Adaptive hiking equipment could make Tahoe trails more accessible

STATELINE, Nev. – While Tahoe’s trails and beaches are widely beloved, they’re not always easy to get to—especially with mobility devices. Without well-maintained paths or special equipment like mobi-mats, it can be difficult for someone using a cane, crutches, or wheelchairs to access the natural beauty here. Angela Dugan, a newcomer to the area with a disabled teenager, introduced the Huckleberry Cascade Cart to the community, adaptive hiking equipment that means she and her family can still recreate in the region.

Dugan and her family moved to South Lake Tahoe in January from Colorado. “My kid loves to ski and hike, and while you wouldn’t think that areas like this are necessarily accessible, we’ve had great experiences in the recreation space,” said Dugan. “There are a lot of folks interested in figuring things out with us.”

Specialized accessible equipment can be particularly pricey, so outdoor recreation can be a challenge for disabled people. Power wheelchairs can cost into the tens of thousands and still may be unable to weather rough terrain like rocks and sand. Huckleberry Hiking, the company that produces the Cascade Cart, started with L.J. Wilde, a mechanical engineer with a disabled daughter, Lucy.

“My daughter was born with a rare genetic condition that makes her unable to walk on her own. My family and I love to hike, so of course, one of the first questions was, ‘How are we going to do this?'” asked Wilde. Previously, he used to load his daughter into a backpack to take her on hikes—a solution that quickly became unviable as she grew older.

Wilde came to that “day of reckoning” in 2019, when he was struggling to take his daughter back down from a hike in Utah. As a mechanical engineer, he decided to make a prototype that materialized three years later, after he’d nearly given up on it.

But it garnered attention once he took it out for a test drive—after he was approached by other parents with disabled children, Wilde and his wife decided to start producing the carts full time. Huckleberry Hiking launched in March last year and sold thousands of units worldwide.

In that year, Dugan also purchased a cart (one of the few models in pink) for her and her daughter, which she says opened up the possibilities of where they could go. For the rider, the cart has secure straps and adjustable seating, as well as ports and spaces for suction devices or ventilators if needed. For the “sherpa”, who helps cart the rider, the cart comes with a space to mount walking sticks and adjustable straps for height and comfort.

Alex Ristorcelli helps Angela Dugan and her daughter Kaelyn get into the Cascade Cart. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Alex Ristorcelli, who helped demo the Cascade Cart in Tahoe, has a background in adaptive equipment, said the design of the product relied on feedback directly from disabled people and their caretakers. “Our goal is to get kids and their families outside, and this really helps with that. I have all these childhood memories of laying on the beach, just soaking up the sun. Getting to help make that happen for disabled kids who might not have been able to get that kind of access is just amazing.”

“Our goal is to provide an awesome product, and have it not cost a fortune, especially because this kind of equipment and even just basic mobility tools can be expensive,” said Wilde. And so far, their community is very responsive—including Dugan, who’s helped to spread the word about the importance of access for outdoor recreation.

While Dugan still has to plan how to help her kid access different parts of town and her school, she said it was a relief to no longer need to plan transport for her typical wheelchair when they go on hikes. “It makes us feel welcome when people try to come up with solutions for how we can come to their businesses without going through a back entrance, for example. I really like that folks are so open minded about what access should look like.”

Huckleberry Hiking also plans to expand their product’s accessibility. On the phone, Wilde was working on their new prototype of an electric unit that can be attached to the cart, assisting the sherpas and providing a smoother ride. The company also plans to extend their cart system to apply to other markets, hopefully increasing the volume of sales and keeping costs down for their core market.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.