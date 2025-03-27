Action in Tahoe: South Tahoe High School Play, Freeride World Challenger Series at Kirkwood & more!

Wednesday, March 26th

Registration Open: Taste of the TRT Hike

10 a.m., Tahoe Rim Trail Association, 128 Market Street, Stateline. “The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is offering a five-day guided adventure that provides an intermediate backpacking experience for just about anyone. Our experienced guides are here to support you through all the trip logistics, from shuttling to food preparation to gear selection. Join us in July for this exciting supported backpacking experience! Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. Non-TRTA Member: $1200; TRTA Member: $1080 For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.”

Friday, March 28th

Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine Primary Care Symposium

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline. “Save your seat for the Lake Tahoe Sports Medicine and Primary Care Symposium. This exciting one-day CME event will feature talks covering: heat injuries, cold weather injuries, orthopedic injuries, wound care, physical therapy, team coverage, and more! Come learn, teach, and collaborate with primary care providers and specialists who take care of our active patient population here in the Sierra Mountains. $50 For more information, visit http://www.bartonhealth.org/tahoe/home.aspx or call 530-541-3420.”

Spring’s Awakening | Choral Works (Incline Village)

6:30-8:30 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus welcomes the season of renewal with a program that blends reverence, brilliance, and warmth. Featuring two choral masterpieces that capture both devotion and joy, we shine a spotlight on the power of the human voice through our esteemed TOCCATA Chorus. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.”

Tahoe Knight Monsters vs. Idaho Steelheads

7:30 p.m., Tahoe Knight Monsters, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline. “Don’t miss the Tahoe Knight Monsters’ homestand against the Idaho Steelheads! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit knightmonstershockey.com.”

SOLD OUT: Shakey Graves With Tyler Ballgame

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. “Across his career, Shakey Graves—a.k.a. the performance moniker of Austin, Texas- born Alejandro Rose-Garcia—has intentionally created thrilling musical adventures tailored to each fan: burning CDs and putting them in personalized decorated bags; building intricate scavenger hunts that send fans in search of unique tapes; and Bandcamp-exclusive releases. Ticket purchase required. $45 For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.”

Saturday, March 29th

South Tahoe High School Play: The Man Who Came To Dinner

7-9:00 p.m. at South Tahoe High School Theater, 1735 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. “The South Tahoe High School’s Spring Show, “The Man Who Came to Dinner”, will run from March 21st to 30th on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Directed by Ethan Niven. Tickets will be available very soon online at https://sths.myschoolcentral.com/ . Student tickets are $5 and adults are $10.”

Freeride World Challenger Series Kirkwood Mountain Resort

All day March 29-31 at Kirkwood Mountain Resort, 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Drive, Kirkwood, CA 95646. “We look forward to seeing athletes and spectators alike for the invite-only “Best of the Americas” event to be hosted again among the steep complex of alpine terrain known as The Cirque. The weather window for the 1-day competition runs March 29-31, and if everything works out, we’ll hold it Saturday the 29th. Pricing varies. More information at https://www.kirkwood.com/.”

Tahoe Knight Monsters vs. Idaho Steelheads

7 p.m., Tahoe Knight Monsters, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline. “Don’t miss the Tahoe Knight Monsters’ homestand against the Idaho Steelheads! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit knightmonstershockey.com.”

The Dark Sages

7-10 p.m., Emerald Bay Bar & Grill, 888 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe. “Join us for an evening of live music with The Dark Sages! Enjoy great tunes, delicious food, and our late-night happy hour from 9 PM to 12 AM. Don’t miss out on a night of fun and entertainment! For more information, visit emeraldbaybar.com or call 530-541-7017.”

Sunday, March 30th

Tahoe Knight Monsters vs. Idaho Steelheads

3 p.m., Tahoe Knight Monsters, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline. “Don’t miss the Tahoe Knight Monsters’ homestand against the Idaho Steelheads! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit knightmonstershockey.com.”

Mindful Visualization & Breathwork

6 p.m., Lake Tahoe Yoga, 290 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. “Ready to escape the daily grind and dive into some you time? Guided, mindful visualization is a chill practice that helps you to slow down, tune in, and discover your true self. By combining breathwork practices with vivid imagery, you’ll relax your body and mind, and feel more connected to yourself. This workshop is about relaxation and self discovery. Wear comfortable clothes for ultimate relaxation. If you’d like to bring something to write with, there is time for reflection during and at the end of class. Pre-registration required. $25 For more information, visit http://www.laketahoeyoga.com or call 775-580-7224.”

Red Not Chili Peppers

10 p.m., Bally’s, 55 US-50, Stateline. “Red Not Chili Peppers pay tribute to the ultimate funk rock quartet: a band who has developed one of the largest die-hard followings in the world by transcending four decades of chart-topping success. Combining nostalgic hits, full throttle energy, and virtuosic performances, the Red Nots channel the raging party that has given the Chili Peppers international acclaim and regal rock and roll status. Ticket purchase required. $32.89 For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe.”

April 1

April Foolery Tap Takeover at MacDuffs Pub Tahoe

4-6 p.m., 1041 Fremont Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. “Join us on April 1st at MacDuffs for some April Foolery! Dust Bowl Brewing will be doing a Tap Takeover all day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a raffle from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with some awesome prizes. Draft beer and raffle proceeds will benefit the Club. We can’t wait to see you there!” More information at https://macduffs.com/ .

April 3

Tahoe Chamber’s GoLocal Business Expo

5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline, 89449. “The Tahoe Chamber is excited to announce the 2025 Business Expo will be held at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. The 2025 Go Local Business Expo is back and bigger than ever, offering something for everyone in the community—including families! This year’s event, happening on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, will introduce a brand-new feature: Family Biz Blvd—a dedicated area showcasing family-focused businesses, nonprofits serving children and families, and delicious kid-friendly foods.” More information (including pricing) at https://tahoechamber.org/business-expo/ .