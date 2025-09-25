Action in Tahoe: The Expendables, Tahoe Games, Oktoberfest and more!

Friday, September 26

Alex Ramon “Magic” – 7:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50.

Autumn in Tahoe Intro to Modern Western Square Dance Party – 6-8:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.. Carson Valley Squares is hosting another Introduction to Modern Western Square Dancing. This is a great family friendly event! (Ages 12 and up. Younger kids are possible if parents think they can dance.) Come join caller Scott Olson as he introduces you to Modern Western Square Dancing! For more information, visit http://CarsonValleySquares.com or call 916-761-0894.

Brother Dan in the Casino! – 9 p.m., Grand Lodge Casino, 111 Country Club Dr. Enjoy Brother Dan’s epic playlist as you indulge in Nevada-style fun! Featuring songs you know and love, with artful arrangements and passionate delivery, no two evenings are the same. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106756206?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Dark Prison Haunted House – 6:30-10:30 p.m., Nevada State Prison, 3301 E 5th St. Dark Prison Haunted House has announced its first full season inside the Historic Nevada State Prison. Across 17 nights this fall, guests will experience an immersive, cinematic haunt set within the real cellblocks and corridors of the decommissioned maximum-security prison, more than 150 years old, which closed to the public in 2012. Tickets are on sale at darkprison.com with timed-entry reservations for weekend dates starting Friday, September 26 through November 1. For more information, visit https://www.darkprison.com/ or call (775) 870-6346.

DJ DELO in the Mix – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-delo-in-the-mix/2025-09-26/ .

DJ DIVERSITY at HQ – 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=9/26/20 25&display=event&eventid=2441501.

Dueling Pianos at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe – 8:30-10:30 p.m., Harveys Casino Resort, 18 Hwy 50. Join us at the Mountain Bar located on Caesars Republic casino floor for a free show you don’t want to miss. Put your favorite song request in, grab a drink at the Mountain Bar and enjoy the fun! Playing Friday and Saturday at 8:30 PM. Dueling Pianos. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/dueling-pianos-at-caesars-republic-lake-tahoe/2025-09-26/ .

Fruition – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Three songwriters. Five bandmates. More than 15 years together, building a grassroots audience with a combination of stacked vocal harmonies and collaborative, song-driven Americana. Fruition is proof that there’s strength in numbers. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/665092689680075/ .

Live Music at Cutthroat’s Saloon – 7-9 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will feature live music at Cutthroat’s Saloon on Friday, September 26, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The evening will showcase a performance by a local musician, bringing an energetic set to the resort’s lively pub-style venue. For more information on the resort or to book a stay, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com. or call (775) 832-1234.

Magic After Dark: Robert Hall Unfiltered – 9-10 p.m., The Loft, 1021 Heavenly Village Way. Fridays at 9:00 pm. Magic After Dark offers an unfiltered, adults-only magic experience for those seeking something edgier. Step into the tantalizing, witty, and sometimes twisted world of award-winning magician and comedian Robert Hall. Tickets for Magic Fusion, Magic After Dark, as well as dinner reservations, and bar/lounge information can be found on The Loft website: http://thelofttahoe.com or call (530) 523-8024. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/magic-dark-robert-hall-unfiltered/2025-09-26/ or call (530) 523-8024.

Radiance of Eternity – September Concert Series Day 1 – 7-9 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Drive. Audiences can enjoy an array of orchestral and chamber works spanning Baroque masterpieces, Romantic favorites, modern gems, and even world premieres, with music selected to highlight the talents of both local and guest artists. Each concert provides an intimate, accessible listening experience in beautiful venues, reflecting Higher Elevation Music’s mission of bringing affordable, top-quality performances while supporting musicians with fair, meaningful wages. For more information, visit https://higherelevationmusic.org/events/ or call (415) 312-8504.

Spooky Harbor – Hocus Pocus movie night – 7-10 p.m., Join us as we kick off the spooky season with an outdoor showing of Hocus Pocus! The movie will start at 7:00 pm at the Sand Harbor Stage. The event is free, but park entry fees apply. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2148715022277544/ or call (775) 684-2770.

