Action in Tahoe: Trail workdays, Lego Saturdays, & more!

Brockway Summit Trail Workday

Join the Tahoe Rim Trail on Saturday, March 22nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brockway Summit, Tahoe Rim Trail, Tahoe Vista. “Join the Tahoe Rim Trail’s trail maintenance efforts to provide a more sustainable and enjoyable user experience by participation in Brockway Summit Trail Workdays. Pre-registration required. Free. For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.”

The Vertical Drop Challenge at Kirkwood Mountain Resort

The Vertical Drop Challenge will be held at Kirkwood Mountain Resort on March 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. “The Silver State Vertical Drop is a ski competition and community fundraising event put on by the Silver State Hotshots, a Carson City-based wildfire suppression crew. Individuals or teams of 3-5 compete to safely ski as much vertical feet as possible in a 4-hour time period. There are individual prizes for those who finish in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, and a team prize for 1st place. All proceeds from the Silver State Vertical Drop go to the Wild land Firefighter Foundation—a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that provides support firefighters and their families in times of crisis. Today, the Vertical Drop is the longest running fundraiser that supports the Wild land Firefighter Foundation.” Find more information at https://www.kirkwood.com/explore/the-vertical-drop .

Lego Saturdays at the South Lake Tahoe Library

Join for Lego Saturdays at the South Lake Tahoe Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 22nd at South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe. “Young builders, join us for our Lego Block Party every other Saturday! We supply the bricks and your creations will be put on display. Duplo blocks will be available for little builders! For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call 530-573-3185.”

AAU Lake Tahoe Invitational: JBJ

“The 2nd Annual AAU Lake Tahoe Invitational is back and better than ever! Join us from March 22 to 23 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, NV, for an exciting weekend of high-energy volleyball. This tournament hosts girls’ Premier teams in the 14-18 divisions and guarantees each team five matches against top competition. Spectator tickets are $40/2 day pass and $20/1 day pass. Children under 9 are free.” More information at https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/aau-lake-tahoe-invitational-jbj .

Mindful Visualization & Breathwork

Join for Mindful Visualization & Breathwork on Sunday, March 23rd 6 p.m., Lake Tahoe Yoga, 290 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. Ready to escape the daily grind and dive into some you time? Guided, mindful visualization is a chill practice that helps you to slow down, tune in, and discover your true self. By combining breathwork practices with vivid imagery, you’ll relax your body and mind, and feel more connected to yourself. This workshop is about relaxation and self discovery. Wear comfortable clothes for ultimate relaxation. If you’d like to bring something to write with, there is time for reflection during and at the end of class. Pre-registration required. $25 For more information, visit http://www.laketahoeyoga.com or call 775-580-7224.

Tahoe Blue Trivia Tuesday at the Loft Theater

Join for Tahoe Blue Trivia Tuesday at the Loft Theater at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25th at The Loft Theatre, 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe. “Join us every Tuesday at 9 PM for an evening of trivia, great drink specials, and exciting prizes. Put your knowledge to the test while enjoying $5 Tahoe Blue cocktails and $5 pints in a fun, relaxed atmosphere.Whether you’re competing with friends or playing solo, you’ll have a chance to win fantastic prizes, including free Heavenly lift tickets, magic show tickets, gift cards and more. It’s the perfect way to unwind and kick off the week—see you there! For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.”

Tahoe Big Year With Jared Manninen

“Join the Friends of the Library and Tahoe Institute for Natural Science as they welcome Jared Manninen, a California Naturalist and wildlife photographer. Using stunning bird photography, Manninen will take us on a journey through his 2024 Tahoe Big Year adventure. For more information, visit eldoradolibrary.org or call 530-573-3185.” The event will be held on Tuesday, March 25th 5:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe.

Registration Open: Taste of the TRT Hike

Join for Taste of the TRT Hike on Wednesday, March 26th at 10 a.m., Tahoe Rim Trail Association, 128 Market Street, Stateline. “The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is offering a five-day guided adventure that provides an intermediate backpacking experience for just about anyone. Our experienced guides are here to support you through all the trip logistics, from shuttling to food preparation to gear selection. Join us in July for this exciting supported backpacking experience! Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. Non-TRTA Member: $1200; TRTA Member: $1080. For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.”

The Wonders of Wildlife and Water with TINS

Join a presentation on “The Wonders of Wildlife and Water with TINS” at Sugar Pine Point State Park on Wednesday, March 26th at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Join the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and TINS naturalist Sarah Hockensmith as she leads the way in search of wildlife, water features, and spectacular scenery from a beachy waterfront. Pre-registration required. Free. For more information, visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485.”

Tahoe Knight Monsters vs. Idaho Steelheads

Tahoe Knight Monsters will play the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, March 26th at 7 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. “Don’t miss the Tahoe Knight Monsters’ homestand against the Idaho Steelheads! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit knightmonstershockey.com.”