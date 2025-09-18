Action this week: Tahoe Wine + Feast, Bear Fest, Megan Moroney – Am I Okay? Tour and more!

Friday, September 19

Alex Ramon “Magic” – 7:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50.

Arc de Soleil – La Mirage Tour – 6-10 p.m., Hangar Taproom & Bottle Shop, 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd. THIS IS A 21+ SHOW. For more information, visit https://www.thehangarlaketahoe.com/events/arc-de-soleil-live-at-the-hangar .

Brett Dennen – 7 p.m., 14 State Route 28. Brett Dennen. Ticket Link: https://tixr.com/e/148489 For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1133714268517757/ .

Brother Dan in the Casino! – 9 p.m., Grand Lodge Casino, 111 Country Club Dr. Enjoy Brother Dan’s epic playlist as you indulge in Nevada-style fun! Featuring songs you know and love, with artful arrangements and passionate delivery, no two evenings are the same. Additional dates: 9/19, 9/20. For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106756198?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

Daily Live Music – 12-8 p.m., Gunbarrel Tavern. Daily live music at multiple locations in the Village, including the corner stage at Azul Latin Kitchen, Basecamp Pizza, and Gunbarrel Tavern. Additional dates: 9/19, 9/20, 9/21, 9/22, 9/23, 9/24, 9/25. For more information, visit https://theshopsatheavenly.com/event/live-music-gunbarrel-tavern/2025-09-19/ .

DJ N-TUNE at HQ – 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50. For more information, visit https://casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?date=9/19/20 25&display=event&eventid=2441499.

Lakeside Laughs – 9:30 p.m., The Cabaret at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50. Additional dates: 9/19, 9/20, 9/21.

Live Music with Jason King at Cutthroat’s Saloon – 7-9 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Drive. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will feature live music at Cutthroat’s Saloon on Friday, September 19, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The evening will showcase a performance by local musician Jason King, bringing an energetic set to the resort’s lively pub-style venue. For more information on the resort or to book a stay, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com.

Tahoe Wine Feast – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tahoe Blue Event Center, 75 U.S. 50. Additional dates: 9/19, 9/20, 9/21. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tahoe-wine-feast-tickets-1377418057489 .

Saturday, September 20

2025 Tahoe Bear Fest – 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Spooner Lake Nevada State Park Visitor Center, Rivian Waypoints. Join us for the second annual Tahoe Bear Fest, a free, family-friendly event celebrating Tahoe’s iconic black bears and the community’s role in keeping them wild. Hosted by the Tahoe Interagency Bear Team (TIBT), this one-of-a-kind festival combines fun, education, and outdoor adventure in the stunning setting of Spooner Lake State Park. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2013165702752389/ or call (775) 684-2770.

28th Annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day – Fall – 8:30 a.m., What we are doing: Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are invited to this fun, hands-on restoration event. By pitching in, you will help improve the ecosystem functions and wildlife habitats that surround Lake Tahoe. Healthy streams, meadows and wetlands act as natural pollution filters to Keep Tahoe Blue. Volunteers do not need previous experience to participate in the projects. Join us as we return to this location and finish the important work we started last year! Parking: Visitor Center Parking Garage ( 207 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, NV 89449 ) Meeting location: Lam Watah Nature Trail ( 193 Kahle Dr, Stateline, NV89449 ) Volunteers under 18 – must create a volunteer account and provide a guardian’s email to complete the waiver online. For more information, visit https://www.keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons/28th-annual-tahoe-forest-stewardship-day/ .

The 29th Annual Valhalla Renaissance Faire – 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tahoe Valley Campground, 1175 Melba Drive. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-29th-annual-valhalla-renaissance-faire-tickets-1266864157799 .

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay? Tour – 6:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic (formerly Harveys), Highway 50 and Stateline Ave. There is a strict 6 ticket limit for this event. Accounts found in violation of the posted ticket limit may be cancelled without notice. There is a delivery delay in place until 2 weeks prior to event date. CLEAR BAG POLICY!! The following items will be permitted: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags; small or clutch-sized purses or wallets, not exceeding 4.5 inches tall by 6.5 inches long; one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also acceptable (Ziploc or similar). No large purses, bags, backpacks or fanny-packs will be allowed.

Spanish Paella & Wine Tasting – 5-8 p.m., The Cork and More, 1032 Al Tahoe Blvd. Join us for an outdoor event on the patio while enjoying Paella being made on an outdoor grill and taste Spanish wines. Full dinner will be served with appetizers, salad, Spanish Mix Paella and dessert. Call for reservations at 530-544-5253. $70 per person. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1284238839919556/ .

Tahoe Club Crawl Fall/Winter 25/26 – 8-11 p.m., Tahoe Club Crawl, 31 US HWY 50. Tahoe Club Crawl is an organized VIP nightlife tour of the Tahoe South. With the purchase of your ticket, you will receive a welcome shot at 3 out of 4 stops, appetizers, free indoor games at Tipsy Putt and VIP entrance into Peek Nightclub, Lake Tahoe’s hottest Club! You will meet amazing people and have the night of your lives. We meet every Saturday at 8:00 PM Golden Nugget Casino Center Bar, unless told otherwise. For more information, visit https://tahoeclubcrawl.ticketsauce.com/e/tahoe-club-crawl-fall-winter-25-28?aff=cityspark .