Wine Tasting at The Idle Hour Wine Bar – 5:30-7:30 p.m., Idle Hour Wine Bar on the Lake, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Friday, September 26, 2025, 5:30 pm, Come and taste the delicious wines of Belle Glos, Quilt, Boeger, and Miraflores & Flowers at the Idle Hour Wine Bar on the Lake. $25 per person. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/wine-tastings-at-the-idle-hour-wine-bar/2025-09-26/ .

Woodward Renewal – 6-9 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. 6pm to 8pm. For more information, visit https://alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house/ .

Saturday, September 27

The 29th Annual Valhalla Renaissance Faire – 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tahoe Valley Campground, 1175 Melba Drive. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-29th-annual-valhalla-renaissance-faire-tickets-1266864157799 .

Alex Ramon “Magic” – 7:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 9/27, 9/30, 10/1, 10/2, 10/3.

Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire in Historic Genoa – 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Historic Downtown Genoa, 2289 Main Street. Saturday & Sunday, September 27 & 28, 2025. The 2025 Genoa Candy Dance Faire will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is FREE for visitors who attend. This year, we celebrate the 51st Anniversary of the Arts & Crafts Faire. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/candy-dance-arts-crafts-faire-in-historic-genoa/2025-09-27/ .

Daily Live Music – 12-8 p.m., Gunbarrel Tavern. Daily live music at multiple locations in the Village, including the corner stage at Azul Latin Kitchen, Basecamp Pizza, and Gunbarrel Tavern. Additional dates: 9/27, 9/28, 9/29, 9/30, 10/1, 10/2, 10/3. For more information, visit https://theshopsatheavenly.com/event/live-music-gunbarrel-tavern/2025-09-27/ .

The Expendables – Tahoe Games. For more information, visit https://link.seated.com/78015247-0676-4084-9f47-1fb28feb4d7f .

Firefest Lake Tahoe – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., South Tahoe Middle School, 2940 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Fire Fest is back! Fire Fest 2025 will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the SouthTahoe Middle School. Admission is free, and the event is a great opportunity for families to have fun while learning about safety and conservation. Learn more about Fire Prevention Week at http://www.nfpa.org/. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/firefest-lake-tahoe/ .

Lakeside Laughs – 9:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 9/27, 9/28.

Live Music: Second Wind! – 7:30-9:30 p.m., Glass Wine Bar, 760 Mays Blvd., Suite 8. Come see one of the best classic rock bands to play at Glasses Wine Bar. Second Wind is an acoustic duo playing and singing all your favo rites from old to new. Come by on Saturday, September 27th, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to dance, sing and sip a great wine. For more information, visit https://glasseswinebar.com/event/live-music-second-wind-2-2-2-2-2/ .

Live Music with Karrie O’Neill at Cutthroat’s Saloon – 7-9 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will feature live music at Cutthroat’s Saloon on Saturday, September 27, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The evening will showcase a performance by local musician Karrie O’Neill, bringing an energetic set to the resort’s lively pub-style venue. For more information on the resort or to book a stay, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com.

Marcus Ashley Gallery Meet the Artist Art Show – 12-5 p.m., Marcus Ashley Fine Art Gallery, 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 23 Village Center. South Lake Tahoe Art Events. Meet the Artist – Michael Parkes. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/marcus-ashley-gallery-meet-the-artist-art-show/ .

Oktoberfest at South Lake Brewing Co. – 12-8 p.m., South Lake Brewing Company, 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd.. South Lake Brewing Company will be holding our annual Oktoberfest party on Saturday, September 27th, from 12-8 PM. Join for live music by the Bread & Butter Band and Aaron Gorton, seasonal Oktoberfest brews, limited edition boots and steins, games and prizes, craft vendors, face painting and kids activities, food trucks, and more. Admission is free, and the event will be held at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Carpooling and biking are encouraged due to limited parking. For more information, visit https://www.southlakebeer.com/brewery-events or call 5305780087.

