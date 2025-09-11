Action in Tahoe: Trey Kennedy, The Struts, Multicultural Festival and more!

Friday, September 12

Alex Ramon “Magic” – 7:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 9/12, 9/13, 9/16, 9/17, 9/18.

Daily Live Music – 12-8 p.m., Gunbarrel Tavern. Daily live music at multiple locations in the Village, including the corner stage at Azul Latin Kitchen, Basecamp Pizza, and Gunbarrel Tavern. Additional dates: 9/12, 9/13, 9/14, 9/15, 9/16, 9/17, 9/18. For more information, visit https://theshopsatheavenly.com/event/live-music-gunbarrel-tavern/2025-09-12/ .

Lakeside Laughs – 9:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 9/12, 9/13, 9/14.

Saturday, September 13

4th Annual Multicultural Celebration – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bijou Community Park, 1201 Al Tahoe Blvd. Join us for an afternoon of music, movement, and culture at the 4th Annual Multicultural Celebration! This FREE family-friendly event brings together the many vibrant communities that call South Lake Tahoe home. Enjoy live performances, cultural displays, hands-on activities, and a variety of food and artisan vendors representing traditions from around the world. Come celebrate diversity, connection, and community through food, dance, art, and shared experiences. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/794751849547240/ .

The 2024 Multicultural Celebration. Provided / Window on Tahoe Photography

Darius Rucker – 7 p.m., Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic (formerly Harveys), Highway 50 and Stateline Ave. CLEAR BAG POLICY!! The following items will be permitted: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags; small or clutch-sized purses or wallets, not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long; one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also acceptable (Ziploc or similar). No large purses, bags, backpacks or fanny-packs will be allowed.

Fall Ale Fest – 1-5 p.m., Visit Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe, 1001 Heavenly Village Way. Fall Ale Fest Sponsored by Pacifico For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1373853177087875/ .

Tahoe Club Crawl Fall/Winter 25/26 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-fall-winter-25-27?aff=cityspark .

Trey Kennedy – “The Relatable Tour” – 8-10 p.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. Shows/Performances. Comedian and social media sensation Trey Kennedy will bring “The Relatable Tour” to Bally’s Showroom at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort on Saturday, Sept. 13. The show will feature Kennedy’s signature blend of relatable humor and sharp wit, promising a night of laughter and connection. For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=9/13/20 25&display=event&eventid=2396449.

Sunday, September 14

The Struts – 8 p.m., Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50. The Struts have been a live sensation since they first erupted onto the scene with their certified Platinum anthem, “Could’ve Been Me,” taking the No. 5 spot on Alternative Radio and introducing the world to their triumphant, timeless rock sound. Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut, Everybody Wants, the British rockers set out on the road, bringing their energetic tracks alive on stage with larger than life performances and cementing their reputation as a must see live act. Lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies have continued to prove themselves worthy of that distinction since first coming together in Derby, England back in 2012. They’ve opened for the likes of The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and Guns N’ Roses, while selling out shows across the globe and leaving a trail of unbridled rock collections, including 2018’s Young & Dangerous and 2020’s Strange Days, in their wake.

Wednesday, September 17

Chamber Mixer at The Grove Beach Bar & Grill – 5:30-7 p.m., Camp Richardson Resort, 1900 Jameson Beach Rd. Description Join us for a Chamber evening mixer at The Grove! This event is the perfect opportunity to network with fellow Tahoe Chamber members, connect with new faces in the community, enjoy a delicious light appetizers and one free drink! Whether you’re a long-time member or exploring what the Chamber offers, this mixer will provide a welcoming environment to strengthen business connections and make new ones. For more information, visit https://business.tahoechamber.org/events/details/chamber-mixer-at-the-grove-beach-bar-grill-24309 .

Thursday, September 18

Tahoe Wine Feast – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-wine-feast-tickets-1377418057489 .