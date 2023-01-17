Actor Renner says he’s home from hospital after snow plow accident
RENO — Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident.
In response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ TV series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”
Renner was run over by his own 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative’s vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.
Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.
The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.
