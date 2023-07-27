Action in Tahoe: Tahoe Art League Artist Studio Tour; Marcus Ashley Meet the Artist Show; Magician at South Lake Tahoe library

Tahoe Art League’s Annual Artist Studio Tour

Mark your calendars of the Tahoe Art League 16th annual Artist Studio Tour, set of two weekends: from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 28-39, and Aug. 4-6.

The tour will include 12 incredible locations and 17 of the most precious and creative local artists, all while taking in the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe.

This is a self guided tour, where guests will visit each locations, which feature art mediums including glass, jewelry, photography, painting, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, and drawing.

It is free to participate in this tour. For a full map and more information visit talent.org .

Marcus Ashley Gallery Meet the Artist Art Show

Marcus Ashley Gallery will be hosting a Meet the Artist show from 12-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 28-29 with Sally Maxwell.

In the show “What’s new Pussy Cat?” Maxwell will be unveiling a new collection of cat artwork. Maxwell is a pioneer in the scratchboard art world.

It is free to attend this event, and all are welcome to attend.

Register at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artist-sally-maxwell-july-28th-29th-tickets-617866303747 .

Magician Brian Scott at the South Lake Tahoe Library

Magician Brian Scott will be performing at the South Lake Tahoe Library at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28. This event, sponsored by the South Lake Optimist Club, and is free to attend. This show is also family-friendly.

Scott has been entertaining for over 20 years, with an interactive reading pogo that combines magic, comedy, and fun.

This is an outdoor performance.

The library is located at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd.

Music at the Vikingsholm Castle

There will be live music at the Vikingsholm Castle in Emerald Bay at 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Tickets are $150 and include parking, a twilight reception with light appetizers and fine wine, and live courtyard concert.

Seating is limited to 40 guests and reservations are required. Musicians include John Metras, Paul DaSilva, and Betsy Bennet Smith.

To learn more visit sierrastateparks.org/events/music-at-the-castle .

Music in the Park at Tahoe Paradise Park

Get groovy at Music in the Park hosted at Tahoe Paradise Park from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 28, with Mescalito.

This is a donation based event and free to attend. Donations go to enhancing park amenities.

Mescalito is known for their mountain rock and roll. In addition to live music, there will be food, and the chance to connect with community.

To learn more visit http://www.meyersmtnmarket.org/live-music-calendar .

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s D.G. Menchetti Young Shakespeare Program

The Young Shakespeare D.G. Menchetti Education Program will be coming to Valhalla Tahoe’s lawn beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29.

This free, interactive, hour-long adaptation of the program’s mainstage production is perfect young audiences and the whole family.

There is a suggested donation of $5 per adult and $1 per child. This year, the show will be the enchanting romanic comedy As You Like It, and is designed specifically to entertain children and adults alike.

To learn more visit laketahoeshakespeare.com/young_shakespeare .

Valhalla’s 99th Birthday Speakeasy Party

Celebrate 99 years of parties at the Grand Hall of Valhalla Tahoe at their members and perspective members Speakeasy Party at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

There will be a card hall upstairs, the Death and Taxes swing band fronted by Rebecca Roudman of Dirty Cello downstairs, a Photo Booth, silent auction, and a password to get in.

Tickets will be $20 for members, and $40 for plus ones and non-members interested in membership. Tickets are limited to 120 people so make sure to reserve yours.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=453&a=36&src=eventperformances&_ga=GA1.2.1490111804.1690307223&_gl= .

Thunderbird Lodge and Whittell Mansion Tour

Exclusive tours are being led through the magical and mysterious Thunderbird Lodge and Whittell Estate grounds at multiple times on Tuesdays and Fridays through Oct. 13.

Reservations are required, and tickets are $75 per person. Children under 6 will not be permitted.

Peek into the 1930’s lifestyle of the rich and famous as you tour this famous estate, with winding pathways, secret tunnels, and the chance to learn about the unique property and the man who built it.

To learn more visit http://www.activitytickets.com/activity/2023-thunderbird-lodge-classic-tours/546 .

The Alex Lucero Band at Valhalla Tahoe

The Alex Lucero Band will be performing in the Boathouse at Valhalla Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Doors to the show will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person.

Alex Lucero is considered a musical anomaly, influenced by the soul of the 60’s and the 70’s. Lucero and his band have become a go-to talent in the Bay Area, selling out local venues and generating recognizable attention from all angles and genres.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=439&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .

Live at Lakeview: Free Summer Concert Series on the Beach

The City of South Lake Tahoe, Visit Lake Tahoe, and Tahoe Wellness Center present the 10th season of Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series, happening on Thursdays throughout the months of July and August.

The next show will be from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at Lakeview Commons with 40 Watt Hype and Roland Grant. This fusion of reggae, latin, and flamenco rock is perfect for the whole family.

In addition to live music and art on the beach, there will be a variety of merchants and delicious food options, plus amphitheater style seating and breathtaking views from the beer garden.

Proceeds from the beer garden will continue to support the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

To learn more visit liveatlakeview.com .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Jonathan Hennion will be playing live at Glasses Wine Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

With a great voice and incredibly skills on the guitar, this show is one you don’t want to miss.

Reservations are recommended, and bar seating is available. Make sure to grab a drink and listen to the beautiful melodies from Hennion.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Head over to the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, for a tribute to Fleetwood Mac with Fleetwood Macrame.

Tickets to this 21-plus show are $17 in advanced, and $20 the day of the show. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will be held in the Crown Room.

To learn more visit devildogshows.com .

Highlander Classic II

Support Incline High School’s football team and Young Life Tahoe/Truckee at the second annual Highland Classic summer cruise at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 20.

There will be a rally around the basin beginning at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation parking lot, and will end at Anchor Point Lodge in Tahoe City.

At Anchor Point Lodge, there will be a gourmet lunch featuring renowned local chef Jean-Pierre Doignon.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for new Riddell helmets for the Incline High School football team and to provide transportation scholarships to 50 local youth member for the Tahoe Truckee Young Life summer camp.

To learn more visit tahoetruckee.younglife.events/highlanderclassic2023.

Bowl Incline Luau

Bowl Incline will be having a luau party to celebrate owner Steve’s birthday and to party with chef Sam Choy.

The luau will be happening at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Bowl Incline, where there will be live music on the patio with Dom & Friends Band, a poke bowl buffet station, and other specials.

To learn more visit http://www.bowlincline.com .