Addresses sought for 2022 Tahoe Trail of Lights

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Are you proud of your Christmas lights at your home or business? If so, show off your holiday spirit by including your home or business addresses on this year’s Tahoe Trail of Lights.

Those interested can enter the address to be featured on the community map for free by Monday, Dec. 12. The fun holiday tradition invites the community to travel the Trail of Lights to enjoy some holiday cheer.

The map will be published and shared on social media by Dec. 16

Participants are encouraged to get creative by adding a theme to their lights display. Past themes include things like Santa’s Coming to Town, Gnome for the Holidays, and Wags and Whiskers of Wonderland.

Those interested in registering their addresses will not have their names or contact information published. The map will only feature addresses and themes if provided. Businesses are also welcomed to add their names to the map.

The Tahoe Trail of Lights is being organized by an individual community member this year so there will not be awards like in years past. This year’s map is all about getting the community out to enjoy our neighborhoods and the holiday lights that our residents work so hard on each year.

To register your address by Dec. 12, fill out the form at https://bit.ly/tahoetrailoflights

For more information, email Emily Abernathy at et.abernathy@gmail.com .

