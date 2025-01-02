Action in Tahoe: USASA races at Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mickey Avalon and more
Hippie Sabotage at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Are you a fan of good beats and show to match? Check out Hippie Sabotage at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room at 8 p.m., January 2, 2025.
“Dance into the new year with tracks like ‘Devil Eyes’ and ‘Habits’,” invite event organizers. Tickets start at $75. Find more information at https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows.
USASA Slalom + Giant Slalom Sierra-at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Organizers are inviting “all USASA -iders [to] … Join us for our first Slalom/Giant Slalom comp open to USASA members of all ages.” The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. Registration is open now for one of “the best youth-centered freeski and snowboard events and organization on the planet,” according to organizers.
Pricing varies. For more information, to register for the event, or to become a member, head over to usasa.org.
Tahoe Philharmonic’s Go 4 BRRRoque
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Join the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchesta at Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 for “Bach, Baroque Arias, and more!” The orchestra plays regularly throughout the basin and they are “kicking off Maestro James Rawie’s 20th Annual WinterFest with the Go 4 Brrroque concert series.” More information at http://www.Tahoe-Philharmonic.com. Ticket pricing varies.
Mickey Avalon in Tahoe: At Cypress, Bally’s this week
RENO, NV – Mickey Avalon will play at 10 p.m. at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Saturday, January 4. Avalon is “an American rapper from California,” according to his Wikipedia. “His debut self-titled solo album was released in 2006 on Interscope/Shoot to Kill Records in association with MySpace Records. Frequent topics of Avalon’s songs are his experiences with substance abuse and prostitution.”
Avalon’s Cypress show is 18+ and tickets start at $25. Find more information at https://www.tixr.com/groups/cypressreno/events/mickey-avalon-121165.
Tickets to Avalon’s Bally’s show start at $33. Find more information at https://www.universe.com/events/mickey-avalon-tickets-CVMHXQ?ref=universe-discover.
