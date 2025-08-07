Adult male dead after drowning incident at Meeks Bay Tuesday

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. – An adult male is dead after a drowning incident at Meeks Bay on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 5.

The deceased was a 53-year-old who was visiting Lake Tahoe from out of the country.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department, around 2:42 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning.

Deputies arrived and located the male dead, despite first aid attempts to save his life.

The coroner has listed drowning as the cause of death.

The sheriff’s department has not released the identity of the decedent. At this time, it’s unclear what led to the drowning.

The Tribune will provides updates as they become available.