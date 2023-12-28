Count down to 2024 in South Lake Tahoe in style

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – This year’s New Year’s Eve is poised to be unforgettable for many reasons; 12/31/23 will go down in history for some celebrations with celebrities, some without.

There will be plenty of fireworks lighting up the sky throughout the New Years Eve evening. Every three hours there will be a show in the sky starting at 6 p.m.

“There are so many ways to enjoy this holiday without drinking and driving. Designate a sober driver, call a cab, Uber, Lyft, Lake Link, etc. Getting a DUI could cost you thousands of dollars, time, and your license. In worse cases, jail time, and devastating impacts on others, and you and your family. Just don’t do it,” said Chief David Stevenson of the South Lake Tahoe police department

A “Holly Jolly” reminder from Chief David Stevenson of the South Lake Tahoe police department; no matter what you do when you go out make sure you buckle up in the vehicle and be safe when you’re behind the wheel.

First up Fireworks at Mount Rose

Get an early start on celebrating the new year with a day of skiing at Mt. Rose followed by the New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration, snowcat at 4:45 p.m., and 5 p.m. Torchlight Ski with Fireworks to close out the evening at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

Stars light up the stage as Fireworks Light Up Heavenly Village

Ring in the New Year in style with an unforgettable night of live entertainment and breathtaking fireworks at Heavenly Village. The Main Stage promises to be nothing but extraordinary.

There will be no admission fee for a night of live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks will light up Heavenly Village, CA New Years Eve at 9 p.m with entertainment starting at 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to again bring a fantastic New Year’s Eve celebration to Heavenly Village. It’s a night filled with incredible music, unforgettable performances, gondola ball drop and a fireworks display that will light up the sky. It’s truly a magical way to ring in the New Year, ” Dreu Murin, the event organizer, shared his excitement with the Tribune.

Live Music Lineup, Fireworks and Gondola Ball Drop are all on the agenda all kicking off at 5 p.m.

Decades Band, based in Chico, Calif., has been rocking the West Coast with a repertoire spanning from the 1940s to today. With over 1,000 shows under their belt and the honor of being the official pre-game party band for the San Francisco 49ers, Decades is a California favorite.

From NBC’s The Voice – The Kristen Brown Band. Kristen Brown, known for her stunning performances on this year’s NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ is set to captivate the audience with her extraordinary talent. Her journey from a humble small town in Roseville, Calif.n to musical stardom is inspiring. Join us for a night of mesmerizing vocals as Kristen encourages the journey on a musical odyssey like no other.

The gondola ball drops and the most spectacular fireworks display will light up the sky to bid farewell to 2023 as the clock strikes 9 p.m to celebrate along with the East Coast New Year to welcome 2024 with a bang.

Light Up the Night with the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

Sunday, December 31, 2023, Light up the Night New Year’s Eve 2023 Celebration on the Alpine Union Patio at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe at 50 Hwy 50, Stateline, Nev.

Alpine Union Patio Exclusive Seating starts at 9 p.m seating for the midnight fireworks show

Tickets are available for this 21+ event for $100 per heated seat.

Ticket purchase includes Champagne toast at midnight, premium seating for the fireworks show,

front and center to “Light Up The Night” celebrate and party in Lake Tahoe!

NYE Exclusive Menu available day of event Bottle service available Call 775-589-7789 or visit http://tickets.goldennuggetlt.com/NewYearsEve2023AlpinePatioExclusiveSeating

Ring in the new year with dinner at Edgewood Tahoe’s exclusive soiree

Bid farewell to 2023, Edgewood Tahoe Resort and savor the enchantment of the season in a world of elegance by the lake while greeting 2024 in unparalleled style with a Winter Wonderland Culinary Experience hosted inside Edgewood Restaurant.

A 7-course dinner with enchanting wine pairings has been expertly curated by world-class chefs to produce a dining experience designed to elevate the senses and set the perfect tone for the year ahead.

Purchase price is $595 to include an evening of amusing all five senses.

Following this VIP restaurant experience, join Edgewood for a festive celebration in the Lodge Great Room. Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere with specialty cocktail stations, vibrant music, and exquisite desserts—all leading up to the exhilarating countdown to midnight. Revel in an evening of joy, laughter and celebration in an elegant setting.

