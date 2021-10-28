Action: Nevada Day, Halloween events, laser spectacular on deck at Tahoe

Halloween Bash and Costume Contest at the Loft Tahoe

The Loft Lounge is hosting the 5th Annual Halloween Bash and Costume Contest this Saturday, Oct. 30 in Heavenly Village, transforming into the “Haunted Loft” from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests must be 21-plus if entering the bar or lounge.

DJ/Producer Groove Cartel, former drummer for the band Infected Mushroom, will entertain guests for the night with his vibrant beats. In addition to exciting music from Cartel, there will be over $1,000 in prizes for the top three costumes of the night, with dinner, drinks, bottle service, show tickets and more.

The hauntingly decorated event will begin at 10 p.m., but dinner at the bar and restaurant will open up at 5 p.m. for food and cocktails. The cover charge for the event is $10 at the door.

Reserved VIP tables/bottle service is also available at fire pit tables. Email info@thelofttahoe.com to reserve your for the party.





For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.

Nevada Day Weekend

Nevada Day celebrates Nevada’s entry into the Union on Oct. 31, 1864. This year, the celebration parade in Carson City will happen at about 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The parade will take place throughout the streets of west Carson City, and costumes are highly encouraged for those who attend.

The city will have several events honoring the state and its residents, ranging from a balloon launch beginning at 8 a.m., a Chili Feed at 11 a.m., and more festivities throughout the weekend. Friday night will also include events including a Blinky Man Ride and Bar Crawl, and free Nevada State Railroad Museum Day rides on both Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the events taking place for the Nevada Day Weekend celebrations, visit visitcarsoncity.com/events/nevada-day21/ .

Halloween Drive Thru at Kahle Park

Kahle Park is celebrating the spirit of make believe and sense of community in the Kahle Park parking lot this Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe. This community event is free to the public.

The Kahle Spooktacular event lets everyone stay in their cars and trick-or-treat through the drive-thru event.

To participate, make sure to bring your own treat bag. Enter the parking lot off of Kingsbury Grade. Make sure to stay in your cars!

For more information, call 775-586-7271.

Spooky Stories of the Sierra Nevadas

Wylder Hope Valley Hotel will continue its Eastern Sierra speaker series with spooky campfire presentations on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31.

On Saturday, local Historian David Woodruff will recount many classic Sierra tall tales including those of Tahoe Tessie and Hooch Simpson.

On Sunday, Woodruff will reminisce in colorful character from Lake Tahoe’s past in “Reflections of Lake Tahoe,” using old photographs and extensive research,

Both events are free to the community, and begin at 10 a.m. both days. In case of inclement weather, programs will be held indoors at Wylder Hotel Hope Valley.

Wylder Hope Valley Hotel is located at 4255 CA-88.

For more information about the event, call 760-920-8061.

Hope Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat Event

This Sunday, Oct. 31, Hope Lutheran Church will be holding a Trunk or Treat even in South Lake Tahoe.

From 3 to 4 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy hot apple cider while children are able to go from trunk to trunk of the church’s parking lot getting treats.

The event, which is free to everyone, will be located in the church’s parking lot at 930 Julie Lane. Children should be in costume and prepared for tons of fun.

If you’d like to hand out candy yourself or have any questions, give Pastor Diana a call at 916-698-6765.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Show at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

This Saturday, Oct 30, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room will be hosting a Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular show. The smash hit laser and light show presented by Paramount is bound to confront viewer’s senses with an array of visual displays, choreographed to an amazing soundtrack during this special spectacle.

Tickets start at $27 each before tax, and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com .

For more information, visit Harrah’s website at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Spooktacular Halloween at Zephyr Point, Lake Tahoe

This Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m., Zephyr Point will be hosting a family friendly spooktacular evening to benefit Zephyr Point’s Youth Camps. The entrance fee for the event is $25 per car. There is limited parking, so carpooling is encouraged.

There will be a costume contest for all ages with prizes, along with a haunted house, trick or treating, games, pumpkin and face painting, food and beverages, music, and more. The fun filled night is located at Zephyr Point at 660 Hwy 50.

Tickets are available for purchase on eventbrite.com . Everyone who attends will receive a raffle ticket for one free week of summer day camp for elementary school kids (grades 1-6).

Masks are required for all non-vaccinated individuals, but wearing a mask is recommended. Exemptions apply to those younger than two, those with a medical condition, or those hearing impared. For more information about the event and to buy your tickets, visit Eventbrite’s website at: eventbrite.com/e/zephyr-points-spooktacular-halloween-tickets-178342606537 .

26th Lake Tahoe Marathon

There’s still time to sign up for the 26th Lake Tahoe Marathon. Boutique races will run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 19-31.

On Friday, runners can choose from the Lakeside Marathon or the all downhill Nevada Half Marathon. On Saturday, runners can choose between the Cal-Neva Marathon or the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon. To end the weekend on Sunday, runners can choose between the 26th Lake Tahoe Marathon or the downhill Emerald Bay Half Marathon. With many more runs to choose from, including the 4-Person Marathon Relay and the Kids Free Pumpkin Run, there is opportunity for anyone to enjoy the weekend around the fall colors of the lake.

Prices vary depending on which races are being signed up for, so for more information and to get registered today, visit their website at laketahoemarathon.com .

As the marathon runners begin to prepare for their races, everyone should be cautious on the roads and can expect delays.

On Friday, Oct. 29, there will be a 5-10 minute delay outside of the Snow Play area at the top of Spooner Summit on Hwy 28 about ¼ mile north of the Hwy 50 and Hwy 28 intersection. The delay will go from 8:10 to 8:20 a.m. while the Nevada Half Marathon runners begin. Runners should be running on the shoulder of the road until reaching Lakeshore Blvd. in Incline Village.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, there will be a short delay in Carnelian Bay for five minutes at 8:15 a.m. coming out of Waterman’s parking lot for the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon. Additionally, there will be a detour south of Homewood off Hwy 89 between North McKinney Road and South McKinney Road so that the Cal Neva Marathon and the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon can finish there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

There will be many road delays on Sunday around the basin.

In South Lake Tahoe, Hwy 89 Northbound (Emerald Bay Road) will be closed north of Camp Richardson starting at 7:30 and ending at 11:30 for many of the runs and walks that morning. Traffic will be open between South Lake Tahoe’s city limits to Baldwin Beach Road. Residents of Spring Creek and Cascade Properties can pass the roadblock with proof of residence.

At Hwy 89 Southbound there will be delays for the start of the race and will be closed south of Inspiration Point at Emerald Bay from 10 to 11:30 a.m..

In the Homewood area, those who want to avoid delays should avoid north of Homewood before 8 a.m.. Many races will be starting in the area, so southbound traffic will only be open with delays, and there will be a traffic detour south of Meadow Road with a detour to McKinney Road from 6:50 to 8:10 a.m..

For more information about road delays due to the Lake Tahoe Marathon, visit: laketahoemarathon.com/road-delays .