Adrenaline amongst the trees

Many of the platforms have views of Lake Tahoe.

Provided / Tahoe Treetop Adventures

With summertime bringing a slough of recreational activities to the Lake Tahoe Basin, it’s safe to say there’s no shortage of fun to be had spending time outside in the sunshine. Among the typical hobbies that adventure enthusiasts flock to Tahoe to immerse in, such as hiking, biking, climbing, watersports, and more; there is an untapped market of adventure awaiting just slightly above elevation – Tahoe’s ropes courses and zip lines.

Picture this: You’re standing several hundred feet above the ground, looking straight ahead at a sea of pine trees, blue skies, mountainscapes, and in the distance lies a big, blue alpine lake. Zip lining and ropes courses provide unparalleled views of Lake Tahoe, creating a unique experience one can only find when indulging in the treacherous adventure. While Lake Tahoe covers a significant area of the High Sierra, there are only a few options in the basin that are bringing this adventurous activity to fellow thrill-seekers.

Here are the top rope and zip line courses to tap into your adrenaline and see Lake Tahoe from the treeline.

Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks

Encompassing interactive courses across the North and West Shore of Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks is serving adventure to their guests through a fully immersive, one-of-a-kind treetop experience. Similar to many adventure-seekers, Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks believes that engaging in active, outdoor activities can be therapeutic, and that pushing oneself will further involve learning and discovery.

The first experience Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks offers is their Aerial Adventure Parks. Comparable to “an aerial trek in the forest,” the Aerial Adventure Parks begin with an initial tree platform that is accessible via a vertical climb, inclined ramp, or zip line. Throughout the immersive aerial experience, adventurers will navigate rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging logs, tightropes, cargo nets, horizontal climbing walls, and more as they progress through a variety of bridges and events to consecutive tree platforms – sometimes there will even be a zip line included to access the next platform in the course. These customized courses consist of seven to 12 tree platforms and events between them, with an Adventure Park consisting of five to ten courses, totaling 70+ tree platforms, making it a fun, immersive experience in the midst of Tahoe’s surrounding nature.

Complementing their immersive alpine adventure courses, zip lines are scattered throughout for guests to strap in and successfully get through the course. However, unlike the typical zip lining experience, Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks’ zip lining is not a canopy tour, but rather an active, exciting experience that requires effort and interaction from the participant engaging in the courses. Rest assured, if you’re feeling timid by the challenge, Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks offers the option to “choose your level of challenge,” with the company offering many different courses that appeal to all levels of skill and adventure, giving guests the opportunity to choose the level they want of thrill and adventure at all times.

Want to partake in the fun but not sure where to start? Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks has three different locations around Lake Tahoe, offering adventurous fun across the North and West Shore.

Granlibakken location has ten courses. Provided / Tahoe Treetop Adventures

Tahoe City Treetop – 725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, Calif. 96145: 10 courses, 2 beginner, 6 intermediate, 2 advanced.

Course requirements: Minimum 49″ height to do advanced courses

Details/Obstacles: 97 tree platforms, 27 zip lines, 60 bridges/events

Olympic Valley Treetop – 1901 Chamonix Place Olympic Valley, Calif. 96146: Beginner and Intermediate courses available.

Course requirements: Ages 6+, closed toe shoes, 260 lb. maximum, ability to follow instructions and perform needed tasks.

Details/Obstacles: 50′ Alpine Tower with vertical climbing events, 16 tree platforms up to 35′ above ground, 6 zip lines ranging from 40′ to 150′ in length, 10 unique bridges/events, Leap of Faith event

Tahoe Vista Treetop – 6600 Donner Road Tahoe Vista, Calif. 96148: 9 courses for all abilities 2 beginner, 5 intermediate, and 2 advanced.

Course requirements: Participants ages 6, or less than 49″ tall have 7 courses available to use, Participants 49″ tall or more have all 9 courses to use.

Details/Obstacles: 87 tree platforms ranging from 10 feet to 50 feet above ground, 54 unique bridges/events, 39 zip lines total, ranging from 20′ to 300′ in length, Lakeview course has almost 1000′ of zip lines.

All of the Tahoe Treetop Adventure Park locations provide the necessary safety gear, including a full-body harness and helmet, as well as walkable trails for non-participating family and friends to watch participants embark on their adventure among the trees.

For more information on Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks, visit: tahoetreetop.com

Heavenly Adventure Ropes Course & Zipline

If you find yourself bored of the typical summer activities in South Lake Tahoe, challenge your crew to a day spent at Heavenly Resort’s Adventure Peak. The adventure immediately begins upon arrival, where adventure seekers take the 2.4-mile long vertical gondola ride straight up the face of the mountain, where upon arrival, you are immediately immersed in a summerscape of interactive outdoor activities.

From a scenic chairlift ride to soak in the views of Nevada’s Carson Valley, to sitting back on the patio at Heavenly’s Tamarack Lodge with a fresh brew, Heavenly during the summer season is top-notch for adventurous fun. While offering a relaxing scene, Heavenly has offerings specifically tethered to the fellow adrenaline junkie. Offering three different ropes courses, with interactive features including rope bridges, swinging logs, cargo nets, ladders, walkways, and other climbing features, each ropes course is unique in providing a specialized experience at over 9,150′ elevation.

Here are the three interactive ropes courses at Heavenly Resort

Discovery Forest Ropes Course

Immersed in a wood-dense area, the Discovery Forest Ropes Course is a treetop adventure that fully immerses guests into Tahoe’s natural mountainous environment. Showcasing the sheer beauty of the Tahoe forest front-and-center with guests as they actively move through interactive obstacles through the trees. This course concludes with a tandem zip line or on a 20-foot controlled descent to the ground.

Boulder Cove Ropes Course

Located just at the bottom of Heavenly’s Gondola stairs at the top of the mountain, this ropes course is specifically designed with the adventurer at the top of mind. With two different levels, this course is perfect for guests who are wanting to potentially progress to a higher, more difficult level throughout their experience, if they choose. This course is recommended for adults and older children and ends with a 20-foot controlled descent or there is an additional option for thrill seekers to conclude with a 35-foot descent.

Black Bear Ropes Course

Built with children and families in mind, the Black Bear Ropes Course features shorter challenges and experiences, making this course more welcoming for first-time guests or younger thrill-seekers. Upon arrival at this course, participants will have various routes to choose from, inspiring the most daring guest and introducing the fire that’s lit inside of a first-time adventurer.

If you’re craving the famous panoramic views that Heavenly Resort offers from a different perspective, the resort also offers two zip line experiences throughout the summer season.

Hot Shot Zip Line

The Hot Shot Zip Line at Heavenly Resort is perfect for guests to soak in the views of nearby Mt. Tallac and Pyramid Peak as you race against friends and family down four parallel lines of a 1,000-foot long zip line. With top speeds totaling in at 40 miles per hour, this experience isn’t for the faint of heart – but it’s guaranteed to kick up your adrenaline.

Blue Streak Zip Line

Heavenly’s longest and most adventurous tour, the Blue Streak Zip Line offers one-of-a-kind views of Lake Tahoe at over 9,500-feet elevation. As guests glide down the 3,300-foot-long zipline, top speeds come in at 50 miles per hour. This is the ideal way to get your adrenaline fix while spending some time in the high-elevation sunshine and breathing in the alpine air amongst the pine trees.

For more information on Heavenly Resort’s ropes courses and zip lines, visit: skiheavenly.com.

With ropes courses and zip lines scattered throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin, there is no shortage of adventure to be had for those who are looking to introduce some unique, unconventional thrill to their time spent in the mountains.

Madison Schultz is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.