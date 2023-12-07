Action in Tahoe: Third Annual Festival of Winter Lights, Santa stops and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – The holidays are creeping in and South Lake Tahoe is ready for it. Throughout the town the tree-tops glisten with freshly dropped pow, wreaths line the lights on Pioneer and Santa Clause and his Missus are out and about.

City of South Lake Tahoe Partners with the Lake Tahoe Historical Society

Start holiday shopping, support local vendors and pick up some unique and creative gifts for friends and family all while enjoying hot beverages or a bite to eat from various food vendors at the Festival of Winter Lights kicks off the holiday season for the City of South Lake Tahoe.

This outdoor holiday market-style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4-8 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to a full array of free holiday festivities including Borges Winter Carriage Rides, Holiday in History at the Museum, kid’s activities with the Tahoe Art League, photos next to the Christmas Fire Engine, Trail of Lights, and visits to Santa’s House. There will also be plenty of entertainment that will include the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Choir, Tahoe Shining Star Dancers, and Live Music by TJ Carter.

City Manager Joe Irvin told the Tribune, “The Winter Festival of the Lights is the exact kind of community event South Lake Tahoe should have. It allows us to come together and celebrate the holidays in our little Hallmark community. I am very proud of our Parks and Recreation team for all of their planning efforts to make the festival a reality and I would love to welcome our community to the third annual Winter Festival of the Lights.” Joe Irvin

In the spirit of holiday giving, please consider bringing an unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots.

Limited parking is available at the City’s Recreation Complex or the Boys and Girls Club.

Carpooling and alternate modes of transportation are encouraged. Lake Link will also be operating with their normal free rides at the time of the event.

For event details, entertainment schedule, vendor list, and parking information, go to: https://cityofslt.us/1260/Festival-of-Winter-Lights .

Don’t miss out on this fun holiday tradition!

Alternate Contact: Kylee Finnegan, (530) 542-6091, kfinnegan@cityofslt.us

Visit Santa all day Friday

Welcome Home shops at 2277 Lake Tahoe Blvd South Lake Tahoe are preparing for a special guest on Friday, the man in red. Santa Clause will be available for pictures between 12-3 p.m and Mrs. Claus will be there for story time! Bring a book and capture some memories.

Diamond Peak kicks off the Ski Season with the Kickoff Party Provided

Kick off of the North Tahoe ski season with Diamond Peak

Celebrate the official kick off of the North Tahoe ski season with Diamond Peak, Village Ski Loft and Alibi Friday, December 8, 2023 from 7 – 10 p.m. at Alibi Incline Public House.

All ages are welcome to party, play goofy games, sing karaoke, win prizes for wearing the most horrible ugly sweater.

This year’s Snowflake IPA will be released which is brewed specifically for Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge.

A raffle will also take place that will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

For those ages 21+, show your Diamond Peak season pass or day ticket for that day for $2 off pints.

For more information visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/diamond-peak-ski-season-kick-off-party-1007305?sourceTypeId=Website

Warm up with the Dead Winter Carpenters and special guests

“Road To Wondergrass” Dead Winter Carpenters W/ Special Guests- Aj Lee And Blue Summit hit the stage of the Crystal Bay Club Crown Room this Saturday December 9. Doors open at 7 and tickets are available in advance for $18.

Home Grown five member alternative country band from North Lake Tahoe, California has been described as an Americana blend of progressive bluegrass, roots rock, and folk with an influence from the Bakersfield Sound.

Members: Jesse Dunn, Bryan Daines, Dave Lockhart, Brian Huston, Jenni Charles

For more information visit https://devildogshows.com/event/dead-winter-carpenters-w-aj-lee-and-blue-summit/

Holiday Fire Engine Schedule:

Sunday, Dec 10-Al Tahoe neighborhood

Monday, Dec 11-Sierra Tract neighborhood

Tuesday, Dec 12-Ski Run area

Wednesday, Dec 13-Barton/Tahoe Island neighborhoods

Thursday, Dec 14-State Streets/Tahoe Keys Blvd

For the full schedule visit https://www.cityofslt.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1936

Paul Cauthen at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Paul Cauthen will take the stage in Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room from 8-10p.m December 10 at 15 Hwy 50, Stateline for a show that encompasses elements of country, gospel, rock, and soul.

Songs like “Cocaine Country Dancing,” “Resignation,” “Saddle,” and “Big Velvet.” are some that helped in gaining Cauthen a critical acclamation for his unique musical approach.

Americana singer/songwriter Tanner Usrey joins the lineup for the one night showing.

Tickets available visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/paul-cauthen-at-harrahs-lake-tahoe/

Special Guests wraps up the 2023 Tahoe Film Fest: Director presents Extrapolations

The ninth year of the TFF wraps up with an extension for a special screening introduced by Director Scott Z. Burns, who will be present to introduce the episodes of Extrapolations as well as participate with a Question-and-Answer session after each screening.

Episodes of Extrapolations will be screened at Incline Cinema on December 9 from 2 – 4 p.m. and December 10 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director, and executive producer Scott Z. Burns introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith, and family from across the globe.

The episodes explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.

Burns is a screenwriter, director, producer, and playwright. His work in film includes producing An Inconvenient Truth, as well as An Inconvenient Sequel and Sea of Shadows. Burns’ writing credits include The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant, Contagion, Side Effects and The Laundromat.

Visit https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events to find out more events from the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

For more information visit https://tahoefilmfest.com/

All proceeds benefit UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Education

Incline High School Hosts Winter Fest

Incline High School 499 Incline Village Boulevard in Incline Village Hosts Winter Fest on Wednesday December 13, this year.

Enjoy food, family fun and games from 6 – 8 p.m.

Entrance to the festivities is $5 with a $5 charge for food once inside. Entrance includes Cookie decorating, dreidels, trivia, and prizes to leave with something to commemorate the eventing.

AleWorX Up to Snow Good Party

Thursday December 14, eight DJ’s will be battling it out to take home the title of “Best DJ”. Drink specials and good vibes will be served up all night with raffle prizes thrown in the mix.

Best DJ will be chosen by the judges and crowd votes.