Action in Tahoe: Yung Gravy, Proof! and more

Friday, October 24

Casual Sports Night! – Everyone is invited – 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3460 Spruce Ave. A group of people come to hang out and have a great time playing a “ball” game; Basketball, Volleyball or Pickleball. all skill levels are welcome to participate Come meet and mingle with other people interested in building relationships. We look forward to seeing you there

Daily Live Music – 12-8 p.m., Gunbarrel Tavern. Daily live music at multiple locations in the Village, including the corner stage at Azul Latin Kitchen, Basecamp Pizza, and Gunbarrel Tavern. Additional dates: 10/24, 10/25, 10/26, 10/27, 10/28, 10/29, 10/30. For more information, visit https://theshopsatheavenly.com/event/live-music-gunbarrel-tavern/2025-10-24/ .

DJ DELO in the Mix – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-delo-in-the-mix/2025-10-24/ .

DJ DIVERSITY at HQ – 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. Music. For more informatio n visit lateniteproductions.com For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=10/24/2 025&display=event&eventid=2449827.

Dueling Pianos at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe – 8:30-10:30 p.m., Harveys Casino Resort, 18 Hwy 50. Join us at the Mountain Bar located on Caesars Republic casino floor for a free show you don’t want to miss. Put your favorite song request in, grab a drink at the Mountain Bar and enjoy the fun! Playing Friday and Saturday at 8:30 PM. Dueling Pianos. Van Walraven and Guest. They play your favorite sing-alongs and are very appealing to the happy crowd. Van is a Guinness World Record Holder for the longest piano marathon: 39 hours, 976 songs. Proceeds went to VH-1 Save the Music Foundation. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/dueling-pianos-at-caesars-republic-lake-tahoe/2025-10-24/ .

Lakeside Laughs – 9:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 10/24, 10/25, 10/26.

Live Music on the Patio at Saltgrass – 6-10 p.m., The Patio at Saltgrass Steakhouse, 50 Hwy 50. Our patio is the perfect spot to enjoy great food, refreshing drinks, and breathtaking mountain views. With cozy heated seating and the sunset as your backdrop, it’s the ultimate place to relax and unwind. Come for the steak, stay for the atmosphere, only at Saltgrass. Enjoy live entertainment every Thursday–Saturday from 6:00–10:00 pm! For more information, visit the website here. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/live-music-on-the-patio-at-saltgrass/2025-10-24/ .

Magic After Dark: Robert Hall Unfiltered – 9-10 p.m., The Loft, 1021 Heavenly Village Way. Fridays at 9:00 pm. Magic After Dark offers an unfiltered, adults-only magic experience for those seeking something edgier. Step into the tantalizing, witty, and sometimes twisted world of award-winning magician and comedian Robert Hall. Robert Hall has been performing magic professionally for twenty years, first in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and now in Monterey! His first love and passion was always close-up magic and sleight of hand, working for casinos and special events around the country. Over the years he’s been producing his amazing live theatre show, transitioning to larger rooms and sold-out audiences. He is now just as much at home on a stage in-front of thousands as he is performing for an intimate table-side group. Robert Hall has performed at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, and is currently the resident magician at The Loft Theatre in South Lake Tahoe, California. The evening is perfect for friends-night-out, date-night, or to bring the entire family. Enjoy dinner in our award-winning restaurant, or pre-show cocktails in the lounge. The Loft features a full-bar and an award-winning wine list. The Loft was voted Best of Tahoe, and the awarded the 10 Best Places To Eat & Drink in Lake Tahoe. Tickets for Magic Fusion, Magic After Dark, as well as dinner reservations, and bar/lounge information can be found on The Loft website: http://thelofttahoe.com or call (530) 523-8024. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/magic-dark-robert-hall-unfiltered/2025-10-24/ or call (530) 523-8024.

Proof – Fall Play – 7:30 p.m., Valhalla Boathouse Theatre. Proof | A Valhalla Tahoe Theatre Production October 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 PM October 26 at 2:00 PM Valhalla Tahoe – Boathouse Theatre Tickets: $30 GA | $27 Member | $20 Students Doors open 30 minutes before showtime Genius, madness, and the fine line between them. This fall, Valhalla Tahoe presents Proof, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama by David Auburn, directed by David Hamilton. Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a legendary mathematician. After his death, she must face the arrival of her estranged sister, the attentions of a former student digging through her father’s notebooks, and the legacy of a mysterious proof that could unravel everything she believes about herself-and her sanity. Set on a back porch and steeped in the tension between logic and emotion, Proof is a powerful, intimate exploration of family, genius, and trust. Valhalla Tahoe’s fall production delivers an unforgettable evening of thought-provoking theatre in the atmospheric Boathouse Theatre-where every equation has a cost, and every truth has a consequence. Seating is limited. Reserve your tickets now for this deeply moving modern c Additional dates: 10/24, 10/25, 10/26. For more information, visit https://valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=246 .

Yung Gravy – 9 p.m., Harrahs South Shore Showroom, 15 US-50. Yung Gravy: Voluptuous Voyage Tour – 9 p.m., Harrah's Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50. Matt "Yung Gravy" Hauri is a genre-bending rapper known for his witty, sample-packed tracks and viral presence. A University of Wisconsin–Madison alum, Gravy transitioned from marketing major to full-time musician in 2016, leveraging SoundCloud to launch his career.

Saturday, October 25

Live Music at Casey’s – 5-8 p.m., Casey’s, 212 Elks Point Rd #101. Mudd Bonz live on the second Saturday of every month at Casey’s in the Round Hill Center next to Safeway. Dog friendly patio with water bowls and a treat for your four-legged friends. Monday is open mic night with Dennis McMasters from 5:00-8:00 pm. For more information, visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/live-music-at-caseys/2025-10-25/ .

Noche Latina Tahoe Glow – 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Cantarito Cocina Y Bar, 4125 Lake Tahoe Boulevard #K. Get ready to dance the night away under the stars with the hottest Latin music at Noche Latina Tahoe Glow! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noche-latina-tahoe-glow-tickets-1749644286159 .

Tahoe Club Crawl Fall/Winter 25/26 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-fall-winter-25-33?aff=cityspark .

Thursday, October 30

DJ Montague – 9-11:30 p.m., AleWorX Stateline. For more information, visit https://laketahoealeworx.com/event/dj-montague-4/2025-10-30/ .

Healing through the Savior: The Addiction Recovery Program Every Thursday at 6:30pm – 6:30-7:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 891 Mahogany Dr. The addiction recovery program’s 12-step framework helps participants overcome addictive and compulsive behaviors through inspired principles of recovery: honesty, hope, trust in God, humility and forgiveness. It includes a confidential network of support and online resources that help them experience a change of heart and find healing. The free and confidential recovery groups, which are not limited to Church members, are available worldwide in person or virtually.Virtual and in-person meeting times and locations are listed on addictionrecovery.ChurchofJesusChrist.org . Visit addictionrecovery.ChurchofJesusChrist.org to find a meeting. The website also includes stories of hope, videos and support group guides. You can also listen to podcasts of recorded meetings to learn more about what a meeting is like.