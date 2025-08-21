Action in Tahoe: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Dave Matthews Band, Tutti Frutti: The Life & Music of Little Richard and more!

Friday, August 22

80’s Live at Bally’s Lake Tahoe – 8 p.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Highway 50. Under 18 years of age must be accompanied by adult. Additional dates: 8/22, 8/23.

Alex Ramon “Magic” – 7:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 8/22, 8/23, 8/26, 8/27, 8/28.

Daily Live Music – 12-8 p.m., Gunbarrel Tavern. Daily live music at multiple locations in the Village, including the corner stage at Azul Latin Kitchen, Basecamp Pizza, and Gunbarrel Tavern. Additional dates: 8/22, 8/23, 8/24, 8/25, 8/26, 8/27, 8/28. For more information, visit https://theshopsatheavenly.com/event/live-music-gunbarrel-tavern/2025-08-22/ .

Featured Artist Friday with Big Cone Pendants – 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearly Tahoe Zephyr Cove Shop , 212 Elks Point Road . Sam Shear with Big Cone Pendants will be at the Clearly Tahoe Zephyr Cove shop showing and selling their most popular and favorite designs! For more information, visit http://clearlytahoe.com or call 5305544664.

Lakeside Laughs – 9:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. General Admission Only Paid parking charges may apply. Doors open @ 9:00pm Maitre’d Seating. Must be 21 + yrs. w/Valid ID to attend the show Additional dates: 8/22, 8/23, 8/24.

Moxy Ruckus Band – 5:30-9:30 p.m., AleWorx at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/moxy-ruckus-band-3/ .

Twelfth Night – 7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Sand Harbor State Park. Additional dates: 8/22, 8/23.

The Way We Gather – 5-8 p.m., Zephyr Cove Elementary School, 226 Warrior Way, . Zephyr Cove Elementary School is thrilled to introduce our first annual “The Way We Gather” — a brand-new community fundraising event hosted by the Parents Club. Here’s what to expect: A Community Gathering on Warrior Way – Find your friends, pick a theme, let’s get together. Tables, chairs & entertainment provided – Bring your favorite meal (takeout is a good option) Enjoy the sounds of summer with friends while we dine together. Fun for the whole community. For more information, visit https://www.zcesparentsclub.org/the-way-we-gather-event .

Wild & Free – 5:30 p.m., The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa, 4092 Lakeshore Blvd. Get ready to roar… for wildlife! Step into the spirit of the Roaring 20s, where jazz meets conservation and every ticket supports the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned wildlife. Proceeds also fund nature education programs that spark curiosity and care in our community.

Enjoy appetizers, a decadent dinner from Tahoe’s #1 voted chef, an open bar, desserts, a chance to meet our animal ambassadors, and a lively live auction. It’s a night of glitz, purpose, and wild inspiration. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/744735271298755/ .

Saturday, August 23

8th Annual Tahoe Brewfest – 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ski Run Boulevard. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-tahoe-brewfest-tickets-1272774535899 .

DJ Weapon inside Blu Nightclub – 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=8/23/20 25&display=event&eventid=2434074.

Lake Tahoe Comic Con – 10 a.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50. Celebrity visitors will be present both days. An amateur cosplay competition will also be held on BOTH days (Saturday for adults and Sunday for children). With contests, elaborately designed costumes, merchants, and attendees from all over the world, we are confident that this Comic Con will be a huge success and a lot of fun. Additional dates: 8/23, 8/24. For more information, visit https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/lake-tahoe-comic-con-250823 .

Meet The Author – Neetal Parekh – 11 a.m.-12 p.m., bff tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Join us for a fun and inspiring morning with Neetal Parekh, lawyer-turned-social innovator and author of the Pineapple Friends series. She’ll be reading from Zarah Zebra and Sammy Sloth Build Something—a heartwarming tale that shows how collaboration and creativity can lead to real-world change. Don’t miss this inspiring, kid-friendly event filled with imagination, community, and fun! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-author-neetal-parekh-tickets-1353585122539?aff=oddtdtcreator or call (530) 725-9296.

Painted and Charging Bear Dig Days – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., While most of the major construction on FS 73 Bypass has been completed. We still have work to do to fine tune both trails for the ultimate riding/hiking experience. Join us on Saturdays working on the FS 73 Bypass Trail. We will start by meeting at the whoop-dee-doo connection and finishing connecting the upper leg of FS 73 bypass to the lower leg.Work days will go from 9am to 2pm. If you have any questions, please email TAMBA’s Trail Manager, Jake Groce, at Jake@tamba.org

Saturday Movies ~ Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Douglas County Public Library–Lake Tahoe Branch, 233 Warrior Way. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13), starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, will be shown on Saturday, August 23rd. This movie is 134 minutes long. Catch this movie at 10:30 a.m. at the Minden Library while enjoying free fresh popcorn! Movie showings are sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library. For more information, visit https://library.douglascountynv.gov/calendar or call (775) 588-6411.

Tahoe Club Crawl Spring/Summer 2025 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-spring-summer-2050?aff=cityspark .

Winter Light Band – 5:30-9:30 p.m., AleWorx at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/winter-light-band/ .

Sunday, August 24

Cash Only Band – 1-5 p.m., The Grove, 1900 Jameson Beach Rd. Come enjoy Cash Only Band from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm just outside The Grove. For more information, visit https://camprichardsonresort.com/event/cash-only-band-8/ .

