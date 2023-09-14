Adam Sandler comes to Tahoe Blue Event Center; Tickets on sale Friday
STATELINE, Nev. – As part of the Grand Opening Celebration Series, Comedian Adam Sandler will be bringing his “I Missed You” tour to the Tahoe Blue Event Center.
The show is October 19, at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to have a “surprise guest.” Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at noon and will start at $64.50. Attendees must be at least 16-years-old due to mature material.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/adam-sandler-the-i-missed-you-tour.