Pete Floyd – The Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience – 8 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Experience the enchanting world of Pete Floyd, an extraordinary Sonoma/Marin-based Pink Floyd tribute band, led by the dynamic duo of skilled Petes – Pete Delaney and Pete Hale. This musical powerhouse, comprising eight exceptionally talented musicians, captivates audiences with authentic renditions, bringing Pink Floyd’s legacy to life. From the captivating vocals of Teal Collins and Paige Clem to Bob McBain’s mesmerizing keys and Toby Tyler’s grooving bass, along with drummer star Sean England and the dynamic saxophonist Alex Garcia, Pete Floyd authentically bring Pink Floyd’s legacy to life, transporting audiences on a dream-like journey through the timeless sounds of psychedelia and concept albums. Join them on this mesmerizing tribute, and experience the magic and passion as they honor the essence of Pink Floyd’s music. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/714803818139214/ .

Tahoe Club Crawl Fall/Winter 25/26 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-fall-winter-25-29?aff=cityspark .

The Tahoe Games Mountain Sports Festival – Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic, 15 Highway 50. On September 27 + 28, the Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre will host some of the world’s most elite mountain bike athletes as they launch into the inaugural MTB Big Air Competition at the Tahoe Games Mountain Sports Festival, presented by Visit Lake Tahoe and On Course Events. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/the-tahoe-games-mountain-sports-festival/2025-09-27/ .

Trick or Trade – Clothing Swap – Kids Edition – 4-6 p.m., Tahoe Tot Spot, 1012 Al Tahoe Boulevard. Get ready, little ghouls and goblins — The Trick or Trade – Kids Edition is here! This fun, eco-friendly Halloween event is your chance to swap gently used children’s costumes, props, accessories, and décor for “boo-tiful” new-to-you finds. From sparkly fairy wings to spooky skeleton suits, you never know what treasures you’ll uncover! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trick-or-trade-clothing-swap-kids-edition-tickets-1583032004339?aff=oddtdtcreator or call admin@bfftahoe.com .

Sunday, September 28

Speed Dating – 6 p.m., The Idle Hour Lake Tahoe, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd Ste 5. Come one, come all! All welcome, just have to be 21+ For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1145766877465489/ or call (530) 600-3304.

Trevor Hall – 7 p.m., The Hangar- Lake Tahoe, 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd suite b.

Thursday, October 2

Community Crafted, Eco-Engineered Trail System: India’s First Women-Led Trail System – 10-11 a.m., This presentation chronicles the pioneering ecological restoration of Taloja Hill through the creation of India’s first community-crafted, eco-engineered trail system led entirely by women. Click here to learn more For more information, visit https://sierranevadaalliance.org/events .

Tahoe Alphorn Experience – 2 p.m., Palisades Tahoe, 1960 Squaw Valley Rd. If you’re looking for a nice alphorn fall getaway and have always wanted to visit Lake Tahoe, we will be hosting the Tahoe Alphorn Experience this October! The event will be October 2nd -5th. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/803977742097435/ or call (800) 403-0206.

Friday, October 3

Beartoberfest – 3 p.m., Tahoe Backyard, 8428 Trout Ave. Join us for our annual Oktoberfest celebration – Bear Belly style! Enjoy live music with The Johnson Party, delicious German-style food from Lumbre. Drink as much Beartoberfest style lager as you can, and don’t forget to wear your lederhosen & dirndls. Music is 5-8pm! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2586432511718932/ .

DJ DELO in the Mix – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-delo-in-the-mix/2025-10-03/ .

Freedom Friday – Non Alcoholic Drink Tasting featuring Electric Cloud – 6-8 p.m., bff tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Join us for Freedom Friday: Non-Alcoholic Drink Tasting featuring Electric Cloud, a bold and beautifully crafted functional beverage that’s redefining the way we unwind. If cost is a preventative to attending, please reach out via hello@bfftahoe.com For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-friday-non-alcoholic-drink-tasting-featuring-electric-cloud-tickets-1474608797609?aff=oddtdtcreator or call (530) 725-9296.