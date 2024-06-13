Action in Tahoe: Wild Wild West Outlaws, Heavenly Brewfest, Live at Lakeview

Friday, June 14

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis brings his Damn Good Time World Tour to the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys Lake Tahoe. Pre-registration required. $59 For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe or call 775-588-6611.

Saturday, June 15

Wild Wild West Outlaws

Late-Nite Productions and Showtyme’s Entertainment join forces to bring Lake Tahoe the ultimate Ladies Night Out with the Wild, Wild, West Outlaws Male Review! This is taking place on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the Blu Nightclub inside Bally’s Lake Tahoe. Tickets are available online at Ticketweb.com for the 21+. VIP Booths and Tables are available as well as Reserved Seating and General Admission. Your wristband will also gain you entry, free of charge, to Opal Nightclub for the Afterparty! Whether it’s your best friends Bachelorette Party or the Girls just need to let loose, the Men of Showtyme’s Entertainment have you covered with their “Magic Mike” experience!

Showtyme’s Entertainment has been Touring across the Country and Internationally since 2012 providing you with the Ultimate Ladies Night Out Male Revue!

International Male Entertainer Mr. Showtyme, has graced the cover of Sause Magazine, made a guest appearance on Conan O’Brien, toured Europe twice with The California Dream Men, was cast in the movie Chocolate City 2 Vegas and was featured in Macklemore’s music video “Glorious”.

Mr. Showtyme has personally combed through the nation to hand select the best Male Entertainers in the Industry. He has put together an Allstar team of Men who are trained by the world-renowned Shawn Dean and our Creative Director/Choreographer Rashad (Armani) Grisby, who has toured the globe performing with Icons such as Jennifer Lopez and Chaka Khan! They collectively put together a top-notch Cowboy themed production called “Wild, Wild West Outlaws” bringing you the best group choreography and solo routines in the business!!! A real Magic Mike show that Women around the world are raving about! Rally up the girls and come dressed in your best Wild Wild West!

The show will be held at Blu Nightclub / Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 US Highway 50, Stateline. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets starting at $25 plus tax/fee’s are available at Ticketweb.com.

Heavenly Brewfest

Join for the 7th Annual Heavenly Village Spring Brewfest in Lake Tahoes #1 destination in South Lake Tahoe. This festive day features tastings from top breweries, soda and Kombucha makers, set to the backdrop of live music and the charming Heavenly Village.

Your ticket includes access to all tastings, a wristband and a commemorative glass. Be quick to grab your ticket, as availability is limited on the event day. This is a rain or shine event with no refunds. Don’t miss out on this springtime celebration of good cheer and great brews.

The event will be held in the Heavenly Village from 1-5 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Live at Lakeview

Live at Lakeview is a free summer concert series that takes place at Lakeview Commons at the intersection of US Hwy 50 and Lakeview Avenue in South Lake Tahoe every Thursday evening. Come enjoy live music, unique local vendors along the shore of beautiful Lake Tahoe. Stunning views, SUP rentals, a beautiful sandy beach, amphitheater seating and fun for the entire family.

The series will kick-off on Thursday with the Dead Winter Carpenters with Pickle Barrell from 4:30-8:30 p.m., Lakeview Commons, 1004 Lakeview Ave, South Lake Tahoe/

Free For more information, visit liveatlakeview.com.