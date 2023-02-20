Active weather returning to Tahoe through end of month, beyond

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow, cold temperatures and strong winds return this week to Lake Tahoe and the active weather may continue through the end of the month and beyond.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory for the region that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, and lasts for 12 hours. Snow accumulations of up to 9 inches are possible above 7,000 feet with 3 to 5 inches for the basin.

Winds will gust up to 50 mph with triple digit gusts possible along the Sierra crest.

While not a big snowmaker, travel could be impacted, especially the Tuesday evening work commute. The strong winds could also cause tree damage, the advisory said.

The gusty winds combined with light snow may create periods of reduced visibility.

For the latest road conditions, call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

A secondary “shortwave” will rotate into the region Wednesday through Thursday night reinvigorating snow/pellet showers, the service said. This system will favor the west slope of the Sierra with 1 to 2-plus feet of snow possible with up to 18 inches along the Sierra crest and dropping off to 3 to 8 inches for the basin.

A new development over the past few nights is a part three to the system as a final wave pushes through late in the week, Friday into Saturday, bringing the potential for more steady snow from Interstate 80 south to Mono County.

Looking further ahead, weather officials are seeing a “classic” winter storm possibly developing this coming weekend into next week.

“At this point, it’s a safe bet that colder and wetter conditions will continue through the remainder of February and the start of March,” the service said. “Outlooks agree with an 80% chance for below normal temperatures, and a 65% chance for above normal precipitation. On the flip side, there is only a 3% chance for above normal temps and below normal precipitation.”

The cold temperatures will also be a concern Wednesday through Friday with highs struggling to get out of the 30s with overnight lows dipping into the single digits, with below zero possible for colder valleys.

The service said, brisk winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as minus-30 degrees. Be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.