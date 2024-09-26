Action in Tahoe: Tycho, Fire Fest, Oktoberfest, Bear Fest and more

Friday September 27

Tycho at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Scott Hansen, better known by his musical moniker Tycho, is an American artist residing in San Francisco. He wears multiple hats, excelling as a musician, record producer, composer, and songwriter.

Tycho’s music is a captivating blend of genres. Downtempo guitar riffs intertwine with analog synthesizers, creating a dreamy soundscape. He incorporates ambient elements like nature sounds and found dialogue, adding a unique textural layer to his music.

Tycho’s musical journey began in the early 2000s as a solo project. His debut album, “Past is Prologue,” released in 2006, established his signature style. Over the years, he has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “Epoch” and “Weather,” both receiving Grammy nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Tycho’s artistry extends beyond the sonic realm. He is also recognized as ISO50 for his work in photography and design. The visual aesthetic he creates often complements his music, offering a cohesive artistic experience for his fans.

Tycho has become a prominent figure in the electronic music scene. His music evokes a sense of serenity and wonder, attracting a dedicated following worldwide.

Saturday September 28

Cascada de Flores at the Lake Tahoe Community College

Cascada de Flores presents concerts that bring the nostalgic song and traditions of Mexico and its neighbors into simple and beautiful arrangements that allow space for both improvisation and pure expression.

The core members of Cascada de Flores have been re-imagining Mexican tradition for years. After falling for Mexican music as a young woman, Arwen Lawrence toured with Grammy-winning L.A. mariachi heavyweights, Los Camperos de Nati Cano, an apprenticeship that honed her skills and deepened her love for Mexico’s musical language. With them, she recorded and performed in venues such as the Teatro Degollado in Guadalajara and Lincoln Center of New York. Nati always nudged her towards what she already did naturally: to sing with heart.

Jorge Liceaga grew up in Mexico City, buying his first guitar with the money he’d earned shining shoes. Self-taught, he was later mentored by local legend Leonardo ‘El León’ Salas, a transplant from Yucatan, who taught Jorge to ‘guasanguearla’ (play with that special Yucatecan swing). Jorge followed his sister and found himself amongst local masters of artistic communication: The flamencos of Gitanerías. From them he received a raw and complicated education, which contributed to his special sensitivity as accompanist.

Cascada de Flores will be performing in the South Shore schools the week of September 23-27. Tahoe Arts Project is a nonprofit organization whose main focus is the presentation of performing arts in our local schools. For more information, please call 530 542-3632 or visit tahoeartsproject.org

South Shore Fire Fest 2024

The annual Fire Fest will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Tahoe Middle School. The free event offers families the opportunity to have fun while learning about safety and conservation from local organizations.

The highlight of this year’s event is the burn house sprinkler demonstration. Kids can climb aboard a fire engine, squirt a fire hose, enjoy the bounce house, and escape from the burn house. There will also be an opportunity to watch local firefighters use the jaws of life to extract someone from a demolished vehicle, as well as the chance to win raffle prizes for kids who complete the passport activity.

South Tahoe Public Utility District, South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling, Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency have added home safety, energy, and water conservation to this community event with interests for everyone.

“This event highlights all of South Lake Tahoe’s safety agencies, creating a day celebrating fire and life safety for children and families,” said Kim George, Fire Marshal.

This year’s event is sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Kiwanis Club, Lake Valley Fire District, Tahoe Douglas Fire District, Fallen Leaf Lake CSD Fire Department, City of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, CAL FIRE, South Tahoe Public Utility District, South Tahoe Refuse, Liberty Utilities, and the USDA Forest Service.

Barbecue food and beverages will be available for purchase from the Kiwanis Club at family-friendly prices.

Bear Fest

The Tahoe Interagency Bear Team (TIBT) and Nevada Division of State Parks are thrilled to announce the first-ever Tahoe Bear Fest at Spooner Lake State Park on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This bear-focused, family-friendly event is designed to educate and engage the public on living and recreating responsibly in bear country.

Event Highlights:

• Educational Programs: Informative sessions will be held every 30 minutes starting at 11:30 AM, led by experts from agencies such as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks, Pathways for Wildlife, and the Nevada Department of Wildlife, featuring their specially trained Karelian Bear Dogs. These programs will cover various aspects of bear behavior, safety, and how to coexist peacefully with these magnificent creatures.

• Bear-Themed Booths: Explore booths offering bear-related information, interactive activities, and fun for all ages.

• Bear-Resistant Refuse Education: Discover how to properly store food and garbage to prevent bear encounters.

• Participating Agencies: Educational activities and booths by Bear-ier Solutions, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada Division of State Parks, Pathways for Wildlife, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, and Tahoe Bear Box.

Bear Fest Photo Credit – JT Humphrey

Oktoberfest at South Lake Brewing Company

South Lake Brewing Company will be holding their annual Oktoberfest party on Saturday, September 28 from 12-8 p.m.

Join us for free live music by the Bread & Butter Band and Tahoe Tommy Duo, seasonal Oktoberfest brews, limited edition boots and steins, games and prizes, craft vendors, face painting and kids activities, food trucks, and more.

Get your lederhosen and dirndls ready for the costume contest! Games will include the always popular stein hold, chug off, yodeling, and more. Admission is free. Carpooling and biking are encouraged due to limited parking.

Oktoberfest Provided / South Lake Brewing Company

Magician Brian Scott at the South Lake Tahoe Library

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 2 p. m., magician Brian Scott has entertained audiences for over 20 years, performing around the globe and throughout California with a highly interactive reading program that combines magic, comedy and pure fun. Bring the whole family for this outdoor performance!

Sponsored by South Lake Optimists Club. At the South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd.

Thursday October 3

50 Years of South Tahoe Theatre – Valhalla Boathouse

For a small mountain town, South Lake Tahoe has had a vibrant theatre history. Thousands of

residents and visitors have seen plays from classical to musicals to new works in a variety of venues

here in South Lake Tahoe. Hundreds of community members have participated onstage and

backstage to bring these plays to life.

On October 3 come celebrate as we look back at over fifty years of theatre here on the south shore.

This unforgettable evening will take place at the historic Boat House Theater and the Valhalla Grand

hall, where we'll gather to reminisce, reconnect, and celebrate the countless individuals who have

contributed to our rich theatrical heritage.

Enjoy a nostalgic retrospective through time as we spotlight the remarkable contributions of groups

like The Tahoe Children’s Theatre company, South Tahoe High, Lake Tahoe Community College,

South Lake Tahoe Theatre Company, Scrooge, The Tahoe Improv Players, Valhalla Boathouse

Theatre, Black Ice Theatre, and 4th Wall Down Productions.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingle with fellow theater enthusiasts amidst a display of theatrical

memorabilia. We’ll raise a glass to the past, present, and future of Tahoe theater while supporting the

next generation of talent as proceeds will fund a theater scholarship for deserving South Tahoe High

student.

Whether you’ve graced the stage or simply enjoyed the magic from the audience, this is your

invitation to be part of the celebration.

Event Details: