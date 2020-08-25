Active coronavirus cases dropping in Lake Tahoe communities

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 seems to be leveling out a bit in communities surrounding Lake Tahoe.

El Dorado County reported 28 new coronavirus cases over a three day period, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including 11 in the Tahoe region, but also 26 assumed recoveries and just one resident is hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Active cases have dropped to 138 and there have been two virus-related deaths. The county a few weeks ago had 225 active cases.

The Tahoe region of the county, which includes the West Shore over to Meeks Bay, has had 430 out of 924 total cases.

El Dorado Hills has had 220 cases and the greater Placerville has had 100.

Of the new cases, 21 are between ages 18 and 49, two are kids 17 or younger, four are 50-64 years old and one is 65 or older.

Officials have administered 22,169 tests with the positivity rate at 3.7%.

The Tahoe region remains an area of concern with a case rate per 100,000 population over the previous 14 days of 100 or greater.

To register for an appointment, people can visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Those without internet access can call 888-634-1123.

Nevada residents in the Tahoe area and Spanish speaking residents can only register via the call center at 888-634-1123.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported two new cases in Douglas County and nine overall in the Quad County region, and also nine recoveries.

Douglas has had 231 total cases with 18 remaining active. The two new patients are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s, both with no connections to previously reported cases.

Zephyr Cove is down to two active cases out of 15 overall and Stateline also has two active cases out of 27 total.

Douglas has had one virus-related death and the region overall has had 15.

Incline Village dipped below double digits in active cases with six out of 74 overall, Washoe County officials reported on Monday.

Washoe reported 49 new cases on Monday but also 71 recoveries. The county has had 6,816 cases with 1,125 remaining active and there have been 115 virus-related deaths.

Officials say the Hispanic population is being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. About 40% of all cases have identified themselves as Hispanic, which includes 3,014 cases.

Free COVID-19 testing is available by calling 775-328-2427 and Spanish-speaking personnel are available.