​​The Edgewood Restaurant VIP Experience is a 21+ years old adult-only event. Black tie attire is required. No exceptions. Valet parking inside the gates of Edgewood is included and transportation in between the Lodge and Clubhouse.

For reservations and more information visit https://edgewoodtahoe.com/event/edgewood-restaurant-nye-vip-experience/

New Year’s Party at The Loft with DJ Groove Cartel

Dance right into 2024 in style that’s totally Tahoe at The Loft Tahoe, 1021 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 96150 the 21+ party starts at 9:30 p.m. and goes on until 2 a.m.

Get ready to dance, toast, and welcome 2024 in style. Enjoy an open bar from 9:30- 11 p.m. – cheers to unlimited good times!

Tickets are available online at TheLoftTahoe.com – choose between General Admission for an amazing night or elevate your experience with Reserved VIP tables and bottle service.

For more information visit https://thelofttahoe.com/

Glasses Wine Bar will be celebrating East Coast New Years

Glasses Wine Bar will be celebrating East Coast New Years by watching the ball drop in NYC at 9 p.m. PST. The entrance fee is $40 for non-Wine Club members and $34 for Wine Club members.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Sail into 2024 on the M.S. Dixie II

Set sail with the M.S. Dixie II to Celebrate New Year’s Eve and float right into the 2024 year. Tickets available for $195 online.

Snuggle with a loved one under the stars with the scenic views of Lake Tahoe on the M.S. Dixie II.

The boat will set sail from the dock at 760 U.S. Hwy 50, Zephyr Cove at 6:30 p.m.

The three hour tour will circle around the typical path to soak in the surrounding Emerald Bay, enjoy a three-course meal, live music with dancing, participate in the traditional countdown with the east coast, and commemorate the evening with a champagne toast.

For tickets and more information visit https://www.zephyrcove.com/special-offers/specials-packages/cruise-specials/ms-dixie-ii-new-years-eve-cruise/

2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Bowl Incline Party

Bowl Incline is closing to the public on the evening of December 31 at 6 p.m. to give a one-of-a-kind NYE experience, providing ticket holders with an all-access pass to go crazy with activities and an upscale buffet.

The buffet open from 6-8 p.m. will be complete with soup, salads, carving station, seafood, dessert bar, and a snack buffet from 9-11 p.m. with nachos and pretzels.

Along with that, New Year’s Eve party goers can enjoy unlimited bowling; unlimited arcade games and billiards; a DJ and dancing in the upstairs lounge, axe throwing for prizes, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets cost $250/adults and $100/kids ages 2-13.

For tickets visit http://www.bowlincline.com .

Resort countdown to 2024 with a special celebration at Lone Eagle Grille

On New Year’s Eve, the resort will countdown to 2024 with a special celebration at Lone Eagle Grille.

It will begin with a welcome reception with champagne and canapes between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. followed by a six-course dinner at 7 p.m.

The holiday menu begins with an amuse bouche of a rosti potato, quail egg, and osetra caviar. The second course will include a selection of either an oxtail and morel essence truffle ravioli, or seared diver scallops with a squid ink risotto and Moroccan saffron foam.

The dining experience continues with a salad option of an asparagus salad with a sherry vinaigrette and poached lobster or a braised winter endive with purple haze goat cheese mousse and port wine poached pears, followed by a serving of strawberry and champagne sorbet.

Entrée selections include a seared prime beef tenderloin with a Tuscan ratatouille, a sauteed Chilean sea bass with roasted beets, braised veal cheeks with sweet potato gnocchi, or a poached kohlrabi vegetarian option. The meal concludes with a choice of Valrhona dark chocolate mousse cake with hazelnut praline or a Tahitian vanilla and passionfruit parfait with cassis and tangerine sauce anglaise.

Following the meal, between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m., diners will have access to the fun-filled event at the resort’s Lakeside Ballroom, which is connected to Lone Eagle Grille. The family-friendly event will feature live music from a DJ and local band, party favors, a LED-illuminated dance floor, and multiple cocktails and hors d’oeuvres selections as guests countdown until midnight.

The New Year’s Eve dinner and celebration event is $240 for adults. A special children’s menu will also be offered for $50 for ages 6-12, and kids 5 and under are free.

Reservations are required and can be made by visiting https://loneeaglegrille.com/