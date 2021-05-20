Adult coed soccer league starting in June at LTCC

Lake Tahoe Community College is launching its inaugural Adult Coed Soccer League this spring and summer. Starting June 10, games will be held every Thursday through late August from 6-9 p.m. at Coyote Stadium.

There will be 10 regular season games with two weeks of playoff soccer starting at the end of August.

The league will be 7-on-7 or 9-on-9 depending on participation. There are quotas for the number of male players and female players allowed on the pitch, which changes depending on if it’s 7-on-7 or 9-on-9.

If forming a team and designate an official team manager, include that info on the online registration form. If not forming a team, fill out the registration form and the league director will find a place on a team before the first game.

All players 18 and older are eligible to participate. If younger than 18, please contact the league director for participation eligibility.

Cost per person is $100, which includes referee fees and a colored team jersey to wear during games.

For more information, contact league director/LTCC men’s and women’s soccer coach, Jeremy Evans at jbevans@ltcc.edu . The registration link is https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?id=193132 .