cookies Grand Opening

Saturday, January 6 at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Insomnia Cookies Grand Opening and its first location in South Lake Tahoe on the main stretch, located in the Chateau at the Village shopping center, marks the brand’s 17th store in California and 265th location nationwide.

In celebration of the new South Lake Tahoe location, Insomnia Cookies will be holding a weekend-long in-store grand opening event and late-night celebration baked full of freebies, treats, and more.

The late-night bakery is looking forward to giving back to the local South Lake Tahoe community by donating a portion of retail sales from the grand opening event to El Dorado Search and Rescue.

Thursday, January 11 to Sunday, January 14, Insomniacs who visit the new South Lake Tahoe store and purchase 4 Classic cookies will receive 2 FREE Classic cookies! Insomniacs can also earn free delivery with the code LAKETAHOE.

For more information visit https://insomniacookies.com/?utm_source=PR

Learn with Tahoe Film Club

For High School students, ages 14-18, an open invitation stands for Tahoe Film Club and learn how to create short films from screenplay to screen.

The Tahoe Film Club is for those who want to act, write, or practice cinematography. The club meets every second Wednesday, 3:15 p.m at the Zephyr Cove Library, 233 Warrior Way Zephyr Cove. The event may be held outside depending on the current project, weather permitting.

Enjoy a free night of functional fun with snacks while learning filmmaking!

https://laketahoethisweek.com/zephyr-cove-library/events/tahoe-film-club

A.T.L.A.S – At The Library After School

The South Lake Tahoe Library will be hosting A.T.L.A.S every Wednesday after school from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m for all middle and high school students.

Each Wednesday, activities will be selected on a themed rotating basis.

The first Wednesday of the month will be “Crafternoon”, followed by “Game Guild”, “Snack and Draw”, “STEM Society” and the “Library Test Kitchen” will be the last Wednesday of every month.

6-Week Introduction to Yoga

Tahoe Rising at 3330 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 6 in South Lake Tahoe will hold a six week class starting this Wednesday, January 10, 2024 – 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 pm for those 18 years and older only, pre-registration is required.

Emilee Riggin, Certified Yoga Teacher, will help individuals build the foundations of a healthy & happy yoga practice. Learn breath practices, yogic philosophy, and alignment of the physical poses. The intensive program will provide a space to practice and make adjustments.

Twice a week move & breathe in a group setting with once weekly coaching 1-on-1.

The desired result is to be able to confidently enter any yoga class and build a healthy home practice. For $296 all entrants will receive a book, 12 group sessions, 6 week VIP pass to any group classes and weekly one-on-one coaching sessions.

For more information visit https://laketahoethisweek.com/yoga-lorilyn/events/6-week-introduction-yoga