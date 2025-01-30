Teens & adults with disabilities celebrated at upcoming ‘Night to Shine’

STATELINE — On Friday, February 7, 2025 from 5 to 8 p.m., 75 teens and adults with disabilities will be celebrated at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline. The party is a closed event intended to honor the attendees, reminding them they are “all kings and queens in the eyes of God,” says event coordinator Maureen Froyum.

The event is part of an ongoing effort by local organizers to develop programming that serves people with disabilities who live in and visit the basin.

“It’s going to be a beautiful, very fancy red carpet event,” says Angie Reagan, the founder of Access Tahoe, an organization that serves the disabled community in South Lake Tahoe. “We have well over 150 volunteers helping, doing make-up, helping with set-up, etc. It’s all to make everyone who attends feel as special as they are.”

The event is one of hundreds happening across the U.S. this Friday, an effort sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation in collaboration with local churches. It is “centered on God’s love, honoring and valuing people with special needs” and will be “held by host churches around the world simultaneously,” according to a press release from organizers. In South Lake Tahoe, the event is hosted by MountainHouse Church, and will feature an opening prayer and religious message.

For Nancy Libby, the mother of one of the attendees, the event is a rare moment to uplift a community that is often overlooked in the basin.

“Personally, it means a lot to me,” says Libby. “This is a very underserved, under-recognized, and under-valued population and this event really brings them into the forefront. It puts people who often aren’t viewed as equals at center stage.”

Nancy Libby’s son, Evan Libby, may be familiar to basin residents. A born-and-raised local, Evan Libby (34) works and volunteers at multiple places around South Lake Tahoe.

“It’s personal to me,” says Nancy Libby. “But we’re reaching out to the whole community. We have folks coming from Reno, Sparks, Davis—all over.”

The event is a rare instance of programming serving the basin’s community of adults with developmental disabilities.

“One of the reasons for this event,” says Libby, “is that there is no day programming for adults with developmental disabilities here in South Lake Tahoe. There are also no supported living services here in South Lake Tahoe for these individuals to be able to move out of their family homes when they become adults. So we’re in a real vacuum. There’s a real void for that community here.”

“We would like to see that change,” she continued, “and we need the support of people in South Lake to make that happen.”

For those interested in supporting the event, donations can be made at /www.laketahoecf.com/nighttoshine.

For those looking for more events, programs and opportunities, both Angie Reagan and Maureen Froyum are great resources. Their respective organizations, Access Tahoe and MountainHouse Church, are both leaders in serving the adults with disabilities that both live in and visit the basin. Both organizations have multiple programs and resources that are gaining momentum, and ambitious goals for the year ahead.

“We feel like this Night to Shine is opening so many doors,” says Froyum. “It’s bringing awareness to Angie [Reagan]’s work and to all the needs of this population. We’re just so thrilled to be able to do this.”

For more information about Angie Reagan’s organization, Access Tahoe, visit https://www.accesstahoe.org/ . For more information on MountainHouse Church, including information about programming for adults with disabilities, visit https://www.mountainhouse.life/ . Find more information about the event at https://timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine/ .

Screenshot-2025-01-28-at-7.13.54 PM

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.