Truckee River Beach Cleanup + Latino Conservation Week Celebration – 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Join Sierra Nevada Alliance and Keep Truckee Green for a river cleanup and community hangout in Truckee on September 20 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., in celebration of Latino Conservation Week. The event will take place at the Lower Barbecue Area in the Truckee Regional Park along the Legacy Trail. This fun and free community event is open to all ages and abilities. The event will celebrate Latino culture through a short talk in English and Spanish about supporting diversity in the outdoors, free burritos and refreshments courtesy of Keep Truckee Green, plus a raffle with gear from Columbia Sportswear and more. For more information, visit https://sierranevadaalliance.org/events .

Skinshape – Live at The Hangar – 6-10 p.m., Hangar Taproom & Bottle Shop, 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd. TICKETS ON SALE NOW For more information, visit https://www.thehangarlaketahoe.com/events/skinshape-live-at-the-hangar .

Sunday, September 21

Alibi Sunday Sessions – 4-7 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, 931 Tahoe Blvd. Description Alibi Amphitheater – Alibi Ale Works Incline Village Enjoy your Sunday with live music from local musicians at Alibi’s Sunday Sessions in the outdoor biergarten. This free live music series runs from June 15th to September 21st, so check out the lineup and come chill with an ice-cold beer. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/alibi-sunday-sessions-1426212?sourceTypeId=Hub .

North Mississippi Allstars – Still Shakin’ Tour – 6-10 p.m., The Hangar, 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd. TICKETS ON SALE 5/16 For more information, visit https://www.thehangarlaketahoe.com/events/north-mississippi-allstars-still-shakin-tour .

Sunday sessions – feral heart duo – 4 p.m., Alibi Ale Works – Incline, 931 Tahoe Blvd. Kat is coming back for another beautiful round of music in the outdoor amphitheater. Bring your own chair or blanket, dog friendly and kid approved! For more information, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/106974129?app_id=pkvts0on0m&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.

T Shirt Upcycle with Pippa from the Craft Shared – 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Idle Hour Lake Tahoe, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd Ste 5. Join us for a hands-on upcycling workshop where creativity meets sustainability! Pippa has a wide range of fiber arts skills including sewing and upcycling, embroidery, and yarn based crafts. As a member of The Craft Shared, a local handcraft community, she shares our passion for sustainable making. First glass of wine (or drink of choice) is included! For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/t-shirt-upcycle-with-pippa-from-the-craft-shared-tickets-1412663186619?aff=oddtdtcreator or call 96150.

Monday, September 22

Kiwanis of Tahoe Sierra SeptOberfest – 6-10 p.m., MontBleu Casino Resort. Description 14th Annual Kiwanis SeptOberfest Fundraiser includes a beer garden, wine tasting and a German buffet dinner. Guests will be greeted by German Maidens and an Oompah band. A DJ for dancing, stein holding contest, silent auction, live auction and envelope prizes round out the evening. The ticket price of $45 includes wine, beer and buffet dinner. Proceeds from the event benefit local children, with emphasis on at-risk kids. Also benefiting is the Kiwanis Aktion Club, a service club for adults living with disabilities. For more information, visit https://business.tahoechamber.org/events/details/kiwanis-of-tahoe-sierra-septoberfest-09-22-2025-12625 .

Tuesday, September 23

Get the Led Out – 8 p.m., Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 Highway 50. HThe band “Get the Led Out” is a tribute band that faithfully recreates the music of the iconic rock band Led Zeppelin. They are known for delivering energetic and authentic performances of Led Zeppelin’s classic songs, capturing the essence and spirit of the original band’s music.

Meet the Author – Susan Norman – 6-7 p.m., bff tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Join us for an inspiring evening with Susan Norman, world champion whitewater paddler, retired hydrologist, and debut memoirist. In her powerful new book RISK, Susan recounts a life shaped by rivers—beginning with her childhood introduction to whitewater at age two and continuing through decades of international competition as a pioneer in canoeing, kayaking, and rafting. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-author-susan-norman-tickets-1390767044669?aff=oddtdtcreator or call (530) 725-9296.

Thursday, September 25

Meet the Artist – OBRA KO’TO – 6-7:30 p.m., bff tahoe, 2540 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Meet the Artist – OBRA KO’TO. bff tahoe invites you to an inspiring evening with Filipino artist Eleyn Medina, whose evocative oil-and-charcoal artworks beautifully capture the spirit and emotion of the Tahoe landscape. Through her art—originally conceptualized as Obra Ko’to (meaning ‘My Creations’ in Filipino)—you’ll experience Eleyn’s deeply personal artistic journey, shaped by her move to Lake Tahoe in 2019. Her pieces reflect not just the dramatic mountains and serene waters, but also her own feeling of finding belonging and connection in a new place. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-artist-obra-koto-tickets-1458431500879?aff=oddtdtcreator or call (530) 725-9296.