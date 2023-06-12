Adopt a Day sponsorships support Bread & Broth Monday Meals

Members of the LT Christian Fellowship Church who volunteered as the AAD crew at the dinner (from left) Mary Vasquez, Katheryn Vincent, Tom Mattis, Carla Yant, Kate Mattis, Tom Celio, Chris Celio and Carlo McCallick.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment is a sponsorship program which began in 2011 and has been very successful in providing an opportunity for community members, businesses, churches, and organizations to financially support and participate in a Bread & Broth weekly Monday Meal dinner.

For a tax-deductible donation of $350, AAD sponsors host a designated Monday Meal. The donated funds are used to help to fill the bellies of 100 people with a hot, nutritious, well-balanced meal prepared and cooked by B&B’s talented and creative cooking teams.

The program is tailored to not only financially support the cost of the meal but to provide the opportunity for AAD sponsors and their AAD crew to assist at their designated Monday Meal. Arriving at 3 p.m., the AAD crew members join the regular B&B volunteers in setting up the meal, bagging food ‘giveaway bags, manning the serving line at 4 p.m. when the dinner guests are invited in, and then from 5:30 until 6 p.m., helping with the meal’s cleanup.

Many of the B&B AAD sponsors love the experience so much that they host more than one AAD annually. Helping others, and seeing how much the meals, food giveaway bags, and social interaction mean to the meal’s dinner guests, is truly a fun and rewarding experience.

The May 27 Memorial Day AAD sponsor was an anonymous donor and the donor’s AAD crew where members of the Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship congregation.

“We are all honored and grateful to get to have the opportunity to join this fun and amazing needed blessing to serve our community,” said Chris Celio who organized the LT Christian Fellowship group. “We appreciate that time was given to thank our veterans and those who gave all in serving our country.”

In addition to Chris, B&B would like to thank her fellow AAD team members Tom Celio, Kate and Tom Mattis, Carlo McCallick, Kathryn Vincent, Mary Vasquez, and Carla Yant who enthusiastically gave their time and energy to help feed the evening’s dinner guests.

If you are interested in finding out more about Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program, contact Carol Gerard at carolsgerard@aol.com or visit

http://www.breadandbroth.org .

Submitted by Bread & Broth