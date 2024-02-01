Action in Tahoe: Xtreme ice racing, virtual blue crew, snow shoe and writers workshop

Tour D'Amour

Music is never short in the Tahoe town of South Lake, but murder mysteries aren’t often found. One is coming up but the deadline to participate is Friday! While enjoying the high octane entertainment offered at the Tahoe Blue Event center with their two day event make a plan for the rest of the week with these crowd pleasing events.

Xtreme International Ice Racing at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

There are two chances to see the Xtreme International Ice Racing and the 2024 “I did it my way tour”. At the Tahoe Blue Event Center go from zero to sixty in three seconds or less on ice, presented by Reno Cycles & Gear Friday February 2 at 7:30 p.m., with a second showing the next day at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the box office located at 75 U.S. 50 Stateline and on ticketmaster.com for one or both days starting at $10 for one day or $16 plus fees. Various concession stands will be open.

Tahoe Blue Event Center is a clear bag facility. For a full list of FAQs and information visit https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/arena-info/faqs

Last Day to Sign Up Glasses Winebar’s Valentines Murder Mystery Party

Rescheduled as to not overlap with the Super Bowl, Glasses Wine Bar’s Murder Mystery Dinner Parties returns to their location at 760 Mays Blvd., Suite 8, Incline Village, Nev. for one night only but the seating is limited.

Friday February 2 is the last day to register to experience and play a part in this “Til Death Do We Part” who-done-it dinner.

Characters will be assigned on Feb. 3. Cost per person is $60 per person or $54 per wine club.

Contact kathleen@glasseswinebar.com or stop by the bar.

Crystal Bay Club Rocks the Crown Room Saturday

ALO Tour D’Amour XVII with Sway Wild play the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Room Saturday February 3. This 21+ show starts at 8:00 p.m. with tickets available online, $25 for general admission in advance.

The Crystal Bay Club Crown Room is located on the main drag: 14 Highway 28 in Crystal Bay Nev.

The Tour D’Amour XVII tour is love and freedom, collected and catalogued, then released back into the wilds from whence it came, over and over again. It’s an orchestrated liberation of our animal soul, according to the website.

For tickets visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/alo-84496

Wyld Peony – Soft Opening Celebration in Incline

Introducing a new floral boutique to the Village Shopping Center, “From the ‘not so’ cozy confines of my garage to a new physical storefront”, February 3 at 797 Southwood Blvd., #15 Incline.

No purchase required to window shop or meet and greet.

Enjoy exclusive previews, delightful surprises, and “be a part of this journey from the roots to full bloom”, also enjoy a special 10% off all Valentine’s Day flower orders placed during the celebration.

For more information visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/wyld-peony-soft-opening-celebration-1053037?sourceTypeId=Website

Tree Trivia Snowshoe Trek with Sugar Pine Foundation in Stateline

Trek along the trail with Sugar Pine Foundation starting from Kingsbury North trailhead at 476 Andria Dr, Zephyr Cove, Nev., on February 5. Starting Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. the SPF and Tahoe Rim Trail Association will loop around portions of the iconic Tahoe Rim Trail, to Castle Rock and then back to the Kingsbury Trailhead.

Depending on snow levels, the trek is intended to be a moderate leisurely trek approximately 4 miles roundtrip. Registration is required to join in for a fee of $10.

The trip leaders will impart their wisdom gained through years of experience and passion for the outdoors.

For more information about the trek, visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/tree-trivia/ or contact lindseys@tahoerimtrail.org

Virtual Keep Tahoe Blue Crew Training event

Ever wonder how Keep Tahoe Blue adds more crews? There is an open invitation to learn more in their free and virtual Keep Tahoe Blue Crew Training event. The 75 minute presentation on February 7 will inform attendees the way in which a Blue Crew is made. The presentation starts at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Registration is required for the event in advance and a follow up meeting will be scheduled after the event for those interested in adopting an area to clean up.

For those interested in going on a cleanup, but would rather join a Crew rather than start your own? Email tahoebluecrew@keeptahoeblue.org and tell us your name and the Tahoe locations you visit most frequently, and we will get you connected.

For more information visit https://www.keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons/tahoe-blue-crew-training-virtual/

North Tahoe Collaborative Membership RoadShow & Chamber Launch party

At the North Tahoe Event Center: 8318 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach, Calif., February 8, starting at 9:30 a.m. join in to collaborate and to “shape the future of the business community and discuss the launch of the NT Chamber and membership efficiencies wit the business associations in key areas such as business services, economic development, community vitality, and advocacy.”

The North Tahoe Chamber, North Tahoe Business Association and Tahoe City Downtown Association host the free event:

RSVP now for complimentary light bites, (beer/wine), and exclusive drawings.

To register and learn more visit NTBA online at: https://northtahoebusiness.org/events/2024-collaborative-membership-roadshow-chamber-launch-party-in-kings-beach/

Write For Fun Tahoe workshop

The Tahoe Art League hosts a writing workshop every other week on Wednesdays at their location: 3062 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Registration is requested for each session with a suggested donation of $5 – 10 dollars. All proceeds will support the local art league.

The session will begin with introductions and discussion about prompts leading to a 15 minute writing session followed by an opportunity to share work with the group. based on the Amherst Method and philosophy practices.

For more information and to register visit https://www.talart.org

Completing the Tahoe Rim Trail: Trail Talk at South Lake Brewery

Completing the Tahoe Rim Trail is the topic of this Trail Talk at South Lake Brewery February 7 at 6:30 p.m. Grab a pint and make a plan to hike the 165 mile trail with friends and family.

During this Wednesday evening Trail Talk attendees will learn more about the Tahoe Rim Trail, gain incredible insight from professional trail guides, and have an opportunity to get all thru-hiking questions answered by folks with experience.

South Lake Brews will be flowing at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe as they always are in the craft beer hub where all beers are brewed on site.

For more information visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/trail-talk-southlakebrewery/

Too Many Zooz Takes the Crown Room at CBC

Thursday evening of Feb. 8 in the Crown Room at 14 NV-28 Crystal Bay Nev., hosts the American music group from New York City, Too Many Zooz.

Devildog Productions is the host of this 21+ “Retail Therapy Tour” with Cloudcord. The show starts at 8:00 p.m., with advanced tickets priced at $25.

For tickets and more information visit https://devildogshows.com/