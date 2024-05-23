Action in Tahoe: The Wallflowers, Memorial Day Ceremony, Beer Olympics and more

Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker has seen, done and been places most people can’t imagine and she’s done it at a pace that would kill mere mortals.

Tucker will be performing Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the South Shore room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Get ready for a night of country, singing and dancing! Ticket purchase required. $64+ For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Tanya Tucker Provided

The Wallflowers

For the past 30 years, The Wallflowers has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands. The Jakob Dylan-led act has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands – a unit dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack.

The Wallflowers will be performing on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Pre-registration required. $45 For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

The Wallflowers Provided

Burning Spear & Kabaka Pyramid

Burning Spear’s impact on reggae music is profound. A true legend, Spear’s legacy through his music is one of self-reliance and self-determination for the African diaspora. With a career spanning over six decades, his message remains on point and his vocal delivery is as powerful as it is identifiable.

The show is being held on Sunday, May 26 at 8 p.m. at Bally’s.

Ticket purchase required. $49.50 Advance | $55 Day of Show For more information, visit http://www.ballys.com/lake-tahoe .

Burning Spear Provided

Memorial Day Ceremony & BBQ

Stella Van Dyke Johnson American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe is inviting everyone to join the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion for a Memorial Day ceremony at Happy Homestead Cemetery, 1261 Johnson Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Join post members after the ceremony for a fun, family-friendly afternoon of live music, BBQ, games, including horseshoes, darts, badminton, corn-hole, and car bar at the American Legion Hall.

The event will be held on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at the Happy Homestead Cemetery. For more information, call 530-541-8788.

Beer Olympics

Get ready for the ultimate showdown of hops and glory at our second annual Beer Olympics! Gather your squad of four and join us for a day of epic competitions and ice-cold brews. Test your skills in classic games like beer pong and cornhole, or take on the challenge of the keg rolling derby and soft pretzel showdown.

The stakes are high with major prizes including gift cards, merch, and more up for grabs for the victorious teams. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a casual player, there’s fun to be had for everyone (21+).

Mark your calendars and get ready to raise a glass to friendly competition and fantastic beer! Ticket purchase required. $20 per team of four. The event will be held Monday, May 27 from 1:30-6 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.southofnorthbeer.com or call 530-494-9805.

Beer Olympics Provided

How to Write and Publish Your Story: Insights From Local Authors

Local authors from Tahoe Writers Works will share their writing experiences, from creating and crafting an engaging story, to the process of publishing and promotion.

Bruce Rettig, author of the award-winning book, “Refraction: An Arctic Memoir,” will provide an overview of Tahoe Writers Works.

The panel will include Bridey Thelen Heidel, author of “Bright Eyes”; Lisa Michelle, author of four books, including “Lonesome Dark” and M.C. Behm, writer of the Tahoe Dad column and author of “The Elixir of Yosemite.”

Anyone interested in furthering their writing pursuits and knowing more about TWW, or wanting to learn more about the writing and publishing process, are welcome. The event will be held Tuesday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Library.

For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org/hours-and-locations/#south-lake-tahoe or call 530-573-3185.

UC Davis Science Lecture Series: Options for Feeding Healthy Pets

Are you feeding your cat or dog the best and healthiest diet? UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine offers nutrition services to develop comprehensive and customized diet plans. Learn about the research-based evaluation of commercially available food options and home-prepared food recipes. Should you consider a frozen, fresh, or freeze-dried raw diet, homemade-style commercial diet, grain free diet, or limited ingredient diet? Or is a homemade diet best? What are the risks and benefits with each option? Join for expert updates and the latest in pet nutrition.

Dr. Jennifer Larsen is a Professor of Clinical Nutrition and Molecular Biosciences in the UC Davis Department of Veterinary Medicine. Her research interests are focused on clinical nutrition of dogs and cats, nutrient bioavailability, and amino acid nutrition.

The event will be held Thursday, May 30 from 5-7 p.m. at Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge, 1850 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City.

Learn more at https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/options-feeding-healthy-pets .