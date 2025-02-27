Action in Tahoe: SnowFest, Tahoe Knight Monsters & more!

North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST

North Lake Tahoe – North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST is the largest winter mountain festival on the West Coast, according to organizers. The festival includes more than 50 events over several days, including “the only fireworks show in North Lake Tahoe”. It will have events around North Lake from February 26 to March 9.

“Our annual event celebrates the best of North Lake Tahoe by showcasing the relationships between the local community and the people who visit,” say organizers. “Our mission is to support local nonprofits, public programs, student organizations, and scholarships, through the production of our unique ten-day festival.”

Ticket pricing varies by event. Find more information at https://www.tahoesnowfest.org/ .

Tahoe Knight Monsters games

Stateline – The Tahoe Knight Monsters will play at 7:30 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (respectively) at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. The Knight Monsters will be playing the Allen Americans both nights. “Don’t miss the Tahoe Knight Monsters’ homestand against the Allen Americans!” Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit knightmonstershockey.com.

Rob Schneider at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Stateline – Rob Schneider will perform at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room at Stateline on Feb 28 at 7:30 p.m. The show has assigned seating, with tickets starting at $27. Must be 6+ yrs. to attend show. Find more information at https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/things-to-do/events .

Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series: Dave Nettle

Olympic Valley – At 6 p.m. on Friday, February 28, Dave Nettle will speak as part of the Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series at Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Events Center. The Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series is the largest free community speaker series in the country. “We host the biggest names in the outdoor industry who share stories about outdoor adventure,” say organizers. “Dave Nettle is the featured speaker for the final show in this season’s series. Join us to hear Dave recount some of his more memorable, challenging and humorous adventures and ascents from 30 years of climbing in Patagonia.” For more information, visit tamba.org.

The Polish Ambassador: Dead Polish w/ DOS “Random Rab & Lapa” at Crystal Bay Casino

“A mystery man of many hats, The Polish Ambassador rocks more than just a trademark jumpsuit, authoring sublime, intentional artistic works, animated safaris in technicolor sound. Founder of independent label Jumpsuit Records, an environmentalist and early progenitor of the permaculture action movement, the world’s funkiest diplomat is here to party with a purpose.” Standing Room Only. Doors: 8 p.m. Show: 9 p.m. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. More information at https://tixr.com/e/126527 .

Piano Men: Generations ~ The Music Of Billy Joel & Elton John

Get ready for an electrifying musical extravaganza like no other! Introducing “PIANO MEN: GENERATIONS,” a sensational celebration of the legendary Billy Joel and Elton John, brought to life by the extraordinary father and son duo of Terry and Nick Davies. The performance will be held Saturday, March 1 from 8-10 p.m. at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort. More information at https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=3/1/2025&display=event&eventid=2322573