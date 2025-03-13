Action in Tahoe: St. Patrick’s Day events incoming!

Young Toddler and Me Group at Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness

On Friday, March 14 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness will be holding a Young Toddler and Me Group at 2170B South Ave, South Lake Tahoe. “Parents and caregivers of young toddlers aged 12-24 months are invited to join together to share the joys and challenges of parenting in a supportive, caring environment. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with other parents and caregivers, offer encouragement, and gain valuable insights from Barton Health professionals on child development and parenting strategies. For more information, visit http://www.bartonhealth.org/tahoe/home.aspx or call 530-541-3420.”

Women in Wine Dinner With Huneeus Family Wines

Join The Bistro Edgewood on Friday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. at 180 Lake Parkway, Stateline for Women in Wine Dinner With Huneeus Family Wines. “In celebration of International Women’s Month, join us for a captivating and exclusive evening at the lodge, where we honor the legacy and excellence of women in the wine industry. Delight in a special five-course tasting dinner, thoughtfully paired with wines from Huneeus Family Wines, a distinguished family-owned parent company of several acclaimed Estate wineries in California. Ticket purchase required. $225 (Price is per person and includes, taxes, fees and gratuity). For more information, visit edgewoodtahoe.com/menu/bistro or call 775-589-7268.”

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour at Sugar Pine Point State Park

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour will be held at Sugar Pine Point State Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 14. “State Park Interpreters will be leading Full Moon Snowshoe Tours exploring the natural and cultural history around the Hellman-Ehrman estate and Lake Tahoe shoreline in Sugar Pine Point State Park. Few experiences are as magical as snowshoeing by the light of a full moon along the snow-covered Tahoe shore! For those new to snowshoeing, there will be a beginner’s clinic beforehand. Pre-registration required. $45 adults; $25 children 12 & under. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.”

Pride at Heavenly Ski Resort

Heavenly Ski Resort will be holding a Pride event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 15. “Experience a day filled with colorful festivities, live music, and breathtaking views as we honor and support the LGBTQ+ community. From pride-themed activities to unforgettable entertainment, this event is a perfect blend of mountain adventure and joyous celebration. All are welcome—let’s share the love and celebrate pride together! Find more information, including an itinerary for the day, at https://www.skiheavenly.com/ . Prices vary.”

Mindful Visualization & Breathwork at Bliss Experiences

On Sunday, March 16 at 6 p.m., Bliss Experience will hold a Mindful Visualization & Breathwork event. “Ready to escape the daily grind and dive into some you time? Guided, mindful visualization is a chill practice that helps you to slow down, tune in, and discover your true self. By combining breathwork practices with vivid imagery, you’ll relax your body and mind, and feel more connected to yourself. This workshop is about relaxation and self discovery. Wear comfortable clothes for ultimate relaxation. If you’d like to bring something to write with, there is time for reflection during and at the end of class. Pre-registration required. $25. For more information, visit http://www.laketahoeyoga.com or call 775-580-7224.”

McPs St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans 2024

On Monday, March 17 at 11 a.m. McP’s Taphouse Grill will be holding its annual McPs St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans 2024 at 4125 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. “Get lucky at McPs Taphouse for Lake Tahoe’s BIGGEST, most infamous and truly traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Where we all get to be Irish for a day, wear our best green outfits, start drinking Guinness early and devour some corned beef! No cover. For more information, visit http://www.McPsTahoe.net or call 530-542-4435.”

Free Tube Tahoe Day for Special Needs Families

Special needs families are invited to join Tube Tahoe for a free 1.5 hours of tubing on Sunday, March 16. No reservation is required, simply “purchase” your ticket in the lobby! Free for all immediate family members, including siblings, and 50% discount for additional family. Email dee@tubetahoe.com for more information or visit https://tubetahoe.com/ .

Subaru WinterFest Sierra at Tahoe Resort

Sierra-at-Tahoe will hold its annual Subaru WinterFest on March 15 and 16. Ticket prices vary. “The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass, indie, and electronic music talent presented by Harman Kardon. It will offer gear demos from latest gear and demos from Thule, Solo Stove, Mammut, Nordica, Dynamic Wax,100%, Luno, and Wilderdog. Delicious treats, warm beverages and tasty surprises will be provided from our friends at YETI, Kate’s Real Food, Vafels, and Alpine Start. Subaru and the Ski Patrol will share how you can get involved and support the Avalanche Rescue Dogs.” More information at https://www.sierraattahoe.com/event/subaru-winterfest-2025/

St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser for American Legion of South Lake Tahoe

“American Legion invites community members and visitors to attend the St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser dinner with live music by Cash Only on Monday, March 17, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The American Legion Hall is located at 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. Dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. and includes live music and a traditional corned beef and cabbage with side dishes, rolls, and dessert for $20 per adult and $10 per child under 12. Kids under 3 are free. Music only is $10 per person. Pre-sale tickets suggested. Call Carol (530) 544-1306 for more information.”

Umphrey’s McGee at Bally’s Casino

On Monday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Umphrey’s McGee will play at Bally’s Casino at 55 US-50, Stateline. “Join Umphrey’s McGee on their Cruising Altitude 2025 Tour. Ticket purchase required. $39.50. For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe.”

Bird Friendly Buildings: What You Can Do

Join for a virtual event “Bird Friendly Buildings: What You Can Do” on Tuesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. “Bird-window collisions kill up to 1 billion birds each year, but there are simple ways to help! Join The Sierra Club Tahoe Area Group and Sierra Nevada Alliance for a webinar with Dr. Christine Sheppard from the American Bird Conservancy. Learn how to prevent these tragedies in both homes and commercial spaces! Register now! Pre-registration required. Free. For more information, visit http://www.sierraclub.org/mother-lode/tahoe or call 415-977-5500.”

Tea Party at Zephyr Cove Library

Join for a Tea Party at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at Zephyr Cove Library, 233 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove. “The Zephyr Cove Library is happy to announce Tea Party at 2:30pm on the third Tuesday for adults. Light refreshments will be served as we chat, play games, work on puzzles, and more. Come join us and make new friends at the library! Free. For more information, visit library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-588-6411.”