Active weather: Stormy week ahead for Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Stormy days are ahead this week for Lake Tahoe.

Winter weather will continue to cause travel impacts in the Sierra through early Tuesday with a short storm reprieve midweek before another quick moving system arrives Thursday night. A more potent storm is possible for the weekend.

The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect through 4 a.m. Tuesday at Lake Tahoe for additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and 6 to 12 inches above 7,000 feet.

“Snow will be showery in nature with a wide range of snow amounts possible, depending on where the heavier showers occur,” the advisory said. “Highest snow amounts will generally be along and west of Highway 89.”

Motorists should plan on continued slippery road conditions with snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

There are chain controls in effect on many highways Monday morning.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe through Meyers and up and over Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50 and over Luther Pass on State Route 89, on SR-88 in Hope Valley through Kirkwood, on Nevada SR-207, Kingsbury Grade, over Daggett Summit, from Glenwood on US-50 over Spooner Summit, on SR-431 over Mount Rose Summit and on Interstate 80 from Truckee west to Dutch Flat.

Chains or snow tires are required on SR-89 from Truckee through Tahoe City to Emerald Bay and on SR-28 from US-50 to Incline Village.

SR-89 is closed from Camp Richardson through Emerald Bay on the South Shore.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511 or visiting nvroads.com .

Lake Tahoe will be choppy on Monday with wave heights reaching up to 3 feet.

Isolated-scattered light snow showers will likely linger in the Sierra mainly south of Lake Tahoe into Tuesday as the system continues to work southward out of the region. A cold clear night will follow Tuesday night with overnight lows approaching single digits.

After a short break from stormy weather, the active pattern continues through the weekend with a fast-moving cold front expected Thursday evening into Friday morning. The total water content maxes out at 0.75 inches from Donner Summit northwards with amounts quickly tapering off to the south, the service said.

Officials added that “model simulations are coming into better agreement for a more

potent storm over the weekend as the upper level trough taps into sub-tropical moisture. Snow levels may rise above lake level again as warmer moisture moves into the region, but colder air is forecast to move back into the Sierra as the storm progresses.”

The service said winds will pick up along the mountain tops Wednesday night and remain elevated through the weekend. Surface winds will be gusty at times with Friday currently looking like the breeziest.