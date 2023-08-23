Adopt a Day with Bread & Broth returns with Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

The Adopt a Day was sponsored by Sierra Sotheby's International Realty.

Provided/Bread&Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— Bread & Broth’s Adopt a Day of Nourishment program offers a fun and easy way to support our neighbors by providing a hot, nutritious meal to anyone who comes to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall from 4-5:30 p.m. every Monday.

Bread & Broth’s Adopt a Day (AAD) program offers sponsors the opportunity to participate in the dinner they are hosting and contribute towards the cost of the meal.

One of Bread & Broth’s many sponsors who hosts four or more AAD sponsorships annually is Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. Led by managing broker in South Lake Tahoe and Zephyr Cove Ellen Camacho, Sierra Sotheby’s sponsored their third sponsorship Monday Meal of the year Monday, Aug. 7.

“As always, we had such a wonderful time,” said Camacho. “We are amazed with the amount of coordinating that goes into the dinner, and no one loses their cool when it gets a little stressful.”

Feeding a hot meal and handing out bags containing meats, dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, and various other food staples to over 85 dinners guests requires that the B&B volunteers and the AAD sponsor volunteers play many roles in the success of the evening.

Joining Camacho at the dinner setup, serving, and cleanup were fellow Sierra Sotheby’s Realtors Andrea King and Haily Mitchell. According to Camacho, the three AAD volunteers “appreciated how helpful the B&B volunteers were, and they felt very welcomed.”

The Adopt A Day teams from Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty are always a delight to work with, and Bread & Broth is looking forward to hosting their fourth AAD of the year Monday, Oct. 30.

To learn more about Bread & Broth visit breadandbroth.org .