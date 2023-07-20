Action in Tahoe: Ventriloquist show at South Lake Library; Final living history show with McAvoy Lane; ‘Day in Paradise’ at Tahoe Paradise Park

Ventriloquist Puppet Show at the South Lake Tahoe Library

Join Kasandra the Ventriloquist Pirate with her assistants, Shelly the Turtle and Doggo the Dog, at 2 p.m. Friday, July 21 for an interactive outdoor show full of laughs.

The ventriloquist show will be held at the South Lake Tahoe Library, and is free and open to all. Follow Kasandra and her friends as they find the best treasure in all the world.

This event is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

To learn more visit engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=7839&EventID=495594&PK= .

Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at Taylor Creek – A Final Evening with Mark Twain

Head over to the Taylor Creek Visitor Center at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 for a living history show with MacAvoy Lane and Steve Hale.

The show will feature a final evening with Mark Twain, beginning with a 15-20 minute presentation about John “Snowshoe” Thompson, and ending with Snowshoe introducing Samuel Clemens/Mark Twain for his last time at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater.

MacAvoy has been performing for the last three decades at the amphitheater, so make sure to come catch his final performance that is sure to still emotions.

This show is free and open to the public. To learn more visit comstockcharacters.weebly.com .

South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club’s Day in Paradise

The annual South Lake Tahoe Optimist Clubs “Day in Paradise” duck race and game day at Tahoe Paradise Park will be happening from 12-7 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

This free, family-friendly event will include duck races starting at noon, a beer garden, live music, a car show, and food trucks with burgers, pizza, kettle corn, snow-cones, and more.

There will also be a free bike valet provided by the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.

To lean more visit tahoeoptimist.com/day-in-paradise.html .

Vatican Speakeasy Fundraiser at the Pope Estate – Tallac Historic Site

Join in on celebrating the anniversaries of many institutions in Lake Tahoe with a 21-plus Vatican speakeasy fundraiser at the Pope Estate at Tallac Historic Site.

This fun-filled event will begin at 6 p.m., and will feature live music from the local group BluesBerry Jam, living history demonstrations, drinks for sale, and a raffle with amazing prizes from sponsors.

Come dressed in your best 1920’s attire, although it is optional to dress us.

All money made will benefit the Tallac Historic Site. It is free to come to this event, but tables can be reserved for $10 per person. Purchase includes one free drink.

To learn call 530-541-5227.

One Night of Queen at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Enjoy one night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

This show was rescheduled from March 5, 2023.

Tickets are on-sale on ticketmaster.com starting at $79, with prices subject to change. Children under six are not allowed. Tickets purchased for the previously scheduled show will be honored.

This show will feature all of your favorite Queen hits, from “Bohemian Rhapsody,” to “We Are The Champions,” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Open Mic Night at Valhalla Tahoe

Come down to the Boathouse Theatre at Valhalla Tahoe at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, for an Open Mic Night welcome to all.

The Boathouse doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Please come prepared to walk with your instrument/amp from the parking lot to the Boathouse.

Sign-ups will be outside the Boathouse from 6 p.m. on. Depending on the number of participants, you could do two to three songs per slot on stage.

It is free to participate in this event.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=177&utm_campaign=ltvaopenmic&utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=external .

Neil Young’s Coastal Tour at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

The Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys is bringing Neil Young’s Coastal Tour 2023 to the stage with special guest Chris Piece at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.

Tickets are on-sale on ticketmaster.com starting at $89.50 with prices subject to change.

Neil Young is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician who is considered one of the most influential and enduring rock musicians of his generation.

Some of his most well known music includes “Heart of Gold,” “Harvest Moon,” and “Cinnamon Girl.”

To purchase tickets visit caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Shawn Thwaites Rebel Quartet at Valhalla Tahoe

Shawn Thwaites Rebel Quartet will be performing at Valhalla Tahoe in the Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets to this event are $35.

Shawn Thwaites is a reputable and versatile steel pan musician and performer. He has recorded with Lauryn Hill, Walter Beasley, and Greg Philliganes.

As a steeldrum musician, Thwaites has performed with multiple orchestras and will be bringing the intestate to the south shore.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=438&a=7&src=&_ga=GA1.3.625452896.1683139989&_gl= .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Andre Chevalier will be performing at Glasses Wine Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Enjoy marvelous music, wonderful wine, and fabulous fun with this creative talent.

Andre will play a wide-variety of covers and takes requests as well.

It is free to listen, but reservations are recommended. Make sure to purchase a glass of wine, bring your friends, and enjoy the great music of the night.

Great vibes will continue with the much requested return of musical artist Ben Fuller, who will be playing live at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

His unique blend of folk and pop is something you don’t want to miss.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Tainted Love will be performing in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees. Doors will open at 7 p.m., music will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase the day of the show.

Tainted Love has been thrilling audiences for over two decades with their high energy, over-the-top renditions of the treasure trove of pop music from the 1980’s.

To purchase tickets for either show visit devildogshows.com .

Family-fun events at Bowl Incline

Bowl Incline will be hosting a number of events throughout the week, starting with a cooking class with chef Sam Choy at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Choy is a Food-Network and James Beard award winning chef. During his class, participants will learn Choy’s famous techniques for poke, paired with a Bowl Incline MaiTai.

This class comes with a signed cookbook.

Tickets are $85 a person and includes hands on experience, a signed cookbook, and a chance to hangout in the Bowl Incline lounge.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.bowlincline.com/event-details/cook-with-choy .

The fun doesn’t stop there. Head on in on Tuesday, July 25 for Taco Tuesday, with $5 taco specials and drink specials.

In addition, there will be a meet-and-greet with Sam Choy doing the specials.

Get ready to start the weekend with Tiki Thursdays, with live music on the patio deck and a cookbook signing with Sam Choy.

To learn more visit http://www.bowlincline.com .