Jimbo Scott & Yesterdays Biscuits – Free Lawn Concert – 4:30-6:30 p.m., Grand Hall Lawn, 1 Valhalla Drive. Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 4:30–6:30 PM | Grand Lawn at Valhalla Tahoe. We’re wrapping up our 2025 Free Lawn Concert Series with a band that’s sure to leave a lasting impression. Join us for a soul-stirring summer send-off featuring Jimbo Scott & Yesterday’s Biscuits, a rising powerhouse in Northern California’s Americana scene.Expect a heartfelt, high-energy performance filled with stories, truth, and the kind of music that gets you up dancing—or leaning back, soaking in every word. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering them for the first time, this is the perfect way to celebrate summer at Valhalla. Admission is free and open to all ages. Food and beverage vendors will be onsite, so come hungry, bring your picnic blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy a golden Tahoe evening with us. Music begins at 4:30 PM. Come early to grab your spot on the lawn! For more information, visit https://valhallatahoe.com/event/jimbo-scott-yesterdays-biscuits/ .

Joe Samba – 7-11 p.m., AleWorx at the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/joe-samba/ .

Peter and the Starcatcher – 7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Sand Harbor State Park.

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour – 7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic (formerly Harveys), Highway 50 and Stateline Ave. CLEAR BAG POLICY!! The following items will be permitted: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags; small or clutch-sized purses or wallets, not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long; one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also acceptable (Ziploc or similar). No large purses, bags, backpacks or fanny-packs will be allowed.

Monday, August 25

Desolation Wilderness Trail Work Backcountry Camp – Dicks Lake – 7 a.m.-4 p.m., TRTA Office, 128 Market Street, Suite 3E. Additional dates: 8/25, 8/26, 8/27, 8/28. For more information, visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/august25-desolation-camp-copy-copy/ .

Morgan James at Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival 2025 – 7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe – Nevada State Park, NV-28. One voice is all it takes. The right vocalist can make you fall in love at first listen, elicit tears, or bring you back to a different era altogether. A microphone and a stage remain the only necessities. That holds true for New York-based singer and songwriter Morgan James. On her full-length debut for Epic Records, Hunter, she casts an unbreakable spell with a powerhouse voice equally inspired by smoky soul, swaggering R&B, theatrical swing, and a virtuosic classical poise. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106619220?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Tahoe Summer Season – Monday Night Putters® – 6:45-9 p.m., Tipsy Putt, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 101. Spend your Mondays at Tipsy Putt Tahoe! Each Players get’s 2 FREE DRINKS and a FREE T-SHIRT! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-summer-season-monday-night-putters-tickets-1088295203249 .

Tuesday, August 26

Dave Matthews Band – 7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic (formerly Harveys), Highway 50 and Stateline Ave. CLEAR BAG POLICY!! The following items will be permitted: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags; small or clutch-sized purses or wallets, not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long; one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also acceptable (Ziploc or similar). No large purses, bags, backpacks or fanny-packs will be allowed.

SLT – Rodney Paul Presents: Jefferson Airplane – 5:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Library

Aug 26, 5:30 pm. San Francisco tour guide, Rodney Paul, brings back his widely popular history of rock program to the library. In 1967, the year of the Summer of Love, Jefferson Airplane was the San Francisco hippie community’s best known band. Their release that year of “Surrealistic Pillow” rocketed them to international fame, and they would go on to play all the major 1960s rock festivals: Monterey Pop, Woodstock and the ill-fated Altamont. Join the Friends of the Library for an evening of reminiscing as Rodney Paul discusses Jefferson Airplane. For more information, visit https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=7839&EventID=561824&PK=.

Tune-up Tuesday – Come & join the fun at Bijou Bike Park! – 6-7 p.m., Bijou Community Park, 1201 Al Tahoe Blvd. Come and join us for Tune-up Tuesday! Bijou Bike Park is a community gem that needs continued park maintenance. Raking, sweeping and watering are easy tasks for all ages so bring the family! https://tamba.org/event/tune-up-tuesday-come-join-the-fun-at-bijou-bike-park-3/2025-08-26/ .

Wednesday, August 27

Tutti Frutti: The Life & Music of Little Richard – 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Boathouse Theater, Tallac Historic Site. Tutti Frutti The Musical, is a full length stage production telling the story of The Architect of Rock and Roll, Richard Wayne Penniman, better known to The World as Little Richard. From his early days (1948) being discovered by the Godmother of Rock and Roll Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Starting out and spanning nearly 7 years of what would become a monumental career until his abrupt stop (1957). A young and ambitious writer for a prominent news journal company is given the daunting task of interviewing Mr. Richard Penniman for the Inaugural Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class story, albeit reluctant of taken an assignment for “Non Well Known artist” Scott finds himself in a whirlwind of information and true Rock and Roll History. He will discover how a divided music industry, troubled but impactful childhood, sexual fluidity, ever so changing of the sounds of music and the murder and love for his father. shaped Mr. Richard’s work. A live band accompanies, bringing the passion of his music alive while offering a message of freedom, breaking racial boundaries, artistic exploration and being bold enough to be Authentically You.For more information, visit https://valhallatahoe.com/event/tutti-frutti-the-life-music-of-little-richard/ .

Thursday, August 28

DJ Trivia Thursdays at Tipsy Putt South Lake Tahoe – 7-9 p.m., Tipsy Putt, 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 101. Bring your fun friends to Silver Peak for dinner, drinks, & DJ Trivia. Signups begin at 7pm and the game will run 7:30-9pm For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dj-trivia-thursdays-at-tipsy-putt-south-lake-tahoe-tickets-1023113529107 .

Taylor Creek Visitor Center Art Classes – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Taylor Creek Visitor Center, 35 Visitor Center Rd.. Tahoe artist, Kathy Dewey, is hosting public art classes on the following dates at Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe. Interested members of the public should drop by the visitor center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All ages are welcome. Several mediums will be offered, including watercolor, printmaking, weaving, acrylic painting, Origami and more!