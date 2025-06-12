Action in Tahoe: Sugar Pine Point open house, Bread and Butter Band and more!

Saturday June 14

Carson Valley Days

9 a.m., Lampe Park, Gardnerville. This year, Carson Valley Days is taking a prehistoric twist with the theme “Jurassic Valley,” encouraging parade participants to unleash their creativity with dinosaur-themed floats, costumes, and displays. The event runs from June 12-15, 2025, featuring carnival rides, live music, tournaments, food vendors, kids’ games, and more at Lampe Park. Learn more at http://www.carsonvalley2030.com .

Howdy Neighbor! Open House

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sugar Pine Point State Park, 7595 Hwy 89, Tahoma. Join Sierra State Parks Foundation and California State Parks for a day of enjoying family-friendly activities and park exploration!Activities include:10 AM–12 PM — Coffee and donuts at the Gazebo. (Free)10:30 AM–3:30 PM — Historic House Tours of the Hellman Mansion: Half-price tickets will be available for purchase at the Park Store. No reservations are needed.11 AM and 2 PM — Junior Ranger Programs: Meet at the Nature Center for programming. (Free)1–2:30 PM — Guided Hike through the Nature Preserve: Meet at the Nature Center for the guided hike. The hike will be 2.5 miles long, and take approximately 2 hours to complete. (Free) For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

SLT Clothing Swap

3-5 p.m., BFF Tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 2, South Lake Tahoe. It’s time to refresh your wardrobe by exchanging your gently used clothes for something you will love. All shapes and sizes are welcome! Come enjoy a light snacks and beverages while you shop. Mingle with likeminded fashionistas and swap till you drop!

Sunday, June 15

Guided Birding Walk

8-11 a.m., Washoe Meadows State Park, Sawmill Road, South Lake Tahoe. In partnership with the Sierra Club and TINS, join us in learning more about the birds that we see in the Washoe Meadows State Park. Welcome our feathered friends back to the Tahoe Basin for the summer season with the Tahoe Institute for Natural Sciences! Stroll through the lush meadows of Washoe Meadows State Park while gaining expert insight into the bird species of Tahoe. The walk will be non-strenuous and all birding levels are welcome. While we love your furry friends, the birds do not. Please leave your dogs at home to avoid scaring off potential sightings. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

Bread and Butter Band – Free Lawn Concert

4:30-6:30 p.m., Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe. Celebrate Father’s Day with an unforgettable afternoon of live music, sunshine, and family fun at Valhalla Tahoe! Grab your picnic blankets and head to the Grand Lawn for a free concert featuring local favorites Bread and Butter Band, known for their feel-good blend of Americana, blues, and rock that’s perfect for a laid-back summer vibe.This family-friendly event includes festive Father’s Day touches, delicious treats from Pop Crunch Munch, and other local vendors offering snacks, drinks, and more. Bring Dad, bring the kids, bring your dancing shoes—it’s going to be a sweet Sunday at the lake! For more information, visit valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Wednesday, June 18

27th Annual Deck Opening Party

5 p.m., Riva Grill, 900 Ski Run Boulevard Suite 3, South Lake Tahoe. Get ready for the official lakefront summer kickoff! This year, we’re teaming up with Clean Up the Lake to support their incredible efforts in keeping our playground clean and beautiful! Party kicks off at 5 p.m. with Wet Woody Wednesday Specials. Live music on the deck starting at 6 p.m. Fun, friends and a great cause! Stay tuned for more exciting details, but make sure to mark your calendars! We can’t wait to see you there and kick off summer together! For more information, visit http://www.rivagrill.com or call 530-542-2600.